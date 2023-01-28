Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
3 shot at Potomac Avenue Metro station in DC; suspect in custody: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say three people were shot at the Potomac Avenue Metro station in D.C. Wednesday morning. The shooting was reported around 9:20 a.m. at the station on 14th Street. D.C. police say three men were injured in the shooting. Officials say one person was taken into custody. Metro...
sungazette.news
Public-Safety Notes, 2/2/23 edition
News of crime and punishment across Fairfax County. ARMED CARJACKING REPORTED IN VIENNA; VEHICLE RECOVERED IN BALTIMORE: A local resident walked into Vienna Police Headquarters on Jan. 28 at 10:30 p.m. to report he had been carjacked. The victim had been driving a Mercedes sport-utility vehicle near Park Street and...
mocoshow.com
Man Charged with Armed Robbery of U.S. Postal Carrier
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police (MCPD) – 3rd District Investigative Section have charged 41-year-old Harold Barnes, of Washington, D.C., with the armed robbery of a U.S. Postal carrier that occurred on Monday, January 23, 2023, in the 800 block of Hudson Ave. in Silver Spring.
Violent Armed Carjacker Gets Eight Years For Chevy Chase Gas Station Heist (VIDEO)
A Prince George's County man will spend years behind bars for the violent carjacking of a 42-year-old woman at a Chevy Chase gas station two years ago while he was a teenager, authorities announced. Tyrece Jones, 21, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison with all but eight years...
mocoshow.com
Teenager and 3-Year-Old Hit By Passing Driver After Getting Off Bus in Rockville
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services (MCFRS) responded to the scene of a collision that involved a driver striking a teenager and 3-year-old child (who was traveling with the teenager), after the two got off of a bus at approximately 5:30pm on Omega Drive and Research Blvd Tuesday evening. According to MCFRS Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer the teenager was transported to the hospital with priority 2 trauma (non-life threatening injuries) and the 3 year old was transported with priority 3 trauma (noon-life threatening injuries) as a precaution after being evaluated on the scene. Featured photo courtesy of Google Maps.
fox5dc.com
Landlord wants DC resident to remove doorbell camera that's helped MPD solve crimes
WASHINGTON - If you rent your home in D.C. and use a doorbell camera for security, can your landlord force you to take it down?. Tom Donohue lives in Anacostia and has an outdoor camera system for his home. He says MPD has used footage captured from his camera to investigate a murder, armed robbery, and shootings.
Bay Net
32-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed In Collision
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. – The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Monday evening in the unincorporated section of Upper Marlboro. The deceased driver is 32-year-old Taha Robinson of Upper Marlboro. On January 30, 2023, at approximately 8:50 pm, officers responded to the 8000...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify six people killed in Baltimore recently
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police have identified six people that were killed in Baltimore last week. Laron Henderson (B/M DOB 04/20/2007) was killed on January 25, 2023, in the 4300 block of Liberty Heights Avenue. Desmond Gardner (B/M DOB 12/23/1995) was killed on January 26, 2023, in the 3400 block...
Woman Pinned Up Against Wall By Ring Robber After Leaving Severn Market
Police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing the ring off of a woman's finger near a food market in Severn, authorities say. The woman was reportedly walking from the Orchard Food Market to her home around 1:45 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 31, when a man approached her and placed a hard object on her back, demanding "everything" she had, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
foxbaltimore.com
Mother shot while picking up food on Saturday, say police; Images of suspects released
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police released surveillance images of suspects they say were involved in the deadly shooting and crash that happened in Baltimore on Saturday. The Department also confirmed the mother who was shot in the incident has also died, and identified her as Maya Morton, 23,...
fox5dc.com
'Just a good guy': Mother of DC Safe Passage worker killed speaks out
WASHINGTON - Lisa Gaddis is the mother of 36-year-old Michael Gaddis, the man who was shot and killed outside Coolidge High School in Northwest D.C. Monday afternoon. "He loved his kids, he loved his family, his friends," she said. "He tried to help everybody if he could. So that's why I don't understand this situation. Why would someone want to kill my son like that?"
wfmd.com
Multi-Vehicle Accident In Frederick County Sends One Person To Trauma Center
FREDERICK, Md. (BW)- A multi-vehicle accident in Frederick County occurred Tuesday, January 31 leaving one person with life-threatening injuries . The crash involved three vehicles and three adults. At least one person involved in the crash was trapped in their vehicle. One adult was transported by ground to a trauma...
Gun-Toting Would-Be Delivery Truck Driver Robber In Waldorf Tracked Down By Sheriff
The man who terrorized and threatened a pair of delivery drivers in Charles County has been apprehended and remains in custody in Prince George's County, according to the sheriff’s office. Waldorf resident Christopher Carrington Durham, 22, is facing multiple assault charges following an incident in Pagnell Circle in his...
arlnow.com
Yet another BMW stolen in yet another Crystal City area carjacking
It has been an eventful couple of weeks for BMW drivers in the Crystal City and Pentagon City area. Last night another BMW was taken during a carjacking, by suspects who themselves arrived in a BMW. This time it happened outside the 7-Eleven store at the corner of 23rd Street S. and S. Eads Street.
4 people struck by car in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Four people, including two children, were struck by a car in Prince George's County early Monday morning. Police said the driver of the vehicle remained on scene. Emergency personnel with Prince George's County Fire and EMS were called to the area of Buck Lodge...
Police shooting in White Marsh prompts heavy response, sources say
BALTIMORE -- A suspect was hospitalized after a shooting by police Tuesday morning in White Marsh, WJZ has learned from law enforcement sources. The suspect is at Bayview Hospital, sources say, but their condition is unknown. No further information was immediately available on the shooting. There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road & Pulaski Highway near a Royal Farms gas station, police said shortly before 7 a.m. Multiple roads have been closed in the area and commuters should expect delays. A crash involving at least two vehicles is at the location of the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.
One killed in Maryland crash
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
NBC Washington
‘I'm Only a Kid,' Karon Blake Cried After Being Shot. DC Employee Charged With 13-Year-Old's Murder
The D.C. government employee who shot at 13-year-old Karon Blake as he yelled “I’m only a kid” earlier this month turned himself in Tuesday to face a second-degree murder charge, according to court documents and Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee. Blake yelled “I’m sorry" and “I am...
fox5dc.com
2 children, 2 adults struck by vehicle in Montgomery County: officials
ADELPHI, Md. - Authorities say multiple pedestrians were struck by a vehicle Monday morning in Montgomery County. The crash was reported around 7 a.m. near Buck Lodge Road and Riggs Road in the Adelphi area. The crash is near Buck Lodge Middle School. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson...
Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn
SEVERN, MD – Police investigating a shots-fired 911 call in Severn found six spent shell casings, but no evidence of victims or the shooter. Police responded to the area of Pioneer Drive and Deerfield Drive in Severn at around 1 pm on Sunday. Upon their arrival, officers were informed that an unknown male had fired several rounds into the Orchard Food Market, 1159 Reece Road. The suspect fled toward the Still Meadows community after firing the shots. Officers located six shell casings behind 8226 Severn Orchard Circle after the incident. The officers did not receive any reports of physical injury The post Police investigating shooting at Orchard Market in Severn appeared first on Shore News Network.
Comments / 0