LYNCHBURG — Blanchester was outscored 26-12 in the first period and lost to Lynchburg-Clay 60-47 Saturday night in non-league boys basketball. The Wildcats outscored the Mustangs 35-34 over the final three quarters. The loss is the five straight for Blanchester who now stands 3-15. Bryce Sipple had 16 points...

BLANCHESTER, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO