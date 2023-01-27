ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City Actors Set to Perform in NYC Theater

By Steve Lenox
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

JERSEY CITY, NJ - Jersey City’s Emma Origenes, 10, is set to play the role of Dot in the TADA! Youth Theater’s production of Princess Phooey. Set to run from February 10th through February 26th the performances will take place at TADA!’s theater which is located 15 West 28th Street, 2nd Floor Theater in Manhattan.

“I was born and raised in Jersey City, NJ. On our side of the river, we see the New York City skyline, and on the New York City side, they can see a developing Jersey City,” Emma said. “We have high rises and great restaurants too!”

Emma shared that she is somewhat similar to her character in that they are both a bit mischievious, with Dot, the actress revealed, often getting reprimanded for her adventures around the castle. Dot is also very curious, Emma added, especially when she hears or sees something interesting, and she must investigate.

“My experience at TADA! has been very positive,” Emma said. “I have made new friends, and everyone is very supportive and caring.

“I am also learning to develop my acting, singing and dancing talents,” Emma continued before adding that she is very excited to appear on stage “can’t wait for everyone to be amazed by this talented cast and crew!“

Other Jersey City youth appearing in this performance include Sophia Donath, 16, as Splenda; Hans Gabriel Olano, 10, as Tertius; Lukas Mufute, 12, as Sixtamus,

Click here for more information about TADA! or to learn how you can get tickets for an upcoming performance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cWzFv_0kUV0Zo400

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Here’s how NYC migrant hotel stacks up against new digs

Dozens of migrants are stamping their feet at having to trade in their free digs at a three-star Manhattan hotel for hangar-like living conditions in Brooklyn — and it’s little wonder. The Watson Hotel on West 57th Street, where they have been housed courtesy of the city, is a prime location in Manhattan, easily accessible to stores and even jobs, migrants said. They said they were no more than two to a room — sometimes enjoying the entire space themselves, including a private bathroom and shower. A two-trip MetroCard was provided to each of them daily, too, an immigrant said. But to ease a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Long-abandoned NYC school heads to auction block

A judge has flunked this landlord’s last-ditch attempt to prevent a foreclosure.  Despite the owner’s efforts, a decades-vacant former East Village public school is set to hit the auction block this spring.  Gregg Singer has owned the hulking, 152,000-square-foot P.S. 64 since 1998, when he bought the site (which ceased being a school in 1977) for $3.15 million at auction, planning to turn the space into dorms. But those dreams were never realized: Its only tenant, the Charas/El Bohio Community Center, was evicted in 2001, and the historic structure has deteriorated into a local eyesore and a multi-pronged legal battle in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Kasschau Memorial Shell Celebrates 65 Years of Music in Ridgewood

RIDGEWOOD, NJ – It may be hard to believe, but warmer days filled with music at Kasschau Memorial Shell are only weeks away. This season, the venue will celebrate 65 years of summer music and entertainment in Ridgewood. To help fund the newest season of programming, the shell is running a community donation campaign with the goal of raising $25,000. Funds raised will be used to produce upcoming events, as well as the scholarship fund The fundraiser has five levels of contribution, from “Concert Fan,” with a minimum donation of $20, all the way up to “Solid Gold,” with a minimum donation...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
TAPinto.net

Virtual Disney Trivia Night

Madison Music & Arts will be hosting a Virtual Disney Trivia Night on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 6:30pm. Questions will cover a variety of Disney themes: Disney parks, princesses, Star Wars, Marvel, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more!  All are welcome to join in the fun! The event is $10 per family, and there will be a prize for the winning family. Participants will need two devices to play (or use a split screen on a computer) -- one to view the question (or listen, as some are audio), and one to input their answers. To register or to learn more, visit events.madisonmusicarts.org Madison Music & Arts is a parent-volunteer run group which advocates for and fundraises to support all visual and performing arts programs throughout Madison Public Schools. Their fundraising activities provide the basis to fund projects in all schools, in both the visual and performing arts, curricularly and extra-curricularly. For more information, visit www.madisonmusicarts.org or contact madisonmusicarts@gmail.com
MADISON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Black History Month Dinner and Comedy Show to Benefit Shady Rest in Scotch Plains

SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ - The Historical Shady Rest Clubhouse will host a Black History Month Dinner & Comedy Show on Friday, Feb. 24. Located at 820 Jerusalem Rd, Scotch Plains, Shady Rest is the first African American country club in the United States. All proceeds from this event will go towards the Preserve the Shady Rest Committee to help solidify Shady Rest's place in history. In its heyday, the country club became a center for African American society at the time. Events at the club luminaries such as Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Cab Calloway and Count Basie to Scotch Plains. Tennis great Althea Gibson...
SCOTCH PLAINS, NJ
PIX11

Brooklyn woman hasn’t gotten SNAP benefits for months, sues NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A 71-year-old woman who lives alone in Brooklyn worries she may fall asleep one day and never wake up.  Maria Forest’s fear stems from a dietary change she had to make when she inexplicably stopped receiving her monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, according to court papers. She has diabetes and, […]
BROOKLYN, NY
TAPinto.net

