Podcaster Shares the Secret for Why 'McDonald's' Soda Tastes Better

If you have ever felt like the Coke served at McDonald's was superior to others, you're not alone. TikTok content creator @ themakeshiftproject explains why he thinks the soda at McDonald's tastes so much better than anywhere else. This wasn’t the answer we were expecting to hear.

Nope, it's not in your head! And this theory may surprise you.

We've felt for years that if you order a Coke at McDonald's, it tastes better than anywhere else in the world. We thought it had to do with the syrup, but he's telling us that's not the reason at all. He explains that McDonald's and Coke have had a partnership since the 50s and that Coke sends its syrup to McDonald's in stainless steel containers, but that it sends its syrup to all the other restaurants in plastic bags. This would make sense for locking in flavor perhaps, but it would make for some complicated logistics.

The audience wasn’t in agreement with his opinion, with many employees sharing that Coke arrives in plastic bags at their stores. Viewer @MrsJackson commented, “Used to work for Coke, they still receive bags, but what makes them the best is their ratio to Co2. They have perfected that.” Interesting. Viewer @bigheadty92 said, “Facts. But it’s only the Coke that comes in the steel containers. The rest of the soda is in bags.” Maybe it depends on the territory. Viewer @justcoach1996 added, “Omg, they use more syrup and less water than most people. They contend that the ice melting in the coke completes the mixture.” We’ve heard that, too.

We still aren’t sure why Coke tastes best at McDonald's. But the one thing we can all agree on is that somehow it does.