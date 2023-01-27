Read full article on original website
Exclusive: Getting High On The Go With A Nebulizer? This Company Is Launching A Pocket-Sized Solution
Synergy Life Science, Inc. has developed Nebi: a pocket-sized and fully battery-operated nebulizer for use in a variety of applications. It has long been accepted that the lungs are one of the most effective pathways into the human body, as evidenced by the popularity of nebulizers for the delivery of medicines and therapeutics and the rise of vapes and electronic cigarettes for smoking cessation or recreational purposes. Evidence now definitively shows that vapes and e-cigarettes — often touted as healthy alternatives to traditional smoking — are extremely harmful to the lungs. The heated oils and inhaled vapors can build up deep in the lungs causing lasting damage, whether users are partaking in cannabis, nicotine, or even wellness blends.
How Fashion Management Firm Alice James Global Supports Growing Brands
Regardless of company size, growth is typically the game plan. However, up-and-coming firms often lack the necessary talent to accelerate their operations and fully achieve their aspirations. One thing that many scaling fashion businesses don’t have is the funds to hire personnel for every single skill set. Even if they have the budget, it can be difficult to locate the right personnel for certain roles—especially amid the ongoing labor shortage. For both financial and recruitment reasons, companies can be missing talent in key areas like design, sourcing or production management, creating human resource holes that eat up time and slow processes...
psychreg.org
Patrick Holford
Patrick Holford is a nutrition and mental health expert and the founder of the Institute for Optimum Nutrition, VitaminC4Covid, and the charitable Food for the Brain Foundation, where he directs their Alzheimer’s prevention project. Patrick reads hundreds of studies a year assimilating the latest health breakthroughs and turning them...
aiexpress.io
Teradyne’s robotics group brings in $404M in 2022
Teradyne introduced it introduced in $3.15 billion in income in FY 2022. This marks the corporate’s second-biggest yr in historical past, following 2021. Its Industrial Automation Group, which incorporates Common Robots (UR), Cell Industrial Robots (MiR), and Energid, introduced in $404 million. This can be a $28 million improve...
ambcrypto.com
VitaDAO – Pfizer Ventures raise millions for research on extending human life
VitaDAO has raised $4.1 million from Pfizer Ventures among other investors. The latest fund raiser will fund longevity research projects and the development of its first biotech startup. VitaDAO has raised $4.1 million from Pfizer Ventures among other investors. The decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) focuses on raising funds for human...
binbits.com
Outlier Ventures launches dream assembly base camp accelerator
In another attempt to drive the future of Web3 luxury commerce, Outlier Ventures alongside FARFETCH have launched its Dream Assembly Base Camp Cohort Two. As revealed, the two firms intend to provide mentorship, networking and support for interested startups. Furthermore, the Dream Assembly Base Camp will run for 12 weeks...
mhwmag.com
Plus One Robotics demonstrates Parcel Handling Solution at ProMat 2023
Visitors can race against the robot in a VR experience. At ProMat 2023 in booth N7921, Plus One Robotics will be demonstrating its parcel-handling robotics platform for warehouse and distribution centers including its Pick One Parcel induction solution and its “Human-In-The-Loop” (HITL) remote supervisor software. These demonstrations include the ability for booth visitors to partake in a Virtual Reality (VR) experience where via a VR headset they will be virtually transported to a warehouse facility to “race against the robot” in a pick-and-place process.
The Next Web
How startups can protect their IP: 8 tips from a patent attorney
For tech startups, the most valuable assets are often invisible. While businesses were traditionally built on physical resources, the contemporary economy is increasingly driven by intangibles. The chip firm Arm, for instance, earned a $40 billion valuation and a reputation as the UK’s leading tech company — despite never manufacturing a single chip. Instead, the company designs the processor architecture that’s used in countless devices.
helihub.com
NATA Announces New AAM Committee Leadership
On Wednesday, January 18, the National Air Transportation Association (NATA) held a successful Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Town Hall in conjunction with its AAM Committee meeting in Washington, DC, announcing new committee leadership relative to infrastructure and flight operations. The Town Hall: AAM Landscape fostered connections between the AAM community...
ffnews.com
SLK Software and V-Labs join With CNA to Deploy AI Technologies for Intelligent Automation of Insurance Business Processes
SLK Software, a global technology services firm, and V-Labs, an AI company, aligned with CNA Insurance, a leading U.S.-based insurance provider, to deploy an enterprise-wide AI-led intelligent automation solution to accelerate and transform CNA’s intake automation for new business submissions, claims, and other critical business processes. As insurance companies...
