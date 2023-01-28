ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Smokey Robinson, 'King of Motown,' to release new solo album

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
NEW YORK (AP) — It's been nearly a decade since Smokey Robinson's last album, but new music from the King of Motown is on the horizon.

Robinson will release the nine-track album “Gasms” on April 28, the music legend behind hits like “My Girl” and “The Way You Do the Things You Do” announced Friday.

“Gasms” features new songs produced and written by Robinson himself. The former vice president of Motown Records released his last collaborative album nine years ago, “Smokey & Friends,” which featured musicians like Elton John, John Legend, Steven Tyler and Mary J. Blige.

The upcoming album's first single, “If We Don’t Have Each Other,” is now available on streaming services.

Robinson is a legendary music producer, songwriter, record label executive and solo musician who's penned over 4,000 songs and been inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll and Songwriters' halls of fame.

The musician has worked with other historic Motown artists like the Temptations, Mary Wells, Brenda Holloway and Marvin Gaye.

Robinson will soon be honored alongside fellow Motown musician Berry Gordy as the 2023 “Persons Of The Year” at the Recording Academy’s annual MusiCares event on Feb. 3 in Los Angeles.

DETROIT, MI
96.9 KISS FM

Kendrick Lamar Wins Performer of the Year for XXL Awards 2023

Kendrick Lamar has scored another big win with Performer of the Year for the XXL Awards 2023. The hip-hop superstar aced out fellow nominees Doja Cat, Jack Harlow, Latto, Pusha T, Megan Thee Stallion and Tyler, The Creator in the category, which was announced today (Jan. 30). This is the Compton, Calif. rhymer's fourth XXL Awards honor. He grabbed Male Rapper of the Year, Lyricist of the Year and Album of the Year for his fantastic album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.
Complex

Dr. Dre’s Classic Debut Album ‘The Chronic’ Returns to Streaming Services

On Wednesday, Dr. Dre’s classic debut studio album was announced to be re-releasing on all major streaming services by way of its original distributor, Interscope Records. In a statement, Dre shouted out Interscope Geffen A&M Vice Chairman Steve Berman and Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman John Janick for helping him revive the acclaimed 1992 project for a new era.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Every Rapper Nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award

We are a roughly a week way before the 2023 Grammy Awards, and hip-hop is represented in several categories at this year's annual telecast. Leading the pack in the rap and major categories is Kendrick Lamar with eight nominations including Album of the Year and Best Rap Album for Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and Song of the Year and Best Music Video for his brilliant tune, "The Heart Part 5."
