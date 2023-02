JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Humane Society is offering half-off adoptions on all of their available large dogs 30 pounds and up from Saturday, January 28, through Sunday, January 29.

Large dog adoption fees are typically $50 but will be reduced to $25 for this event.

All pets are microchipped, altered, and vaccinated prior to adoption.

