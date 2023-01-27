Jersey City Actors Set to Perform in NYC Theater

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Jersey City’s Emma Origenes, 10, is set to play the role of Dot in the TADA! Youth Theater’s production of Princess Phooey. Set to run from February 10th through February 26th the performances will take place at TADA!’s theater which is located 15 West 28th Street, 2nd Floor Theater in Manhattan.

“I was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ. On our side of the river, we see the New York City skyline, and on the New York City side, they can see a developing Jersey City,” Emma said. “We have high rises and great restaurants too!”

Emma shared that she is somewhat similar to her character in that they are both a bit mischievious, with Dot, the actress revealed, often getting reprimanded for her adventures around the castle. Dot is also very curious, Emma added, especially when she hears or sees something interesting, and she must investigate.

“My experience at TADA! has been very positive,” Emma said. “I have made new friends, and everyone is very supportive and caring.

“I am also learning to develop my acting, singing and dancing talents,” Emma continued before adding that she is very excited to appear on stage “can’t wait for everyone to be amazed by this talented cast and crew!“

Other Jersey City youth appearing in this performance include Sophia Donath, 16, as Splenda; Hans Gabriel Olano, 10, as Tertius; Lukas Mufute, 12, as Sixtamus,

Click here for more information about TADA! or to learn how you can get tickets for an upcoming performance.



