Madison, NJ

Madison Ice Hockey Defeats Howell; 4-1; Dodger Goalie Bryan Worthington Made 36 Saves

By Susie Scholz
TAPinto.net
TAPinto.net
 4 days ago

WALL TOWNSHIP, NJ - Madison boys ice hockey (4-12) defeated Howell, 4-1, on Friday. Sam Gero scored three goals, Tyler Shannon added a goal and an assist, Patrick Layng and Jonathan Erickson had assists

Madison goalie Bryan Worthington made 36 saves.

The Dodgers will be back on the ice against Mendham on Wednesday Feb. 1 at Mennen Arena. Puck drop is 7:45pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JqQAX_0kUV0YvL00

Ice Hockey: Cranford Wins Over Bridgewater-Raritan, 4-2

BRIDGEWATER, NJ -- Cranford scored two goals in the second period and went on to a 4-2 ice hockey victory over Bridgewater-Raritan on Tuesday. A goal by Dymtro Murenets in the first minute of the second period enabled Bridgewater-Raritan to tie the game, 1-1. But Cranford scored goals with 9:47 and 1:37 left in the second period to take the lead for good. Sean Fagan added a goal for the Panthers with 7:32 left in the third period. Preston Baker of Bridgewater-Raritan made 39 saves.
CRANFORD, NJ
Wrestling: Madison Lost to Fair Lawn; 54-24

MADISON, NJ - Madison wrestling  lost to Fair Lawn, 54-24, on Tuesday night. Karl Maurer pinned in 3:30 at 106 pounds, Anthony Collins pinned in 2:19 at 138, Jayson Candelario pinned in 3:41 at 150 and Mehki Crump pinned in 30 seconds at 190.   The Dodgers will be back in action today when they will host Passaic Valley Regional. Match begins at 6pm     Get your local news delivered to your inbox for FREE each day. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MadisonTAP/ and on Twitter at @MadisonTAP to get all the news as it happens Celebrating Something Special? Showcase Your Wedding, Christening, Bar/Bat Mitzvah, Graduation, Reunion and MORE on TAPinto Milestones
MADISON, NJ
Morristown Wrestling Defeats Mendham; 37-33

MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown wrestling (6-10) defeated Mendham, 37-33, on Tuesday. For the Colonials, Jack Myers pinned in 55 seconds at 138 pounds, Sean Curnow won a 5-3 decision at 144, 150-pounder Ricardo Nulman won a 10-2 major decision Oliver Aung took a 10-4 decision at 165, Henry Saxon pinned in 5:40 at 175, 190-pounder Freddie Saxon took a 5-2 decision, Robert Murphy pinned in 13 seconds at 215 and Jayson Castro won via forfeit at 285.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Morristown Boys Basketball Get Past Roxbury; 58-52

ROXBURY, NJ - Morristown boys basketball (9-8) defeated Roxbury, 58-52, on Tuesday night. The game was a true back and forth as the colonials led after the first quarter but the Gaels led going into the half. Zion Baitey led the Colonials with 25 points while team mate added 17 points on the night. Chris Galligan added nine, Christian Clark-Stokes added five and Leo Nardolillo added a basket. Chris Ditrolio added 16 for Roxbury. The Colonials will be back on the court competing in the Morris County Tournament on Thursday February 2. Morristown will take on Jefferson at Jefferson High School. Tip off is at 7pm.   Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App!   Click here for Android.  Click here for iOS
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Boys Basketball: Cedar Grove Gets by Newark Lab, 60-56

NEWARK, NJ -- Nick Iannacone scored 17 points to lead Cedar Grove to a 60-56 boys basketball victory over Newark Lab on Tuesday. Iannacone sank seven of nine free throws for the Panthers (9-8), who were 19-for-33 from the foul line overall. Anthony Tronio and Nick Russo each connected for 12 points for Cedar Grove, which erased a two-point deficit with a 21-15 showing in the fourth quarter.  
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Boys Basketball; Madison's Hot Streak Comes to a Stop in Loss to Chatham

CHATHAM, NJ – The Madison boys basketball lost Tuesday night by a score of 76-40 to the Chatham Cougars. Coming into tonight these two teams were some of the hottest in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference combining for 19 straight wins between the two programs.  But it was the Cougars who were home cooking in this one as they got off to a quick 24-10 lead in the first quarter that they would never relinquish. Chatham pressured Madison from the get-go and the Dodgers never really found an answer for it constantly turning the ball over leading to easy points for...
MADISON, NJ
Girls Basketball: West Essex Rolls Past Livingston, 41-21

LIVINGSTON, NJ -- Olivia Weiss scored 13 points and pulled down eight rebounds to lead West Essex to a 41-21 girls basketball victory over Livingston on Tuesday. Sasha Resnick collected 12 points and 10 rebounds for West Essex (12-5), which outscored the Lancers, 11-3, in the second quarter to open a 20-11 halftime lead. Jordan Cohen connected for 11 points and Alivia Sabato handed out a team-high three assists for West Essex.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
Boys Track: Westfield Wins County Title

