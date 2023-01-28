ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camillus, NY

West Genesee freshman competes in inaugural state girls wrestling tournament

By Phil Blackwell
 4 days ago
CENTRAL NEW YORK – History was made on Friday when West Genesee freshman Riley Butler took part in the first-ever New York State Public High School Athletic Association Girls Wrestling Invitational at SRC Arena.

Competing at 114 pounds, Butler joined more than 200 wrestlers from across New York State in the event and kicked off a steady string of post-season competition over a three-weekend stretch.

In the opening round, Butler was pinned by Juliet Barnabee (Westhampton Beach), but she earned her own pin in the consolation bracket over Oriana Carrasquel (Midlakes) before a defeat to Owego’s RaeAnn Craft ended her run.

Five Section III wrestlers made the finals, with two of them – General Brown’s Zoey Jewett and Mexico’s Renne Kinikin at 165 pounds – emerging as inagural state champions in their weight classes.

As it headed to Saturday’s Onondaga High School League tournament, Jordan-Elbridge could take plenty of pride of all it had already accomplished.

A regular-season league title was followed, on Jan. 21, by the Eagles finishing third at the Denny Wright Duels in Homer with a 3-2 record, taking losses to the host Trojans along with BGAH.

Then it was a non-league match at home last Tuesday against Fayetteville-Manlius, where J-E swept through the bouts in the middle weight classes to defeat the Hornets 42-27.

Kaylee Swalgin began that stretch at 126 pounds with a 9-4 decision over Eric Kozlowski before Dylan Nolan, at 132 pounds, pinned Charlie Caputo in 79 seconds.

An 85-second pin by Jack Lamson (138 pounds) over Harrison Schwab was quickly followed by Bryce Mahoney (145 pounds) taking just 88 seconds to pin Josh Leffkowicz.

In a 7-2 decision, Glen Sanchez, at 152 pounds, beat Grover Chowning, and at 160 pounds Drake Allen got yet another pin over Chowning in the second period.

Otherwise, Angelo Turo claimed a forfeit at 189 pounds as Liam Mantell, at 110 pounds, pinned Graham Dauszka in the second period.

On Thursday night, it was

at Marcellus, and despite three forfeits by the Mustangs, the issue was in doubt until the final bout as the Wildcats eventually prevailed 33-24.

Marcellus did not contest bouts at 285, 102 and 110, yet only trailed 30-24 and, if it got a pin in the finale at 189, it would have the decisive criterium point.

Instead, WG’s Omar Almlaiti made sure it didn’t get to that point, going all six minutes and winning a close 2-1 decision over Caleb Posecznick.

Prior to the early forfeits, Gable LaFleur gave the Mustangs the opener at 215, beating Santino Sanford 10-3. Jack Burton (118 pounds) pinned Harrison Card late in the second period.

A classic at 126 had Colin Scherer edge the Wildcats’ Logan Willis 8-7 as Trevor Rankin (138) won 6-2 over Elliot Petrie. In between, at 132, Dylan Radcliffe beat Devon Beal 5-1.

Regaining its cushion, WG had Maxx Fesinger (152) pin Trevor Stack and Joe Martini (145) shut out Anthony Decapio 5-0 before Elliott Barbosa (160) pinned Jack Wade in the third period and Jayden Abbott (170 pounds) claimed a 4-2 decision over Raul Colon, setting up Almlaiti’s finale.

