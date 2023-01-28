Madison Ice Hockey Defeats Howell; 4-1; Dodger Goalie Bryan Worthington Made 36 Saves

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ - Madison boys ice hockey (4-12) defeated Howell, 4-1, on Friday. Sam Gero scored three goals, Tyler Shannon added a goal and an assist, Patrick Layng and Jonathan Erickson had assists

Madison goalie Bryan Worthington made 36 saves.

The Dodgers will be back on the ice against Mendham on Wednesday Feb. 1 at Mennen Arena. Puck drop is 7:45pm.

