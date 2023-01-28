GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (WBTV) - The small town of Granite Quarry is dealing with an unfamiliar problem, a rash of break-ins to cars in several neighborhoods. Police want to stop it, so they’ve planned a community meeting for tomorrow night, and they’ve come up with a new crime fighting idea that make use of something many homeowners now use daily.

GRANITE QUARRY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO