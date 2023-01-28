ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Car stunts in Uptown block traffic; no citations issued by CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is getting answers about the street burnouts in Uptown Charlotte this past weekend. Blocked roads, and burnouts, all of it happened on Brooklyn Village Avenue in busy Uptown near the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown. Alex Kemper, who recorded the incident said, “I went...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Religious leaders call for change after accidental shooting of 5-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Religious leaders gathered on Moretz Avenue Tuesday night to speak about the accidental shooting of 5-year-old Lyric Thomas. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Thomas was accidentally shot at the Moretz location just after midnight on New Year’s Day. James Barnett, with the organization “I Love You, Stop...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Schools teacher was arrested for assaulting a student during school hours, the sheriff’s office says. The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27. Officers conducted an investigation that showed 63-year-old Teresa Campbell, of Statesville, assaulted a student. Campbell...
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

Teacher Assistant resigns after inappropriate images found

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land classroom assistant has resigned after the district says inappropriate images were found on a computer. Details from the school below. Press Release:. ILHS Classroom Assistant Resigns. Indian Land, SC – On January 26, 2023, it was reported to the administration at...
INDIAN LAND, SC
WBTV

Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Local police chiefs talk Tyre Nichols case, community policing

MECKLENBURG/GASTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the country, the conversation continues on policing in the wake of the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Across the Charlotte area, protests and vigils have all demanded police accountability. “We must always be accountable for our actions. I share in the anger and outrage...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Police in Granite Quarry plan community meeting to curb vehicle break-ins

GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The small town of Granite Quarry is dealing with an unfamiliar problem, a rash of break-ins to cars in several neighborhoods. Police want to stop it, so they’ve planned a community meeting for tomorrow night, and they’ve come up with a new crime fighting idea that make use of something many homeowners now use daily.
GRANITE QUARRY, NC
cn2.com

Students, Bus Driver Ok After Morning Crash in Clover

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wreck Tuesday morning involving a school bus. The accident happened at Salem Drive and Charlotte Hwy in the Clover area, according to authorities. The crash was blocking three lanes, but...
CLOVER, SC
WBTV

Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project

CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park

CHARLOTTE, NC
qcitymetro.com

Pedestrian killed in fatal truck collision in University City

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal truck collision involving a pedestrian in the University City on early Sunday morning. According to a news release by CMPD, at approximately 1:56 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of West W. T. Harris Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle crash call for service involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they located a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and a pedestrian.
CHARLOTTE, NC

