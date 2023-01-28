ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Local reaction to video of Tyre Nichols

By Brianna Hamblin
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
As NewsChannel 5 keeps an eye on local protests, some groups and officials in Nashville have reacted to the video and death of Tyre Nichols by five former Memphis police officers and are calling for change.

The Black Nashville Assembly has a meeting Saturday at 1:00 p.m. where they plan to discuss what happened to Tyre and call for an end to police violence.

The group posted a list of demands on Twitter :
1. Pass the Data Transparency Ordinance
2. End the use of pretextual traffic stops
3. End the use of unmarked cars and plainclothes officers
4. Dissolve the SCORPION, OCU and MGU- end the use of task forces
5. Remove police from traffic enforcement entirely

The Nashville Community Oversight Board also released a statement that said the video showed the, "troubling systematic underpinnings of a police department's culture of toxicity and disregard for police policies and training." The board went on to say that the culture will continue until it is addressed.

Mayor John Cooper sent a statement ahead of the video release that said, "When individuals who swear to protect their fellow citizens abuse that privilege, they do not deserve to be called police officers and they dishonor the brave officers doing the right thing for their neighbors every day."

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake responded before the video's release as well. He said he was repulsed by the beating of Nichols, credited the Memphis police chief and TBI for moving swiftly on the investigations and indictments of the officers involved, and said, "This week I asked the men and women of the MNPD to remember who WE are in this police department. Now, more than ever, the principles of respect, compassion, organizational excellence, community engagement and precision policing must guide us in all that we do every day.”

Carol Beard
4d ago

It's so sad , each day our men,women, boy's, girl's, aunt's, uncle's, whatever role they are in our lives are dying from violence, God said, love one another, not anyone's place to take another life, he (Jesus) ,died so we could live , he is not pleased with what's going on in the world today, so I pray everyday 🙏, that we stop killing and start loving one another, just has he loves us...he didn't deserve this, a traffic stop, turned into a nightmare for yet another family, when will it STOP? RIP🙏😢...

