Amarillo, TX

101.9 The Bull

One Person Injured in Amarillo Hotel Robbery

The Amarillo crime spree continues with an early morning robbery. The Amarillo Police Department was called to the Extend A Suites Hotel located at 3411 I-40 West on Wednesday, February 1st. The call came in at 7:05 AM. An employee of Extend a Suites was assaulted by the suspect. The...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

DPS: Joint operation results in multiple felony arrests

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law Enforcement worked in a joint operation resulting in multiple felony arrests including firearms and drugs that were recovered. According to DPS, on Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, law enforcement worked in a operation arresting suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Police Release Shooting Information

Amarillo police are releasing suspect information concerning a deadly shooting last week. The shooting took the life of 24-year-old Markel Toombs-Reed. On January 26 at 5:45 a.m., Police got the call that the shooting took place at Southwest 41st and South Travis Streets. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.of...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Lawsuit filed in Amarillo against new ATF ruling

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An Amarillo man is among three plaintiffs suing the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives over a new ruling. The complaint was filed on Tuesday in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division after the ATF issued a rule reclassifying pistols with stabilizing braces as […]
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

The Most Dangerous Time For Driving In Amarillo Is…..

When I moved here from Austin, I recognized that driving here is wildly different. It's the little things that matter to me, such as the speed people drive on the highway, or whether they actually stop at red lights or not. So when I saw that the TXDOT website has a tool to take a look at the cold hard data, whew! I tell you, I've never clicked something so fast.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Curse of the Concrete Island on Amarillo’s 6th Street

Route 66 in Amarillo is a great place to stop and enjoy some antique shopping some delicious food and a walk or drive down a street that used to be the bee's knees in its heyday. However, this isn't about Route 66, this is about a building that has been on its own island on 6th Street right next to The Nat.
AMARILLO, TX
101.9 The Bull

101.9 The Bull

Amarillo, TX
101.9 The Bull FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas.