Madison Museum Offering Stained Glass Hearts Craft

MADISON, NJ - The Museum of Early Trades and Crafts is invited kids of all ages to come make stained glass hearts. The craft event will take place on Monday February 20 from 11am - 3pm at the METC Education Annex. Two projects will be offered suitable for age 5-9 and 10-13yrs, costing $5 per family. Pre-registration is required - go to www.metc.org/events The METC Education Annex is located at 23 Main Street in Madison.   Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
themontclairgirl.com

Joe Manganiello Spotted at The Compound Coffee Co. in Verona

Nestled into the back of an office complex is probably the last place you would expect to find a Southern Californian oasis. But The Compound Coffee Company, located at 271 Grove Avenue in Verona, strives to make itself a place for people to come and relax and find a moment for themselves. Over the weekend, actor Joe Manganiello — known for his roles in Spider-Man, True Blood, and more — stopped by this local spot for a coffee, with his adorable chihuahua, Bubbles, in tow. Read on to learn more about yet another celeb spotting in Essex County and all about this slice of SoCal in Verona.
VERONA, NJ
TAPinto.net

Brooklyn Artists Create "Charm Field" on Courthouse Lawn in Somerville

  SOMERVILLE, NJ - It didn't take long for people to notice, with dozens posting photos on social media platforms as the playful, brightly-colored sculpture garden on the lawn of the historic Somerset County Courthouse took shape late last week. The installation is sponsored by the Downtown Somerville Alliance and the Somerset County Board of Commissioners through American Rescue Plan funds, geared towards increasing regional tourism and economic recovery following the COVID 19 Pandemic.  “Charm Field” is the creation of award winning, Brooklyn-based artists Adam Frezza and Terri Chiao, also known as Chiaozza.  “Somerset County’s tourism and hospitality industry was particularly hard hit by COVID,...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
ijustwanttoeat.com

Masala Cafe in Jersey City, NJ

It is no secret that I love Indian food and we sometimes venture to Newark Avenue in Jersey City for lunch or dinner, in some of the amazing Indian restaurants that are there. One of them is Masala Cafe. This place has an extensive menu with a wide range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. We went there one Saturday evening for dinner and tried the following:
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Calling All Filmmakers: Cranford Film Festival is Open for Submissions

CRANFORD, NJ - Local filmmakers have a chance to see their work on the big screen this spring. The Cranford Film Festival is returning for the third year in a row and submissions for the festival are now open. A fundraiser for Cranford Schools Friends of the Performing Arts, the local festival features short films from all around the globe. "While we accept films from all over the world, we love to see submissions from local towns," co-chair Stephanie Levine told TAPinto Cranford.  The festival features fiction, documentary, animation, horror, music videos and student films that are 20 minutes or less. Last year, the festival was the culminating event of the first-ever Arts Day in Cranford. "I am sure there are many creative Cranford residents and hopefully a few may have a short film that they may want to submit," added Levine. Established and new filmmakers are invited to submit their work. Submissions are open until March 15. For more information, visit the Cranford Film Festival website. Movie fans will have the opportunity to watch the films at home or in person at the Cranford Theater on April 22.
CRANFORD, NJ
PIX11

Monica Makes It Happen! How to find affordable housing in NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Finding affordable housing in New York City can be a daunting process, but there are some reasonably priced options if you know where to look. PIX11 reporter Monica Morales is giving viewers an exclusive look at affordable units coming to the five boroughs and the tips and tricks for finding a […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hobokengirl.com

25 Hoboken + Jersey City News Stories You Missed This Week

It’s been another busy week in Hudson County and we’re here to catch you up on all the headlines. Some highlights include an album release party by rapper Lil Yachty held at the Liberty Science Center, with guest appearances by Drake and Offset; Jersey City’s Business Administrator named one of the top 100 local government influencers in the country; and 2022 was a record year for money spent in New Jersey by television, film, and streaming service production companies. Read on for more Hoboken and Jersey City news from January 2023.
HOBOKEN, NJ
TAPinto.net

Chinese New Year Celebration among the Belmar Library’s February Events

BELMAR, NJ — The library will be putting on a Chinese New Year Celebration on Saturday, February 11, at the Taylor Pavilion, 500 Ocean Avenue. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., participants can celebrate the Year of the Rabbit with authentic Chinese decor, food, and presentations.  “The Belmar Public Library is proud to provide a great opportunity for our patrons to experience the sounds and tastes of Chinese culture,” Library Assistant Luis Pulido said. “One that is rich with history and great contributions to world culture and knowledge.”  The Belmar Chinese food restaurant Triple Green will be catering the event with a plethora of...
BELMAR, NJ
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Paterson

Searching For the greatest hotel list in the Paterson region, you are in the accurate house. You’ll get in this post a details list of the greatest hotel in the Paterson region. Also, a directional link from your house, with Website Home data, details address, estimate people ratings, Support...
PATERSON, NJ
TAPinto.net

Paramus Harmon Face Values' Store Closing, 1 of 6 in Bergen County

PARAMUS, NJ — The Harmon Face Values is closing, one of six locations closing throughout Bergen County. On Monday, the Hackensack Harmon Face Values store in the Summit Plaza was among locations listed on the website for its parent company, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. By the afternoon, the list of locations —30 of them in New Jersey — was removed and instead a notice on the website advised that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is closing the health and beauty aid stores.  The Hackensack store is one of six in Bergen County, including Carlstadt, Closter, Edgewater, Paramus, and Westwood. In a statement, the company confirmed that...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

TAPinto.net

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
453K+
Views
ABOUT

TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy