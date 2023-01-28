Read full article on original website
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
Virginia lady drives her SUV 39 times over her husband after waking him up to discover her grandma in bed with him.
Last night in Richmond, Virginia, a woman got angry when she found out her husband was having sex with her grandmother. She drove her car over him and rolled over his body several times.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George Musser
Just before 8:00 PM on Sunday, December 25, 2022, members of the family of George Musser announced and confirmed that the Stillwater Police Department had found the body of George Musser after the had gone missing early in the morning of Saturday, December 24, 2022.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby
GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
VICTIM IN CRITICAL CONDITION AS GRANTS PASS POLICE SEARCH FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER SUSPECT – UPDATE
UPDATE – January 29, 2023 – Grants Pass, Ore – Benjamin Obadiah Foster, an extremely dangerous suspect wanted for Attempted Murder, Kidnapping, and Assault, remains on the run. Detectives and Fugitive Apprehension Teams are continuing to follow investigative leads. It is possible that Benjamin Foster may attempt...
9-year-old diabetic kid died in state custody, while his father was arrested and held in jail on drug charge
Richard Blodgett, a single father from Arizona, is demanding an explanation for what transpired after his 9-year-old son Jakob passed away in state custody while his father was incarcerated on a narcotics possession charge.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
A 9-year-old boy died in Arizona foster care after his grandmother claims his insulin monitor was taken away
Richard Blodgett, the boy's father, was in jail on a drug charge at the time. He said he's now "completely lost" without his son, who had diabetes.
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty
A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
Seattle woman returns home to find smashed window, burglary suspect taking bath fully clothed: police
Police in Seattle responded to a report of a burglary at a woman's home Friday evening and found a suspect in the bathroom taking a bath with his clothes on, authorities said.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
Police identify human remains found near Buckeye
The human remains discovered in a remote desert area near Buckeye were identified as 35-year-old Juan Fierro, according to the Buckeye Police Department. Fierro's remains were found by someone who was off-roading on Jan. 7 near Johnson Road and Southern Avenue. The remains, which included a skull and other bones, were turned over...
Reward increased after family of 6 killed in "cartel-style execution"
Two weeks after shooters brazenly killed a teen mother, her 10-month-old baby and four other members of her household, the suspects remain at large.Authorities on Monday provided no motive for the attack in the central California farming community. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed in a Monday news conference that the deaths of the six people were a "cartel-style execution."On Monday, authorities raised a reward offer of more than $20,000 for information leading to the arrests of those responsible. The previous amount had been $15,000. Authorities have said they were searching for two suspects in the Goshen killings. Boudreaux noted that...
63-year-old man sentenced for murder at El Monte motel in 1978
A 63-year-old man who avoided arrest connected to a 1978 murder for more than four decades was sentenced on Monday. According to Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Sarika Kim, Anthony Davis, 63, was sentenced to seven years to life in state prison for the Jan. 7, 1978 murder of Rudolfo Chavez, 42, who was found dead at the Spic and Span motel in El Monte. He was sentenced under guidelines that were in place at the time of the murder. Chavez was found naked by a motel employee the next day. Investigators say that he were stabbed 45 times, and that they...
36-Year-Old Woman Accused of Using Romance Scam to Swindle $2.8M from Elderly Holocaust Survivor
Peaches Stergo, of Champions Gate, Florida, is charged with one count of wire fraud after defrauding a Manhattan man of his life's savings, according to an FBI indictment A Florida woman has been arrested for defrauding an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of nearly $3 million, authorities announced Wednesday. Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, Florida, has been charged with one count of wire fraud after allegedly coercing millions from an unnamed Manhattan man between 2017 and 2021. "The defendant callously preyed on a senior citizen simply seeking companionship, defrauding him of his life savings,"...
