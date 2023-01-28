Read full article on original website
Woman Fought For Life For Days After Being Struck By Car In Baltimore, Suspect Still At Large
Baltimore police are continuing to search for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman last week, authorities say. Jessica Marie Tiller was reportedly struck by the vehicle around 8:41 a.m., Wednesday, Jan 25, in the 1600 block of West North Avenue, according to Baltimore police. Investigators say...
foxbaltimore.com
Two men charged in connection to East Baltimore murder from November 2022
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have arrested and charged two suspects in connection to an East Baltimore shooting from November 2022 with one man killed. Officials say on November 15, 2022, Donte Miller, 25, was shot in the 2600 block of E. Hoffman Street. Miller was transported to Johns Hopkins...
Baltimore Mother Was Fleeing From Restaurant When She Was Shot In Mass Casualty Event: Police
Baltimore Police have released a video of the suspects they believe are connected to a mass casualty shooting over the weekend that killed two people and left several others, including an infant and toddler fighting for their lifeMaya Morton, 23, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30 from injuries sustain…
Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect
BALTIMORE, MD – Police have identified a suspect wanted for the June 2022 murder of Phillip Wallace. Wallace was shot and killed on June 30th of last year. Police have identified a black male suspect during their investigation. Anyone with information on the identity of this person is asked to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post Do you know him? Baltimore police seeking to identify Phillip Wallace murder suspect appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother and her two children latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — A mother and her two children are the latest innocent victims affected by gun violence in Baltimore. It's a part of a seemingly alarming trend that's happening across the city. Among the latest victims is 23-year-old Maya Morton who was shot and killed along with her...
Pedestrian killed in hit and run in West Baltimore
Baltimore police are investigating a hit and run incident that occurred on January 25 in the 1600 block of West North Avenue. The victim was pronounced deceased on January 30.
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
Man Shot Multiple Times Saved By Bystander In Baltimore: Police
A good samaritan saved a man's life after flagging down officers following a shooting in Baltimore, authorities say.The witness alerted officers in the 3300 block of Garrison Boulevard around 11:50 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Baltimore police.The witness advised responding officers that som…
foxbaltimore.com
Police ask for the public's help to identify suspect in connection to southwest homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a southwest Baltimore homicide. Police say, on December 29, 2022, 25-year-old Clarence Adkins 4th pulled up to The Dollar Plus Store on 2004 W. Pratt Street, parked his vehicle, and entered the store.
Woman dies after West Baltimore shooting and crash; children remain in critical condition
BALTIMORE -- A woman who was shot Saturday as she was driving with her two young children in West Baltimore has died, police said Tuesday. The children, a three-year-old and a 14-month-old infant, remain hospitalized in critical condition. Police initially reported the infant was two months old. The agency released surveillance images of a group of suspects. The images show the suspects in a storefront before the shooting, and out on a street with what appear to be guns drawn.The woman, identified as 23-year-old Mya Morton, was sitting in her car waiting on a carryout food order on the 1700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue when gunfire erupted on the block, police said. Morton was shot as she was driving away, causing a crash that injured her two children. One of the men involved in the shooting died Saturday. He was identified Tuesday as 43-year-old Gerald Fowlkes.Police said Saturday said someone has been detained by police, but said they were still determining if this person is involved in the shooting, or a victim themselves. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.
foxbaltimore.com
Balloons mark where woman, children crashed after fatal triple shooting in Upton
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Pieces of plastic, shattered glass and balloons mark where police said a woman crashed her car after being shot in a fatal shooting near the Upton Metro Station over the weekend. The impact injured two children, a 3-year-old and a 2-month-old who police said were also...
Man Killed In Baltimore Late Night Attack Identified: Police
Police have identified a 42-year-old man who was fatally shot in Baltimore, authorities announce. Marcus Aslup was found suffering from gunshot wounds in the 4800 block of Kimberleigh Road around 10:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, according to Baltimore police. Aslup was rushed to Johns Hopkins Hospital where he was pronounced...
Shots fired near Towson Circle on Monday
Shots were fired early this afternoon in the Towson Circle area, prompting a safety warning from Towson University on the first day of the new semester.
'It's just scary': Woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School
BALTIMORE -- Police are working to identify a woman found dead behind Lansdowne Middle School Tuesday morning. Officers responded at 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road for "a suspicious death," a police spokesperson told WJZ. Police said the woman was found in the back of the property of Lansdowne Middle School near the cafeteria, unconscious with blood. "I was more than shocked because my daughter had called me," parent Betty Rencher said. "She said something was going on at the school. She wanted me to come and get her. I called up to the school to...
Wbaltv.com
Violent weekend in Baltimore leaves multiple dead, children injured
New details have emerged on Saturday’s mass shooting in west Baltimore as police have released an update on the children who were hurt. 11 News has learned that doctors said the children were not shot but the baby and toddler do have head trauma and other injuries from the car accident that happened when the woman driving them was shot.
wnav.com
36 year old Odenton man sentenced to 20 years forbeing a Drug Kingpin Howard, Baltimore County and City
A 36-year-old man pleaded guilty to being a drug kingpin that distributed fentanyl in Howard and Baltimore Counties and the city of Baltimore. The Odenton man, Darvin Kevin McCoy, is one of six defendants in the investigation started by Howard County Police after they arrested a suspect for a non-fatal opioid addiction. On Nov. 22, 2022, another defendant, Jawan Markeys Fulton, 28, of Baltimore, pleaded guilty in the Circuit Court for Howard County to the supervision of a criminal organization, conspiracy to commit robbery, possession of a firearm with nexus to a drug trafficking crime, possession of a large amount of fentanyl, and distribution of fentanyl.
Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area
REISTERSTOWN, MD – The Baltimore County Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating a 13-year-old girl who has gone missing in the Reisterstown area. Ruth Karolay Cruz Lopez (13) 5’0 & 100 lbs. Last seen on 01/31/23 at 4 p.m., from the Reisterstown area. #BCoPD needs your help. If you have seen/have info, call 911 or 410-887-6975. The post Teen reported missing in Reisterstown area appeared first on Shore News Network.
foxbaltimore.com
Family of Deanta Dorsey calls for arrest in 16 year old's murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore City Police is releasing new images of the people of interest in the deadly Edmonson Village shooting earlier this month. Deonta Dorsey, 16, lost his life, and four other students were shot. With the violence continuing in Baltimore and another teen killed just last week, the family of Dorsey is calling on the police department and the community to help close the case of his murder and bring the suspects to justice.
Wbaltv.com
Woman's body found on sidewalk outside Lansdowne Middle School
LANSDOWNE, Md. — Baltimore County police said they're investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found outside Lansdowne Middle School. County police told 11 News officers were called around 8:10 a.m. to the 2400 block of Lansdowne Road, where a woman's body was found on school property.
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