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Advanced Electronic Skin for Multiplex Healthcare Monitoring
Scientists from the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) have devised a first-of-its-kind electronic skin (E-skin) patch for advanced healthcare monitoring. With an optimum choice in materials coupled with a novel fabrication method, their unique E-skin patch provides simultaneous, continuous monitoring of multiple bodily parameters while also providing temperature-moisture management and breathability.
salestechstar.com
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner to Simplify E-Commerce Logistics
The partnership brings added flexibility and performance to e-commerce supply chains at a time when brands and retailers need it most. Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce, announced a partnership with Quiet Platforms, the collaborative commerce network for brands and retailers. Quiet Platforms is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., that provides an expansive national delivery service that enables retailers and brands to gain instant nationwide coverage through a trusted portfolio of carriers using a universal delivery label, eliminating the need for multiple integrations, complex invoicing and lengthy contract negotiations. The network dynamically manages performance at the shipment level, ensuring the best decision is made for every parcel to be shipped, based on delivery commitment, quality of service and delivery cost.
ship-technology.com
Maersk unveils plans to launch unified brand
The firm will conduct in-depth assessments to conclude the future of each brand in various geographies. Danish shipping company Maersk has unveiled plans to launch a unified brand by integrating several of its brands, including Hamburg Süd and Sealand, under a single structure. The move is expected to help...
National Space Academy Regional Project Officers
£29,000 - £32,000, depending upon skills and experience. Fixed-term to the end of project funding in March 2025. However, the National Space Academy will be seeking to extend or expand the project after this point and, if successful, the role is likely to continue. The National Space Academy...
Eaton Collaborates With Rewiring America to Help Drive Residential Electrification Education, Awareness and Action
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Intelligent power management company Eaton today announced that it is collaborating with Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit in the U.S., to advance electrification education, awareness and action. Additionally, Brian Brickhouse, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector, has joined Rewiring America’s CEOs for Electrification, a national coalition of business leaders committed to furthering sustainability through electrification, beginning with the American household. Brickhouse joins the coalition as part of Eaton’s continuing efforts to lead the energy transition through key sustainability initiatives including its Home as a Grid approach, which envisions a future in which homes become both producers and users of energy. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005468/en/ Eaton is collaborating with Rewiring America, the leading electrification nonprofit in the U.S., to advance electrification education, awareness and action. Eaton’s executive joins the organization’s CEOs for Electrification, a coalition of business leaders committed to furthering sustainability through electrification, beginning with the American household. (Photo: Business Wire)
3DPrint.com
Dixit Systems Launches Innovana3D to Transform Manufacturing Quote Generation and Order Management – AMS Speaker Spotlight
To create value and enable digital transformation in line with Industry 4.0, Dixit Systems has launched “Innovana3D- A Reimagined Quoting, Order Management, and Sales Platform for Manufacturing Service Providers”. The Software as a Service (SaaS) system can be easily integrated with the manufacturing service provider’s website and transform the quote generation and order management process.
WeQual Awards, EMEA 2023, Recognise Eight Pioneering Women Leaders
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- The WeQual Awards are designed to recognise and showcase senior executive women who have the leadership traits for future Executive Committee positions. They are a vital step towards WeQual’s mission of achieving gender equality at the top of the world’s largest companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005707/en/ The winners of The WeQual Awards, EMEA 2023 (Photo: Business Wire)
SHOOT Online
Zulu Alpha Kilo Ups Yung To Chief Design Officer, Murray To CCO
Zulu Alpha Kilo has promoted Stephanie Yung to chief design officer and Brian Murray to chief creative officer, reporting into agency founder and current CCO Zak Mroueh. Yung joined Zulu in 2020, returning from a 10-year stay in New York at design and innovation firm, Smart Design. During her time at Zulu, Yung has grown the design team and expanded the talent offering to push design thinking beyond traditional branding and graphic design and deeper into how brands behave across experiences, products, and services. Yung was instrumental in championing the Micropedia for Microaggressions initiative that Zulu created on behalf of a coalition of DEI groups. The online tool has been adopted by corporations, government bodies, and organizations around the world. It was recognized with a Fusion Pencil at the One Show, two Cannes Lions, a D&AD pencil, and Design Best of Show at the local Marketing awards. Yung and Mroueh have a long history, having worked together at TAXI and in the early days of Zulu.
Helbiz Incorporates ChatGPT, OpenAI Technology
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 30, 2023-- Helbiz (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leading global provider of electric shared micro-mobility solutions, announced the incorporation of OpenAI’s advanced technology, ChatGPT, into multiple departments of the company. This integration marks the initial phase of a comprehensive approach to incorporating artificial intelligence, as Helbiz remains steadfast in its commitment to staying at the forefront of technological progression. The integration of OpenAI technology aims to drastically improve the first touch communication, from users as well as frontline operational staff, and automate the majority of standard tickets with personalized and human-like handling, driving increases in customer satisfaction and operational efficiencies for an overall improved service. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005400/en/ Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 65 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com. (Graphic: Business Wire)
hospimedica.com
Esaote Unveils its Latest Intelligent Imaging Solution at Arab Health 2023
Image: The new MyLab X90 premium ultrasound system showcased at Arab Health 2023 (Photo courtesy of Esaote) At Arab Health 2023, Esaote SpA (Genoa, Italy) is unveiling its latest intelligent imaging solution, the new MyLab X90 premium ultrasound system that combines outstanding performance with artificial intelligence to optimize workflows and support advanced and interconnected healthcare systems.
