HS Wrestling: Phillipsburg Wins the Toss-ups vs. North Hunterdon 42-21

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Hunter Cleaver, Connor Hille, John Wargo and Gavin Hawk all came up with pins and Phillipsburg High School won six of the final seven bouts to break a 18-18 tie as the Stateliners defeated host North Hunterdon in a Skyland Conference cross-division wrestling match on Friday night.

Cleaver and Hille opened the match with pins in 1:07 and 1:06 respectively. After the Lions tied the match at 12-12 Wargo gave the ‘Liners an 18-12 lead with a pin in 1:20. Gavin Geleta gave P’burg the lead for good at 21-18 with a 5-1 decision, winning a tossup bout that brought the Liners out of their seats.

It was Kyle Beenders who had something to prove last evening. He did it and showed confidence as he worked the full six minutes and into a hard-fought win in sudden victory. Both Beenders and Johnathan Roth won in sudden victory.

Phillipsburg closed out the match with a Hawk pin, a technical fall by Luke Geleta, a major decision by Liam Packer. P’burg improved to 10-1 with the victory while North Hunterdon falls to 9-5.

Phillipsburg 42, North Hunterdon 21

165 – Hunter Cleaver, P, pinned Aaron Yarnell 1:07

175 – Connor Hille, P, pinned Thales Gondam1:06

190 – Alen Uryniak, NH, pinned Caleb Rivera 1:05

215 – Brendan Raley, NH, pinned Logan Kries, 1:30

285 – John Wargo, P, pinned Owen Dandeo 1:20

106 – Joe Celantano, NH, d. Massimo Gonzelez, 4-2

113 – Logan Waddle, NH, d. Dawson McWilliams 11-5

120 – Gavin Geleta, P, d. Grant Goldan 5-1

126 – Kyle Beenders, P, d. Shane Wysocki 4-2

132 – Gavin Hawk, P, pinned Vincenzo Darrow 3:44

138 – Luke Geleta, P, tf. Joshua Joubert 23-8, 5:38

144 – Johnathan Roth, P, d. Evan Kinney 11-9

150 – Dan DeLusant, NH, d. Patch Day 3-2

157 – Liam Packer, P, md. Brian Wilson 9-1




























