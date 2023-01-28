Read full article on original website
Related
Winter Weather Watch and Warning, Do Iowans Know The Difference?
During the winter months here in Iowa, the weather is something we're constantly paying attention to. It can go from a comfortable 25 degrees, with the sunshine out, to wind gusts and blizzard-like conditions in the span of a few hours. When snow and wind are on the way in...
KCRG.com
First Alert Forecast: Wednesday Morning, February 1st, 2023
Study shows fatalities higher for those not wearing a seatbelt on Iowa roads. 24 people have died on Iowa's roads. That's higher than average for this time of year. Jordan Bohannon relishing opportunity to play with Iowa Wolves. Updated: 12 hours ago. "It has been really fun. It is definitely...
KCCI.com
Frigid temperatures throughout Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — After another biting old day, we’ve got one more very frigid night and early morning ahead. Tonight lows will drop below zero in Central Iowa. Wind chills by tomorrow morning will be between -20 and -30 across the Northern Tier of our state. Air...
KIMT
Bitterly cold conditions expected for Monday morning
Arctic air has settled in across the Upper Midwest sending temperatures below zero and wind chills even lower. Temperatures are expected to be near -10°F Monday morning and wind chill values will be in the -20° to -30° range across southern Minnesota and North Iowa. With these conditions, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes on any exposed skin. Temperatures are expected to gradually warm back up for Tuesday and more so into Wednesday.
Snow returns late today; heaviest in southern Vermont
After a slick morning commute, snow showers return late today to provide a slippery evening drive home. Southern Vermont will likely experience the heaviest snow by days end.
cbs2iowa.com
Areas of heavy snow, blowing snow and bitter cold this weekend
A well-advertised winter system is taking aim on the state of Iowa Saturday bringing areas of heavy snow, blowing snow then bitter cold on the back side of the system. The heaviest snow is expected to fall along and north of Highway 20 in eastern Iowa. There may be a band of snow approaching 8" as snowfall rates could approach 1" of snow per hour.
If You’re Stuck At A Broken Red Light, Can You Run It In Iowa?
Have you ever been driving, stopped at a red light, and felt that the light was broken? Maybe you just felt the light was red for a lot longer than it should've been. I swear everyone has heard something along the lines of "if you're at a red light for more than 5 minutes you can just run it."
kyoutv.com
A brutally cold end to the weekend
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a chilly morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the teens and single digits and wind chills in the teens and single digits below zero. There are still a few partly covered roads from yesterday and last night’s snow, so you’ll still want to be cautious as you head out the door. However, on the bright side there is some sunshine outside the window this morning. While we’ll continue to see some sunshine this afternoon with a partly cloudy sky, temperatures will still be very cold with highs today in the teens and single digits. Wind chills will stay in the single digits below zero this afternoon. Overnight, temperatures will be very cold in the single digits and single digits below zero.
KIMT
Latest update on the snow moving through the area today.
He snow is falling across Iowa this morning, and will continue through the day. The heaviest of the snow is aiming for our North Iowa counties, where Cerro Gordo, Hancock, and Kossuth fall under a Winter Storm Warning. 3-6" of snow is expected along and south of I-90, with pockets of higher totals possible where the Winter Storm Warning is present. North of I-90, anywhere between a trace and 3" of snow is expected. Expect road conditions to deteriorate through the day as roads become completely snow covered. The snow will gradually taper off overnight tonight and the colder air will settle in. Highs will be in the single digits by Sunday and overnight temperatures will be dipping below zero. Expect wind chill factors into the -20s and -30s by Sunday and Monday, with cold temperatures holding through next week.
iheart.com
Iowa Will Host A Walleye Fishing Challenge
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa will host a walleye fishing challenge for the second time this spring. The tournament uses a mobile app so people can record their catch. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says last year one fisherman caught 200 walleye.
abc17news.org
Tracking a drastic shift in temperatures for the week
TONIGHT: Our area will experience winds of 12-15 mph, with gusts up to 20 as a cold front moves in. Along with this, Columbia could start seeing light showers late tonight, which will shift into freezing rain and snow later in the night. As for totals and affects, I'm not expecting much, as total freezing rain accumulation is less than 1/10th of an inch. If we see any snow, it'll be a light dusting, but still make sure to drive careful tomorrow morning.
houstonherald.com
Weather Service: Light wintry mix could arrive late Monday
The National Weather Service said there will be a potential for periods of a light wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet and/or snow from late Monday through Thursday. The highest probability of wintry conditions will be over far southern Missouri.
Spring 2023 Weather Prediction for Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin
So I'm sick of this cold weather, how about you? I'm ready for winter to be over, for my nostrils to stop freezing shut, and to be able to feel my face again when I go outside. Luckily spring is on the way! What can we expect from this spring in Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin? Let's see what the Old Farmer's Almanac says.
Have You Ever Seen Iowa’s Very First License Plate? [PHOTO]
In 2023, every car you see on Iowa roadways is required to have 2 license plates. One in the front and one in the back. There's one exception to that rule, however, it's very unlikely you'll ever see a car like that flying down 380. If you do, you're seeing a collector's item.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
WISN
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10 inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant.
Teenager Tumbles From Car on Iowa Interstate On-Ramp [WATCH]
A teenager fell from a moving vehicle in central Iowa as the car was making its way from one Iowa interstate to another. Thank goodness that's where the incident occurred. The scary moment happened late in the morning on a busy January workday earlier this month. As a car was taking the southbound I-35 ramp to head west on I-80 in the Des Moines metro, the rear passenger door of the vehicle opened. Shortly after, a teenager falls to the pavement.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
travelawaits.com
RAGBRAI Announces 2023 Route Across Iowa — Here’s Where Cyclists Will Ride This Year
RAGBRAI (The Register’s Annual Great Bike Ride Across Iowa) has announced its route across Iowa for 2023, the 50th anniversary of the epic bike touring event. The ride, which is planned by The Des Moines Register, will take place July 22 through 29 this year. The Route. The ride...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 6 am on Saturday until 3 am on Sunday
RACINE, KENOSHA COUNTIES — A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 6 pm and will last until 3 am on Sunday, Jan. 29. The Winter Weather Advisory affects Racine, Kenosha, Marquette, Green Lake, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Sauk, Columbia, Dodge, Washington, Ozaukee, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha, Milwaukee, Lafayette, Green, Rock, Walworth counties.
Comments / 0