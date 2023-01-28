Two weeks after shooters brazenly killed a teen mother, her 10-month-old baby and four other members of her household, the suspects remain at large.Authorities on Monday provided no motive for the attack in the central California farming community. Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux reaffirmed in a Monday news conference that the deaths of the six people were a "cartel-style execution."On Monday, authorities raised a reward offer of more than $20,000 for information leading to the arrests of those responsible. The previous amount had been $15,000. Authorities have said they were searching for two suspects in the Goshen killings. Boudreaux noted that...

GOSHEN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO