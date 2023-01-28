ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, SC

wpde.com

New movie studio to open in Loris

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — Dalton Pictures is opening a new movie studio in Loris!. Construction has been in progress for two years behind paper-backed windows of multiple buildings on Main Street, according to the press release. Complete renovations which include complete demolition from floors to roofs building out of...
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Florence Fire Department responds to hotel fire

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence Fire Department responded to a fire at a hotel Tuesday morning, according to a news release. The fire happened at about 7:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inn and Suites in the 500 block of Woody Jones Boulevard, according to the release. Firefighters were able to control the fire shortly […]
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

Marion County bridge closure could last until May

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A highway in Marion County will see a road closure that could last well into the spring. The South Carolina Dept. of Transportation started work on the SC-41 bridge over Reedy Creek this week. The Marion County Sheriff's Office says the bridge requires extensive...
MARION COUNTY, SC
wbtw.com

Horry County 911 officially moves into new operations center

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County 911 officially has a new home. The county’s team of dispatchers began working Tuesday in the new $24 million Randall S. Webster Emergency Operations and Communications Center in Conway. “We’re excited to begin this new chapter!” Horry County 911 posted on Facebook....
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Wednesday morning in Robeson County, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies, homicide and crime scene investigators are in the area of Meadow Road and Hornet Road in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available, but Wilkins said more information […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

SCBCA state basketball rankings, January 31

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The push for the playoffs continues to heat up across high school basketball in the Palmetto State. On Tuesday, the next set of South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association rankings came out. Below are the Top 10 in each class for the boys & girls with our local teams in bold. 5A […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WYFF4.com

SNAP emergency allotments end in South Carolina on Tuesday

GREENVILLE, S.C. — As of Tuesday, the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) have ended for all South Carolina households. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up to the maximum benefit allotment based on household size. Effective...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WRDW-TV

Extra SNAP benefits come to an end for families in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An end has come for the extra allotment that South Carolina SNAP clients have been getting since March 2020. The federally approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program emergency allotments ended Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Social Services. The emergency allotments have been bringing all...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

Vehicle fire in Marion Co. causing delays

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A vehicle fire is causing traffic to back up Tuesday evening on Highway 501 at S.C. 41 in Marion County. The South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says troopers are currently on the scene. NEW: Harris set to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral, White House...
MARION COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Lockdown lifted at Darlington High School after threat

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington High School went into lockdown Tuesday morning due to a threat, according to district spokesperson Christopher McKagen. Students and staff are safe, according to McKagen. Officers will “maintain an increased presence” at the school Tuesday, and the lockdown was lifted. McKagen said the threat was vague. No other details […]
DARLINGTON, SC
cbs17

$1 lottery ticket funds retirement for Fayetteville couple

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What started as a $1 lottery ticket will now help to fund a Fayetteville couple’s retirement fund. The NC Education Lottery says Teresa Logan, 60, bought her lucky Quick Pick ticket using Online Play. “Me and my husband like to play Cash 5 on...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
wpde.com

Thief snatches 'irreplaceable' jewelry from Conway store

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man is wanted for stealing jewelry from a Downtown Conway business. Conway police say a man wearing a navy jacket and white face mask asked an employee of Grady's Jewelers for assistance; while the employee was helping the man, he reached over the counter and took a small bag.
CONWAY, SC
WCNC

South Carolina to end SNAP benefits starting Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A key pandemic boost for families in South Carolina is finally coming to an end Tuesday causing a big concern for food banks. During the height of the pandemic, a lot of folks were struggling to make ends meet. It forced the federal government to step up by providing things like stimulus checks and a boost to programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, better known as SNAP.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wpde.com

Tractor-trailer crash blocks busy Florence intersection

FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A tractor-trailer crash Monday morning is blocking a portion of Highway 76 where it meets Williston Road in Florence. Community members said the 18-wheeler is overturned. South Carolina Highway Patrol's website says there are "no details" at this time. ABC15 will update you when the...
FLORENCE, SC

