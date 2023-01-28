ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

wwisradio.com

There May be no Medical Marijuana for Wisconsin This Year

(Milwaukee, WI) — This may not be the year for medical marijuana in Wisconsin. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said over the weekend that he doesn’t think the votes are there. Vos is one of a growing number of Republicans lawmakers who’ve said they support the idea of a strict medical-only marijuana program in the state. But he said on Sunday that he doesn’t see the proposal becoming law unless lawmakers can find some kind of ‘middle ground.’ Wisconsin’s governor has said he wants a fully-legal, recreational marijuana program in the state.
empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Grow Government Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has told a lot of whoppers during his time in office, but arguably none more audacious than an assertion he made during last week’s State of the State address. The tax-and-spend Democrat insisted nobody “wants to make government bigger.”. Really?. Somebody does...
Idaho Capital Sun

The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho

Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Wisconsin Examiner

Health equity report calls for changes that extend beyond the health care system

A new report calls for Wisconsin to foster a corps of community health workers across the state,  governed by a new set of professional standards and paid by the state’s Medicaid program. That is the lead proposal offered by the Governor’s Health Equity Council, which issued its final report Monday. The report includes a total […] The post Health equity report calls for changes that extend beyond the health care system appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
wnanews.com

Serving the people, or serving themselves?

When is it wrong, or at least of little usefulness, to ask the people their opinions on public issues?. When it’s all about partisan cynicism and hypocrisy, ladled with a generous dollop of meaninglessness. Example: Over the past several days legislators have considered two referendum proposals for the April...
97X

Check Out These 5 Iconic Urban Legends In Wisconsin

Who doesn't love a great urban legend? Wisconsin has plenty of fun legends and stories that both haunt and capture the imagination of the state. We are looking at 5 legends that are popular in their area. Wisconsin Urban Legends. While Wisconsin has countless legends, let's take a look at...
Y-105FM

The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
wpr.org

Could fuel from plants replace petroleum? Wisconsin researchers think so

Plants have already blazed a path for meat alternatives, but they could also transform the transportation industry, Wisconsin researchers say. Researchers at the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Great Lakes Bioenergy Research Center are creating carbon-neutral fuels they hope to power the transportation sector through deconstructed, nonfood plant materials. "We are producing...
