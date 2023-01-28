Read full article on original website
Fresh Off a $1m Fine, Trump, His Family, and Organization may be Sanctioned in the NY Lawsuit also.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
President Biden Made a $292 Million Contribution to New York and it's Not For MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York Yankees Make Major SigningOnlyHomers
Needy and want to buy a home or apartment in NYC? Apply for Housing Program to get up to $50KMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Is Moving Migrants Who Camped Outside Hell's Kitchen To Brooklyn SheltersAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
12-year-old shot inside Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- A child was shot in Brooklyn on Tuesday.It happened around 9:20 p.m. in the lobby of an apartment building on Bristol Street near Dumont Avenue.Police say a 12-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder. He was taken to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.NYPD sources tell CBS2 a gun was recovered in the lobby of the apartment building.Officers closed Bristol Street as they investigate the shooting.No arrests have been made.This is yet another example of a troubling pattern when it comes to kids and shootings. Last year, 157 people under the age of 18 were shot in New York City. It's more than doubled since 2019, a year when 65 minors were shot.
Man charged in Queens execution-style shooting: NYPD
A Brooklyn man has been arrested 10 months after allegedly shooting and killing another man while the two were walking down a Queens street.
Boy, 16, stabbed in the Bronx; Group of 5 flees: NYPD
KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx (PIX11) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the stomach in the Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, police said. He was at Jerome Avenue and East 195th Street when he was attacked around 2:40 p.m., officials said. A group of five people fled the scene. They headed south on Jerome Avenue. The […]
NYPD Criminalist, Krystal Anderson, 35, Arrested
On Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at 2110 hours, the following 35-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 67th Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Krystal Anderson. NYPD Criminalist. Charges:. resisting arrest;. disorderly conduct;. obstructing governmental administration. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
Teen shot dead in East Harlem
The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. The victim was just 17. No arrests have been made. Several dozen people came to Queens Borough Hall Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring the memory of Tyre Nichols. Migrants fight to stay at Manhattan hotel. The city wants...
NYPD units under scrutiny after Tyre Nichols death
WARNING: THE FOLLOWING VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC VIOLENCE THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO VIEWERS. VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED. NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Memphis police chief disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday, citing a “cloud of dishonor” from newly released video that showed some of its officers beating Tyre Nichols to death after stopping […]
Demonstrators march across Manhattan to protest Tyre Nichols killing
Hundreds of demonstrators across New York City took part in marches protesting the death of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died earlier this month after being brutally beaten by Memphis police officers, in the two days after authorities released video footage of the assault. At least three people were arrested by the New York City Police Department while taking part in protests on Friday evening.
“It just missed my mom” – Bullet fired into Bronx apartment leaves family shaken
The NYPD has arrested 29-year-old Eric Santiago in connection with the shots fired incident. They say he is the tenant of the apartment directly above the family.
Man Shot at Downtown Subway Sat Expected to Recover; Adams, Hochul Say Subway Crime Is Down 16 percent in three months
A 34 year old man shot twice in the torso is expected to recover from his wounds after being wounded on a moving N train near the Canal and Broadway stop early Saturday morning after getting into an argument with another man. Police said they are searching for the suspect...
Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx
NEW YORK – Police are investigating a stabbing incident that took place early Saturday morning. At around 6 am, a 40-year-old man engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of individuals in the area of 679 Allerton Avenue. During the dispute, one of the suspects pulled a knife and stabbed the victim in the right leg. The group fled the scene heading east on Allerton Avenue. Police are asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects. The victim was transported by FDNY EMS to Jacobi Hospital with a puncture wound to his leg. He was reported to be The post Man stabbed during verbal dispute with group in the Bronx appeared first on Shore News Network.
Caribbean American legislators outraged over police killing of Tyre Nichols
Caribbean American legislators in New York on Friday expressed profound outrage over the police killing of an unarmed Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee on January 7. Late Friday, Memphis police released body camera and surveillance footage of police officers kicking and punching Nichols, 29, who died in hospital three days later.
Tyre Nichols: Al Sharpton condemns violent protesters for ‘helping the police’ after Times Square arrests
The Rev. Al Sharpton said the five Memphis officers charged in Tyre Nichols' death "disgrace our race" and called for protests to remain peaceful, arguing police want to "see violence."
NYPD Arrests Second Suspect in Death of Maria Hernandez
Just a couple days after 47-year-old Lashawn Mackey was arrested for the death of Maria Hernandez, 74, NYPD officials announced that they were looking for a second suspect, sharing the surveillance image below. Police have now confirmed that on Tuesday at approximately 11 p.m., 53-year-old Brooklyn resident Terrence Moore […]...
Armed men rob food truck, motel during citywide crime spree, police say
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two armed men robbed a food truck and a motel during a citywide crime spree before being captured in the Bronx early Tuesday morning, police said. The suspects allegedly committed six gunpoint robberies, starting at around 1 a.m. Tuesday in Queens and ending in Manhattan at around 3 a.m., police said. […]
Brooklyn woman allegedly used hammer, kitchen knife to kill sleeping dad: DA
BENSONHURT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman allegedly fatally attacked her sleeping dad with a hammer and knife in a Brooklyn attack, officials said Monday. Nikki Secondino was indicted on murder charges Monday in the deadly Dec. 29 attack on Carlo Secondino, 61. She also allegedly seriously injured her younger sister when she tried to intervene. […]
Man, 32, fatally shot in Brooklyn; suspect at large
A 32-year-old man was gunned down in Brooklyn on Sunday, police said.
Man Held in Rikers After Exoneration Freed Sooner Than Expected
Kareem Mayo is free. After 23 years behind bars, Mayo, 48, was released from Rikers Island late Monday night. His discharge came days after THE CITY reported that he was expected to be locked up for up to a month on Rikers — as he waited for an ankle monitor — even though his murder conviction from 1999 had just been...
3 young teens arrested for Brooklyn stabbing death
NEW YORK - A 13-year-old faces murder charges and a 14 and 15-year-old face gang assault charges in connection with the stabbing death of a Coney Island teenager. 17-year-old Nyheem Wright was stabbed in the stomach in front of a store on Mermaid Ave. in the middle of the afternoon on Friday, Jan. 20th. He died the next day at Maimonides Medical Center.
Missing CUNY Student: New Video Shows Moments Just Before Disappearance
New video shows the last known sighting of missing CUNY law student Jordan Taylor, spotted on surveillance camera in the same area where his wallet turned up more than three weeks ago. Now his family hopes the new clue will help bring their loved one home. In the video, Taylor...
NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move
Sunday’s move by the Empire State Building was so bad, it prompted a response from New York City mayor Eric Adams. The famed New York skyscraper was lit up in Philadelphia Eagles colors following the team’s NFC Championship game victory on Sunday in a move that baffled most observers. The Eagles are major rivals with... The post NYC mayor responds to bizarre Empire State Building move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
