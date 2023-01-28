ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

truecrimedaily

Man accused of stabbing runner and then dropping his own wallet and ID nearby

GLENDALE, Ariz. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly stabbed a man out on a jog last month. According to Glendale Police, on Dec. 13 at around 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of 5700 West Glenn Drive and found a male suffering a stab wound to his body. The victim, who remained unnamed, reportedly told police he was on a run when a man pushed and stabbed him with a knife.
GLENDALE, AZ
iheart.com

99-Year-Old Bedridden Woman Faces Charges For Not Showing Up For Jury Duty

A 99-year-old bedridden woman is facing criminal charges after she failed to appear for jury duty. Marion Lenko recently received a jury summons at her senior care facility. In December, a summons was sent to her son-in-law Edward Ritchuk, who lives in a suburb of Montreal, Canada, ordering Lenko to appear in January.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Police: 15-year-old shot in the neck in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul say a teenager is in the hospital Friday night after he was shot in the neck.The St. Paul Police Department says officers were dispatched to the intersection of Conway Avenue and Pederson Street around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a juvenile who had been shot.Officers say they found a 15-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to Regions Hospital for treatment still conscious and breathing.No arrests have been made.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS News

Reward increased after family of 6 killed in "cartel-style execution"

Two weeks after shooters brazenly killed a teen mother, her 10-month-old baby and four other members of her household, the suspects remain at large.Authorities on Monday provided no motive for the attack in the central California farming community. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed in a Monday news conference that the deaths of the six people were a "cartel-style execution."On Monday, authorities raised a reward offer of more than $20,000 for information leading to the arrests of those responsible. The previous amount had been $15,000. Authorities have said they were searching for two suspects in the Goshen killings. Boudreaux noted that...
GOSHEN, CA
CBS LA

63-year-old man sentenced for murder at El Monte motel in 1978

A 63-year-old man who avoided arrest connected to a 1978 murder for more than four decades was sentenced on Monday. According to Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Sarika Kim, Anthony Davis, 63, was sentenced to seven years to life in state prison for the Jan. 7, 1978 murder of Rudolfo Chavez, 42, who was found dead at the Spic and Span motel in El Monte. He was sentenced under guidelines that were in place at the time of the murder. Chavez was found naked by a motel employee the next day. Investigators say that he were stabbed 45 times, and that they...
EL MONTE, CA
People

36-Year-Old Woman Accused of Using Romance Scam to Swindle $2.8M from Elderly Holocaust Survivor

Peaches Stergo, of Champions Gate, Florida, is charged with one count of wire fraud after defrauding a Manhattan man of his life's savings, according to an FBI indictment A Florida woman has been arrested for defrauding an 87-year-old Holocaust survivor of nearly $3 million, authorities announced Wednesday. Peaches Stergo, 36, of Champions Gate, Florida, has been charged with one count of wire fraud after allegedly coercing millions from an unnamed Manhattan man between 2017 and 2021. "The defendant callously preyed on a senior citizen simply seeking companionship, defrauding him of his life savings,"...
MANHATTAN, NY

