NEW YORK -- A child was shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday.It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the lobby of an apartment building on Bristol Street near Dumont Avenue.Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.NYPD sources tell CBS2 a gun was recovered in the lobby of the apartment building.Officers closed Bristol Street as they investigate the shooting.No arrests have been made.This is yet another example of a troubling pattern when it comes to kids and shootings. Last year, 157 people under the age of 18 were shot in New York City. It's more than doubled since 2019, a year when 65 minors were shot.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO