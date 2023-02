“We got a great report today in that it is what we thought it was,” Self said on Monday of the news for team doctors. “He has a pretty banged-up (left) foot, a sprained foot.” While Self classified the diagnosis as “great news for Zuby and us,” the KU coach said Ejiofor will still be limited for the next two to three weeks.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 13 HOURS AGO