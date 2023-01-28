ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man dead following shooting on Beale Street, police say

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 4 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting on Beale Street early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Beale on Saturday just before 3:30 a.m.

Police said officers found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The man was later pronounced dead, officials said.

There is no suspect information at this time and if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

Comments / 32

Ed Kolton
3d ago

waiting for the protests for this crime... oh crap, no one was wearing a badge? proceed on with life as usual.

Patricia Kivel
3d ago

thought we were under a curfew. apparently not! what a joke.folk in Memphis, don't know what that is Mr. Mayor.

Vasheta Ritter
3d ago

Yeah believe it too! My best friend young son was murdered there sitting in a car a a red light .

