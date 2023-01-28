Read full article on original website
Ossoff goes to bat for two proposed land preservation projects in Georgia
U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., is asking the United States Forest Service to support two fiscal 2024 Land and Water Conservation Fund projects in Georgia. The proposed Dugdown Mountain Corridor project would build on a multi-state effort to connect the Paulding/Sheffield Forest areas northwest of Atlanta to the Talladega National Forest in Alabama. The proposed Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forest project would add new land across watersheds that provide drinking water to...
While Ron DeSantis Is Fighting Culture Wars, Millions Of Floridians Are Losing Their Health Care
The Florida governor's record of opposing Medicaid expansion — and other initiatives to expand coverage — deserves more attention than it's getting
Discover the Oldest City in Georgia
Georgia was the southernmost of the 13 original British Colonies that eventually formed the United States of America. The state has a deep history and played a central role in the American Revolution and the Civil War. Let’s discover the oldest city in Georgia by discussing its history and attractions.
Medical Marijuana Legalization In Georgia: The Secrecy and Protest
Court allows execution-by-firing squad lawsuit to go forward
The federal appeals court in Atlanta is allowing a man on death row to continue pursuing a lawsuit in which he seeks to ...
Georgia lawmakers to focus on gun control
(The Center Square) — Coinciding with an uptick in gang violence in the state and mass shootings nationwide, state lawmakers are likely to consider gun legislation during this year’s General Assembly session. Last year, Kemp signed Senate Bill 319, a "constitutional carry" measure allowing Georgians to carry guns without needing a state-issued license. State Democrats derided the move, saying it would lead to more shootings in the state. Last week,...
Dr. Walter McClelland completes Georgia's 1st AR glenoid surgery
Walter McClelland, MD, performed Georgia's first glenoid surgery with Enovis' augmented reality technology, according to a Jan. 28 LinkedIn post from a principal agent with the devicemaker. Enovis' ARvis system was launched in July. It is a wearable device that helps surgeons improve precision. Dr. McClelland is a hand, wrist...
In showcase speech, Kemp launches ‘new phase’ of crime crackdowns
Gov. Brian Kemp outlined fresh plans to crack down on violent crime in Georgia, laying out a pledge in his State of the State address to enact tougher penalties on gang offenders and address the “revolving door of criminal justice” as he opens his second term. The Republican...
Mental health advocates rally at Georgia Capitol
ATLANTA -- When last year’s behavioral health parity bill was signed into law, Janet Norris was sitting in a Bartow County jail cell. A lot has changed for her since then. After struggling with addiction for 27 years, the Cartersville resident found recovery through mental health court. She says the program saved her life, reunited her family, and set her on a path to becoming a peer specialist and addiction counselor to help others.
