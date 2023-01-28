ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

sungazette.news

Public-Safety Notes, 2/2/23 edition

News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARMED CARJACKING REPORTED IN VIENNA; VEHICLE RECOVERED IN BALTIMORE: A local resident walked into Vienna Police Headquarters on Jan. 28 at 10:30 p.m. to report he had been carjacked. The victim had been driving a Mercedes sport-utility vehicle near Park Street and...
VIENNA, VA
mocoshow.com

Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Teenager and 3-Year-Old Hit By Passing Driver After Getting Off Bus in Rockville

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision that involved a driver striking a teenager and 3-year-old child (who was traveling with the teenager), after the two got off of a bus at approximately 5:30pm on Omega Drive and Research Blvd Tuesday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer the teenager was transported to the hospital with priority 2 trauma (non-life threatening injuries) and the 3 year old was transported with priority 3 trauma (noon-life threatening injuries) as a precaution after being evaluated on the scene. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market

Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say. The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
SEVERN, MD
fox5dc.com

'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out

WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Police shooting in White Marsh prompts heavy response, sources say

BALTIMORE -- A suspect was hospitalized after a shooting by police Tuesday morning in White Marsh, WJZ has learned from law enforcement sources. The suspect is at Bayview Hospital, sources say, but their condition is unknown. No further information was immediately available on the shooting. There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road & Pulaski Highway near a Royal Farms gas station, police said shortly before 7 a.m. Multiple roads have been closed in the area and commuters should expect delays. A crash involving at least two vehicles is at the location of the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated. 
WHITE MARSH, MD
WUSA9

One killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn

SEVERN, MD – Police investigating a shots-fired 911 call in Severn found six spent shell casings, but no evidence of victims or the shooter. Police responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Deerfield Drive in Severn at around 1 pm on Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that an unknown male had fired several rounds into the Orchard Food Market, 1159 Reece Road. The suspect fled toward the Still Meadows community after firing the shots. Officers located six shell casings behind 8226 Severn Orchard Circle after the incident. The officers did not receive any reports of physical injury The post Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn appeared first on Shore News Network.
SEVERN, MD

