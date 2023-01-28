Man dead following shooting on Beale Street, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting on Beale Street early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Beale on Saturday just before 3:30 a.m.

Police said officers found one man shot and he was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The man was later pronounced dead, officials said.

There is no suspect information at this time and if you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 528-CASH.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.