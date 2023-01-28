CINCINNATI — A new restaurant is now open in downtown Cincinnati. Five on Vine opened inside the former Mercer OTR restaurant. “We needed to find the right operator for this prominent space on Vine Street, and between Crown Republic, Losanti, and more, the Siteks have shown time and again why their Crown Restaurant Group is one of the best in the city,” Lindzie Gunnels, a senior commercial leasing officer, Cincinnati Center City Development Corp, said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with them on this new concept, Five on Vine, and we’re confident this will become the newest hot spot on the Cincinnati food scene.”

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO