ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect

BALTIMORE, MD – Police have identified a suspect wanted for the June 2022 murder of Phillip Wallace. Wallace was shot and killed on June 30th of last year. Police have identified a black male suspect during their investigation. Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Woman dies after West Baltimore shooting and crash; children remain in critical condition

BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday. The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old. The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn.The woman, identified as 23-year-old Mya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said. Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children. One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police. 
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police

Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

'It's just scary': Woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School

BALTIMORE -- Police are working to identify a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning.  Officers responded at 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road for "a suspicious death," a police spokesperson told WJZ. Police said the woman was found in the back of the property of Lansdowne Middle School near the cafeteria, unconscious with blood. "I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her. I called up to the school to...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves multiple dead, children injured

New details have emerged on Saturday’s mass shooting in west Baltimore as police have released an update on the children who were hurt. 11 News has learned that doctors said the children were not shot but the baby and toddler do have head trauma and other injuries from the car accident that happened when the woman driving them was shot.
BALTIMORE, MD
wnav.com

36 year old Odenton man sentenced to 20 years forbeing a Drug Kingpin Howard, Baltimore County and City

A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to being a drug kingpin that distributed fentanyl in Howard and Baltimore Counties and the city of Baltimore. The Odenton man, Darvin Kevin McCoy, is one of six defendants in the investigation started by Howard County Police after they arrested a suspect for a non-fatal opioid addiction. On Nov. 22, 2022, another defendant, Jawan Markeys Fulton, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Howard County to the supervision of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm with nexus to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Shore News Network

Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area

REISTERSTOWN, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in the Reisterstown area. Ruth Karolay Cruz Lopez (13) 5’0 & 100 lbs. Last seen on 01/31/23 at 4 p.m., from the Reisterstown area. #BCoPD needs your help. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-6975. The post Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area appeared first on Shore News Network.
REISTERSTOWN, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Woman's body found on sidewalk outside Lansdowne Middle School

LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police said they're investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found outside Lansdowne Middle School. County police told 11 News officers were called around 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road, where a woman's body was found on school property.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy