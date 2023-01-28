Read full article on original website
WBTV
Indian Land student texts violent threat; parents ask for policy change
WBTV
Indian Land classroom assistant accused of looking at inappropriate pictures in school
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An Indian Land High School classroom assistant resigned after allegedly looking at inappropriate images on a computer, according to the Lancaster County School District. Multiple students saw them looking at the images while in a classroom, the district said. The assistant resigned and immediately left the...
Suspect arrested after CMPD urged public to ‘avoid area’ in north CLT
The situation was reported around 8:15 p.m. on the 1400 block of Orvis Street in the Metro Division.
WBTV
Punishments for roads blocked and burnouts
WBTV
Car stunts in Uptown block traffic; no citations issued by CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is getting answers about the street burnouts in Uptown Charlotte this past weekend. Blocked roads, and burnouts, all of it happened on Brooklyn Village Avenue in busy Uptown near the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown. Alex Kemper, who recorded the incident said, “I went...
wccbcharlotte.com
Charlotte Community Members Calling For An Arrest In 5-Year-Old Shot & Killed On NY Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s been a month since a 5-year-old girl was accidently shot in Charlotte minutes into the New Year . However, there still hasn’t been an arrest. On Tuesday night, members of the community called out the owner of the gun use to kill Lyric Thomas and demanded that person comes forward.
WBTV
Religious leaders call for change after accidental shooting of 5-year-old
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Religious leaders gathered on Moretz Avenue Tuesday night to speak about the accidental shooting of 5-year-old Lyric Thomas. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say Thomas was accidentally shot at the Moretz location just after midnight on New Year’s Day. James Barnett, with the organization “I Love You, Stop...
WBTV
Alexander County Schools teacher arrested for assaulting student
ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexander County Schools teacher was arrested for assaulting a student during school hours, the sheriff’s office says. The alleged assault took place on school property on Jan. 27. Officers conducted an investigation that showed 63-year-old Teresa Campbell, of Statesville, assaulted a student. Campbell...
cn2.com
Teacher Assistant resigns after inappropriate images found
LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An Indian Land classroom assistant has resigned after the district says inappropriate images were found on a computer. Details from the school below. Press Release:. ILHS Classroom Assistant Resigns. Indian Land, SC – On January 26, 2023, it was reported to the administration at...
WBTV
Neighbors concerned after deadly east Charlotte shooting
WBTV
Local police chiefs talk Tyre Nichols case, community policing
MECKLENBURG/GASTON COUNTIES, N.C. (WBTV) - Across the country, the conversation continues on policing in the wake of the beating death of Tyre Nichols. Across the Charlotte area, protests and vigils have all demanded police accountability. “We must always be accountable for our actions. I share in the anger and outrage...
WBTV
Police in Granite Quarry plan community meeting to curb vehicle break-ins
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The small town of Granite Quarry is dealing with an unfamiliar problem, a rash of break-ins to cars in several neighborhoods. Police want to stop it, so they’ve planned a community meeting for tomorrow night, and they’ve come up with a new crime fighting idea that make use of something many homeowners now use daily.
cn2.com
Students, Bus Driver Ok After Morning Crash in Clover
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina Highway Patrol and the York County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wreck Tuesday morning involving a school bus. The accident happened at Salem Drive and Charlotte Hwy in the Clover area, according to authorities. The crash was blocking three lanes, but...
WBTV
Pastors calling for answers in Lyric Thomas' death in Charlotte
WXII 12
Man died of his injuries after fight with ex-girlfriend, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A man has died after confronting his ex-girlfriend in Salisbury, according to a press release by the Salisbury Police Department. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers received a dispatch in reference to a breaking and entering on Woodleaf...
York County jail inmate dies after suffering medical emergency, deputies say
YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate in the York County jail died at the hospital after suffering from a medical emergency, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said staff at the Detention Center attempted CPR until EMS personnel arrived. The inmate was taken to the hospital where they later died. The […]
WBTV
Transit committee expected to get update on CATS’ Silver Line project
WBTV
One person shot, killed at east Charlotte park
WBTV
Police in Salisbury investigating man’s death after confrontation at apartment complex
qcitymetro.com
Pedestrian killed in fatal truck collision in University City
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal truck collision involving a pedestrian in the University City on early Sunday morning. According to a news release by CMPD, at approximately 1:56 a.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of West W. T. Harris Boulevard in reference to a motor vehicle crash call for service involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they located a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and a pedestrian.
