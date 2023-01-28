Read full article on original website
BBC
Dog walker Natasha Johnston died from neck bites in Caterham attack
A woman died from "multiple penetrating dog bites to the neck", an inquest has heard. Dog walker Natasha Johnston, 28, from Croydon, was set upon while walking a group of dogs at a popular spot in Caterham, Surrey, on 12 January. A post-mortem examination showed she died from shock and...
BBC
Life in children's home was 'torture every day'
A man who was physically and mentally abused in a Scottish children's home believes the two men responsible should have got longer prison terms. Matthew George and John Muldoon worked at Kerelaw School in Ayrshire, where they physically and sexually assaulted their victims over three decades. On 13 January the...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Key witness found in search for dog walker
A "key witness" in the search for a woman who went missing while walking her dog has been found, police said. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking next to the River Wyre off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday. Her phone was...
BBC
Vistara: Italian woman 'punched and spat' on India flight
The crew of an Indian airline tied an Italian woman to her seat during a flight after she allegedly punched one member of staff and spat on another. The woman, who was travelling on a Vistara flight from Abu Dhabi, was arrested in Mumbai on Monday and later released on police bail.
BBC
Woman died after walking out of Priory Hospital Arnold
Police are investigating the death of patient who was able to walk out of a mental health unit on Christmas Day. Helen Tarry's body was discovered on farmland on Boxing Day morning, a short distance from the Priory Hospital Arnold, Nottinghamshire, where she was being treated on a secure ward.
BBC
Three arrested after more than 5,000 cannabis plants found in raid
Three men have been arrested after police uncovered one of Lincolnshire's biggest ever cannabis farms. Lincolnshire Police said between 5,000 and 6,000 plants were found across 49 rooms at the Old Kings Head Tyre Factory, in Station Road in Boston, on Tuesday morning. The men, aged 28, 38, and 42,...
BBC
Alice Litman: Trans woman's death due to care delay, says family
The family of a transgender woman who died after nearly three years on an NHS waiting list said her death was caused by the delay in care. Alice Litman, from Brighton, took her own life last May as she waited on a list with more than 11,000 people to discuss her transition.
BBC
Gloucester man collects 'despised' knives for police to destroy
A young man who was caught carrying a blade six years ago has turned his life around to become an anti-knife campaigner. The 22-year-old wears a stab vest to collect weapons from people and hand them in to police so they can be destroyed. The BBC has been speaking to him about why the issue needs addressing urgently.
BBC
Two jailed after Hungerford car chase and hours-long manhunt
Two men have been jailed after the stolen car they were in hit speeds of up 120mph in a police pursuit before a manhunt took place to find them. Police had to deploy a stinger to stop a BMW X1 on the A36 in Farleigh at around 03:45 GMT on 1 October 2022.
BBC
Searches continue for Ben Nevis walker Harvey Christian
Searches have continued for a walker who went missing after setting out to walk up Ben Nevis. Harvey Christian, 42, from Cambridgeshire, was thought to have been on Britain's highest mountain on Friday. Mountain rescue teams, search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have been involved in the effort to find...
BBC
Four arrested after stolen car crashes into lamppost
Four suspected burglars have been arrested after the stolen car they were travelling in crashed into a lamppost. The white VW Scirocco crashed in Heywood after it was taken from Bury on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said. The occupants fled the scene but were later traced by a police task...
BBC
Changes needed after death of four-week-old Norfolk baby - report
Following the death of a four-week-old baby changes are needed to protect children from neglect, a safeguarding review has found. It is thought the baby's mother, who had been drinking and smoking cannabis, may have rolled on her while asleep. Maternal neglect had previously been raised concerning the baby's siblings.
BBC
Southampton scam victim: 'I was conned for thousands but helped by stranger'
A stranger has donated thousands of pounds to a student who thought she might not graduate after being scammed. University of Southampton student Chen, 26, lost £31,000 in 2021 when she was called by fraudsters claiming to be police. She needed £15,000 by the end of January to pay...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
BBC
HS2 tunnels under the Chilterns reach halfway point
Two of HS2's longest tunnels have reached the halfway point of excavation, the rail company said. Giant tunnelling machines have been excavating the high speed rail project's route under the Chilterns in Buckinghamshire for the past 18 months. The machines are half way through the 10-mile tunnel and have excavated...
BBC
Laura Winham: Gas worker could hold key over flat death, say police
An inquest hearing into the death of a woman found three years after she was last seen has been told investigators are looking for a gas engineer who went to her home. Laura Winham's body was found in social housing in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021. She is thought to...
BBC
'Defect' found during nuclear submarine maintenance
Inspectors found a "defect" on a nuclear submarine which had been at Devonport Dockyard in Plymouth for maintenance, it has emerged. HMS Vanguard was found to have a defect "from work done in the past" when the vessel was in dry dock, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said. It added...
BBC
Tewkesbury starling murmuration captured on camera
People have been gathering in a rural town to watch thousands of starlings take flight. The starlings, taking part in what is known as a murmuration, were filmed on the edge of Tewkesbury above a garden centre close to the M5 motorway. The Gloucestershire town has become a hotspot for...