TOMS RIVER, NJ — The Westfield High School boys indoor track and field team captured its second consecutive Union County championship this weekend at the Bennett Indoor Athletic Complex in Toms River. Westfield scored 85 points to win the meet over runner-up Union Catholic and its 64 points.   The Blue Devils placed high in many events, and they had a strong showing throughout.  “We had a great overall team performance with big contributions from all event areas — sprints, jumps, distance and throws,” said Westfield head coach Christopher Tafelski. “We’re set up nicely to defend our state sectional championship on Feb. 11.” Senior Eamon Collins placed first in...
WESTFIELD, NJ
Girls Basketball: Columbia Routs Caldwell, 55-22

MAPLEWOOD, NJ -- The Columbia girls basketball team broke things open in the second quarter and went on to a 55-22 victory over Caldwell on Tuesday. Talia Baptiste collected 19 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals for the Cougars (8-11), who outscored Caldwell, 21-6, in the second quarter to take a 38-12 halftime lead. Shana Desir had 12 points, eight rebounds and five steals for Columbia. Jaime Levi passed for four assists in addition to going for six points and four rebounds. Kayla Ishigami led Caldwell with 11 points (5-12).
COLUMBIA, NJ
Boys Basketball: Caldwell Edges Columbia, 45-41, on Senior Night

WEST CALDWELL, NJ -- In their second of three matchups this season, Caldwell defeated Columbia, 45-41, Tuesday night. The victory gave Caldwell (16-2) a regular-season sweep of the Cougars (14-4), but a third and even more consequential meeting awaits between the two. This Saturday, third-seeded Caldwell will host sixth-seeded Columbia in the quarterfinal round of the Essex County Tournament. Caldwell had defeated Columbia, 55-49, on Jan. 3. Tuesday night, the Chiefs opened a nine-point lead after a quarter, 15-6. Columbia came back to close to within four, 25-21, by halftime. Senior guard Rocco Checchetto led Caldwell with 18 points, Ryan Lawrence scored 11 and Ray Zamloot had nine points. Jayden Myers paced Columbia with 15 points. Jalen Robinson had 12 points and Jalen James eight points for the Cougars. Eight Caldwell 12th-graders were honored on Senior Night: Rocco Checchetto, Peter Kocjan, Luke Kurzum, Ryan Lawrence, Nick Pirello, Aidan Scanelli, Lorenzo Sozio and Ray Zamloot.
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
Millburn High School Winter Track Team Shines at Essex County Relay Championship

STATEN ISLAND, NY – The Miller Winter Track boys team competed in the Essex County Relay Championship meet at Ocean Breeze in State Island last week and brought home many medals. Sophomore Ben Lawentman led off in the 1200 with a speedy split, handing off to fellow sophomore Ryan Feldman, who ran the 400 in personal record (PR) time in the Distance Medley Relay.Senior Matthias Mahfouz ran well in the 800 and handed off to sophomore Michael Sanchez, who brought the team home in the 1600. The young Distance Medley Race team finished seventh, just missing a medal. The team finished sixth...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
16th Victory in a Row for Chargers Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team

HIGHLAND PARK, NJ - The Spotswood High School girls junior varsity basketball team continued its winning streak on Tuesday with a victory over Highland Park High School's junior varsity squad. Tatum Jones dropped 16 points and had five steals for the 16-0 Chargers. Ella Calandruccio put up 12 points and five assists. Alex Nault pulled down nine rebounds. Josey Longo and Makayla White both netted six points.  Spotswood's JV game against New Brunswick High School on Wednesday has been canceled. The Chargers take the court again on Saturday to play Princeton High School's JV team Saturday morning at 11:30 a.m. in Princeton. 
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
Boys Basketball: Hunterdon Central Beats High Point, 65-27, in HWS Tournament

FLEMINGTON, NJ -- The Hunterdon Central boys basketball team rolled to a 65-27 victory over High Point in the first round of the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on Tuesday. Matthew Schwartz scored 22 points and came up with two steals for the Red Devils (9-11), who outscored High Point, 21-6, in the third quarter to open a 47-21 lead. Thomas Shreiber led Hunterdon Central in rebounds with eight and assists with four. He also made three steals. The Red Devils will play either Voorhees or Vernon in the quarterfinals on Saturday, with a regular-season game at highly regarded Ridge in between on Thursday.
FLEMINGTON, NJ
Visually Impaired New Brunswick Wrestler an 'Inspirational Leader'

