All eyes were on Doja Cat when the rapper showed up to Schiaparelli’s spring/summer 2023 couture show last week. Dressed in a custom red gown by designer Danielle Roseberry, the star took the look to the next level by covering herself in 30,000 red crystals. The dramatic look, with beauty by Pat McGrath, begged for attention – and deliberately so. “I’m glad it got the attention it did, because everyone involved worked so hard to make it work,” says Doja. “It took a really, really long time to get ready for that one. It was something I have never done before – sure we have done crazy glam looks, but that one was a big jump.”

10 HOURS AGO