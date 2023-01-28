Read full article on original website
Exploring The National Mustard MuseumEast Coast TravelerMiddleton, WI
Wisconsin witness's cell phone dies as triangle-shaped object spotted overheadRoger MarshWisconsin State
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, many women are planning to participate in marches.Sherif SaadMadison, WI
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 7 Buckeyes split series at WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Cracking the Code: UW-Madison Scientists Bypass Brain's Protective Barrier for Neurological Disorder Gene TherapiesJeremy BrowerMadison, WI
Did Act 10 contribute to a teacher shortage in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Act 10 — former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011 law cutting benefits and curbing collective bargaining for...
wwisradio.com
There May be no Medical Marijuana for Wisconsin This Year
(Milwaukee, WI) — This may not be the year for medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said over the weekend that he doesn’t think the votes are there. Vos is one of a growing number of Republicans lawmakers who’ve said they support the idea of a strict medical-only marijuana program in the state. But he said on Sunday that he doesn’t see the proposal becoming law unless lawmakers can find some kind of ‘middle ground.’ Wisconsin’s governor has said he wants a fully-legal, recreational marijuana program in the state.
wpr.org
Millions of dollars heading to Wisconsin to address record opioid overdoses
Millions of dollars in federal funding and settlements with pharmaceutical companies are heading to Wisconsin this year. Lawmakers and health officials hope the money can help drive down record numbers of opioid-related deaths in the state. There were 1,427 opioid overdose deaths in 2021, according to the most recent data...
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Grow Government Gov. Tony Evers
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has told a lot of whoppers during his time in office, but arguably none more audacious than an assertion he made during last week’s State of the State address. The tax-and-spend Democrat insisted nobody “wants to make government bigger.”. Really?. Somebody does...
Have You Heard The Legend About One Wisconsin Town That Completely Disappeared?
Legends say one Wisconsin town and all of its residents completely vanished in the early 1990s, but is there any truth behind the stories?. Sometimes we come across things on social media that really confuse and/or infuriate us, but sometimes you find something that fascinates you like this post I saw shared on the Strange Wisconsin Facebook Group...
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker try to use some of the state pension fund to invest in startup businesses?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. In 2012, the chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Reed Hall, wrote a letter...
The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho
Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
The high-stakes race in Wisconsin that could impact abortion rights — and 2024
A race for a Supreme Court seat in Wisconsin could determine the future of abortion rights in a state likely to play a crucial role in the 2024 presidential election. The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a 4-3 conservative majority, but conservative Justice Patience Roggensack is opting not to seek another term, evenly splitting the court […]
CBS 58
Wisconsin parents weigh in after Surgeon General says 13 is 'too young' for social media
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- Local parents are weighing in after the US Surgeon General said 13 is "too early" for kids to be using social media. Eight in 10 parents with kids under the age of 11 have used a tablet, and 81% of teens 13 to 17 have used social media, according to national studies.
WISN
Get the facts: The cash bail constitutional amendment question voters will see on the April ballot
MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin voters will see two questions on the April ballot surrounding Wisconsin's bail system after lawmakers approved the proposed constitutional amendment during two consecutive sessions of the legislature. QUESTION 1: “Conditions of release before conviction. Shall section 8 (2) of article I of the constitution be...
The Urban Legend Of Haunchyville, Wisconsin Is Pure Nightmare Fuel
One Wisconsin "town" has a particularly spooky legend attached to it. Wisconsin doesn't have any shortage on urban legends. There's even a "ghost ship" that's completely landbound in Prairie du Chien. The town of Haunchyville, Wisconsin itself is the legend. It's rumored to be a village in the woods (near...
Health equity report calls for changes that extend beyond the health care system
A new report calls for Wisconsin to foster a corps of community health workers across the state, governed by a new set of professional standards and paid by the state’s Medicaid program. That is the lead proposal offered by the Governor’s Health Equity Council, which issued its final report Monday. The report includes a total […] The post Health equity report calls for changes that extend beyond the health care system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
themadent.com
Wisconsin Receives Mostly Failing Grades for Policies to Prevent and Reduce Tobacco Use
The 2023 released “State of Tobacco Control” evaluates state and federal policies on actions taken to eliminate tobacco use and recommends proven-effective tobacco control laws and policies to save lives. Tobacco use is the leading cause of preventable death and disease in America and takes the lives of...
wnanews.com
Serving the people, or serving themselves?
When is it wrong, or at least of little usefulness, to ask the people their opinions on public issues?. When it’s all about partisan cynicism and hypocrisy, ladled with a generous dollop of meaninglessness. Example: Over the past several days legislators have considered two referendum proposals for the April...
Check Out These 5 Iconic Urban Legends In Wisconsin
Who doesn't love a great urban legend? Wisconsin has plenty of fun legends and stories that both haunt and capture the imagination of the state. We are looking at 5 legends that are popular in their area. Wisconsin Urban Legends. While Wisconsin has countless legends, let's take a look at...
themadent.com
Advocates Worry Proposal to Change Wisconsin’s Cash Bail System will Penalize the Poor
This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee. Visit milwaukeenns.org. A proposed constitutional amendment approved last week by the state Legislature to change the cash bail system in Wisconsin for those accused of violent crimes...
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker stop automatic payments from teachers to their unions?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. During former Gov. Scott Walker’s tenure, the passage of Act 10 prohibited employers from deducting “labor...
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
wpr.org
Could fuel from plants replace petroleum? Wisconsin researchers think so
Plants have already blazed a path for meat alternatives, but they could also transform the transportation industry, Wisconsin researchers say. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center are creating carbon-neutral fuels they hope to power the transportation sector through deconstructed, nonfood plant materials. "We are producing...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