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ – Oscar Garcia recently stood in the middle of the wrestling mat, unsure of which way to face or how to react as the referee raised his opponent’s arm in victory. No matter that the first junior varsity wrestling match in the freshman’s career ended in a third-period pin at 113 pounds, it was a huge victory. The moment left the crowd of 150 or so inside the New Brunswick High School gym cheering for him, a group of teammates inspired by him and a coach shedding tears of happiness with him. Garcia, whose eyes are coated with telltale white film of...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Memorial Middle School's Malcolm Ballard Middlesex/Monmouth Wrestling Champ

OLD BRIDGE, NJ - Memorial Middle School seventh grader Malcolm Ballard has one more championship to add to his first-ever wrestling season. On Tuesday, Ballard took home the 85-pound wrestling championship at the Middle School Monmouth County/Middlesex County Wrestling meet at the Salk Middle School in Old Bridge. Ballard won the Middlesex County Small School title in the 85-pound weight class last week and then won the Middlesex County Big School versus Small School title on Monday. His victory Tuesday moves him into the Ocean County tournament which takes place on Thursday. Ballard is now 11-2 in his first wrestling season. The seventh grader came out for the Colts wrestling team after being cut from Memorial's boys' basketball team.  "Malcolm came out after not making the basketball team and quickly picked up the sport and began to see success," said Memorial Middle School wrestling coach Daniel Krainski. "Malcolm is a very athletic student athlete who also plays football in the fall."
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Franklin HS boys basketball takes down Piscataway

SOMERSET, NJ - The Franklin High School boys basketball team defeated nearby rival Piscataway, 73-48, on Tuesday night at home in Somerset. Piscataway (9-13) led early on and for the majority of the first quarter, but Franklin (12-8) slipped past the Chiefs and led by one after the opening frame. Behind energy from its bench, its defense, and efficient shooting, Franklin grabbed a hold of the game in the second and third quarters. The Warriors have won six games in a row. The Chiefs entered the contest winners of two in a row and four of five. “We played a solid ball game throughout,”...
PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ
HS BOYS’ BASKETBALL: Phillipsburg Sophomore’s next man in gets a buzzer beater for the win over Somerville

PHILLIPSBURG, NJ - Sophomore Ethan Philpot went to school Monday thinking he’d be playing for the Phillipsburg High School jayvee basketball team later in the day as he has all season.   When he was told during the day by coach Todd Sigafoos he would be suiting up for the varsity, instead, he was told there would be a good chance he would be playing considering the Stateliners were down two players, Jayveon Jackson and Jaylen Miller.   But nobody, Philpot, the coaching staff or anyone that knew the background story was prepared for what would happen at the end of the contest. Philpot, in...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Win Some, Lose Some... Mixed Bag for Paterson Schools on the Court Monday

PATERSON, NJ - Paterson Arts and Science Charter School hosted Thomas Edison Energy Charter on Monday in a game that went to two overtimes, and saw the Wildcats take the 82-79 win for their fourth win of the season. The Wildcats had a massive third quarter, outscoring Edison 22-12. The 10 points in the second overtime period helped propel the home team to victory. The win featured senior guards Nick Martinez and Angel Gutierrez dropping 17 points. In addition to their 17, freshman guard Alfi Cruz put up 15 points along with sophomore forward Sebastian Teves’ 10 points At Paterson Charter School, the...
PATERSON, NJ
Boys Basketball: Plainfield Suffers Senior Night Loss in OT

PLAINFIELD, NJ — It was Senior Night in Plainfield on Monday, with the boys and girls swim teams, cheerleaders and the boys basketball team being recognized in front of a packed crowd in the Rico Parenti gymnasium. A basketball matchup against Piscataway followed. The game between the Cardinals and Chiefs was fast-paced, had bodies banging under the boards and players falling to the ground chasing loose balls. Piscataway took a 5-0 lead to start the game, and extended that lead to 9-2; but the Cardinals clawed their way back to end the first quarter tied 13-13. Plainfield held the Chiefs off in...
PLAINFIELD, NJ
Joyce Kilmer's Girls Basketball Team Rolling This Season with Undefeated Record

MILLTOWN, NJ - Joyce Kilmer Middle School girls basketball team has been enjoying an extremely successful season. The team is undefeated so far with a 9-0 overall record. JK's Lady Knights are coached by Cara Saso-Nickas. Saso-Nickas is a fifth grade teacher at the Joyce Kilmer Middle School and has been coaching the Lady Knights for the last three years. During the last three seasons under Saso-Nickas, the team has accumulated a record of 25-4. This 2022-23 Lady Knights include eighth graders Gabby Hill, Daniella Lyons, Kasey Capman, Annie Lloyd and seventh graders Nina Fama, Gabby Sanndwalt, Gianna Giuffrida, Avery McNeff, Rylee Severino and...
MILLTOWN, NJ
TAPinto is a network of more than 90 franchised online local news and digital marketing platforms that provide original local news reporting 24/7 and enable businesses to reach local, engaged readers effectively and affordably.

 http://www.tapinto.net

