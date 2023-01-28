Read full article on original website
New movie studio to open in Loris
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dalton Pictures is opening a new movie studio in Loris!. Construction has been in progress for two years behind paper-backed windows of multiple buildings on Main Street, according to the press release. Complete renovations which include complete demolition from floors to roofs building out of...
Florence Fire Department responds to hotel fire
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Fire Department responded to a fire at a hotel Tuesday morning, according to a news release. The fire happened at about 7:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites in the 500 block of Woody Jones Boulevard, according to the release. Firefighters were able to control the fire shortly […]
Marion County bridge closure could last until May
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A highway in Marion County will see a road closure that could last well into the spring. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation started work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek this week. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the bridge requires extensive...
Woman’s ‘gut feeling’ leads to $500,000 lottery win in Aynor
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman won $500,000 after a gut feeling told her to take a turn into a store on her way to work, according to a South Carolina Education Lottery news release. The winning ticket was purchased at the Aynor Food Mart on Highway 501, the release reads. The woman purchased a […]
Horry County 911 officially moves into new operations center
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County 911 officially has a new home. The county’s team of dispatchers began working Tuesday in the new $24 million Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations and Communications Center in Conway. “We’re excited to begin this new chapter!” Horry County 911 posted on Facebook....
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators are in the area of Meadow Road and Hornet Road in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available, but Wilkins said more information […]
SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 31
MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The push for the playoffs continues to heat up across high school basketball in the Palmetto State. On Tuesday, the next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings came out. Below are the Top 10 in each class for the boys & girls with our local teams in bold. 5A […]
SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday
GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
Sgt. Terrence Carraway scholarship now accepting 2023 applications
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Sgt. Terrence Carraway Memorial Scholarship is now accepting applications for 2023. The need-based scholarship was created in January 2019 in memory of Carraway, who died in the line of duty in October 2018. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded to two students at Florence County high schools and two students at […]
Vehicle fire in Marion Co. causing delays
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire is causing traffic to back up Tuesday evening on Highway 501 at S.C. 41 in Marion County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says troopers are currently on the scene. NEW: Harris set to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral, White House...
Lockdown lifted at Darlington High School after threat
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington High School went into lockdown Tuesday morning due to a threat, according to district spokesperson Christopher McKagen. Students and staff are safe, according to McKagen. Officers will “maintain an increased presence” at the school Tuesday, and the lockdown was lifted. McKagen said the threat was vague. No other details […]
$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
Thief snatches 'irreplaceable' jewelry from Conway store
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is wanted for stealing jewelry from a Downtown Conway business. Conway police say a man wearing a navy jacket and white face mask asked an employee of Grady's Jewelers for assistance; while the employee was helping the man, he reached over the counter and took a small bag.
Police: Myrtle Beach-area woman loses $8K after man poses as North Carolina deputy, asks for Target gift cards to avoid arrest
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach-area woman lost approximately $8,000 after a person posed as a North Carolina deputy and asked for gift cards to avoid being arrested for not showing up to jury duty in Raleigh, according to a police report. The woman showed up Monday at the Myrtle Beach Police Department […]
‘Heartbreak’: Baby found dead next to railroad tracks in North Carolina
Detectives sent the baby boy's body to the Medical Examiner's Office in Raleigh, where they'll draw DNA to try and figure out who the mother is and why she abandoned her baby boy near the railroad tracks.
South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
Closed Village Station restaurant in Lumberton demolished
LUMBERTON — The Village Station restaurant, in operation for 45 years and shuttered during the COVID-19 pandemic, is being demolished, a
Deputies in Scotland, Marlboro Co. working together in special operation
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies in Marlboro and Scotland Counties are working a special operation Tuesday on State Street Extension just outside of Bennettsville, according to officers on the scene. Officials said Scotland County officers had a warrant to arrest a person in connection with a crime in...
