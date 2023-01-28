ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Lawyer for former officer charged with murder in Tyre Nichols beating issues statement

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Attorney Blake Ballin issued a statement on behalf of Desmond Mills Jr., one of five former Memphis Police officers who have been charged with second-degree murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death of Tyre Nichols.

The statement came nearly 12 hours after the City of Memphis released video showing officers beating Nichols, apparently restrained at the time.

In the statement, Ballin urges caution in judging his client’s actions.

“The videos released on January 27 have produced as many questions as they have answers. The question of whether this city would react to these videos and mourn with Tyre Nichols’s family in a peaceful way has been answered.

Some of the questions that remain will require a focus on Desmond Mills’s individual actions; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see when he arrived late to the scene; on what Desmond knew and what he was able to see after he was pepper sprayed; and on whether Desmond’s actions crossed the lines that were crossed by other officers during this incident.

We continue to urge caution and patience in judging Desmond Mills’s actions. We are confident that the questions of whether Desmond crossed the lines that others crossed and whether he committed the crimes charged will be answered with a resounding no.

Blake Ballin

Attorney for Desmond Mills Jr.”

Mills, along with the four other former officers, have been charged with two counts of official misconduct, one count of official oppression, one count of second-degree murder, one count of aggravated assault and two counts of aggravated kidnapping.

Tina Storz
4d ago

Ballin as an attorney it is your job to help save this officer but you know he is as guilty as the others. He did nothing to stop this..If he was a good officer he would of stopped it or called for proper back up..You are doing what you get paid for. But you know in your heart hes guilty as hell. Pure evil and needs to rot in hell.

71
HannahGrace
4d ago

I tried to remain neutral until the videos were released.The videos speak for themselves. A slightly built young man, with a good background and a loving family had the hell beat out of him by 5 "good size" previously trusted city officers. He was clearly tased, mercilessly kicked and beaten to the edge of death. Then, once the officers were finished with the pre-kill of Tyre, in a posed fashion, they stood closely, stating Tyre tried to reach for a gun. The shame these former officers have brought to Memphis is inexcusable, and I hope justice finds them and they pay for Tyre's murder, never seeing another day outside of prison.

59
Legendary Queen
3d ago

Truly sickening that an attorney would see the videos and still try to skew the perception like his client is innocent. He’s just as guilty as anyone who was at the scene of this heinous crime.

