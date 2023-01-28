ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Man accused of shooting family's home 8 times released on bond

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V31yn_0kUUyMyV00

The 46-year-old man accused of shooting at a Milwaukee home eight times while people were inside has been released from jail after posting bail.

Harold Gierbolini is facing four counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon, and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the Jan. 16 incident.

He posted his $30,000 bail on Friday and was released on level 5 supervision. The court has ordered that he not possess any form of dangerous weapon or firearm.

Previous coverage:

A Ring doorbell caught the entire incident on camera and was spread widely by the media. That video led police to Gierbolini.

In the video, a man police have identified as Gierbolini is seen walking up to a home and ringing the doorbell twice. After no one answered, he began to walk away. However, before stepping off the porch, he turned back toward the house and shot at it eight times/

Luckily, no one was hurt. The man in the video proceeds to a red Kia and drives away.

According to a criminal complaint, police responded to the home and reviewed the doorbell footage. A few days later, police conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle seen in the video and took its driver, Gierbolini, into custody. An officer conducted an interview with Gierbolini, who confirmed he was the one shooting at the home in the video.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 67

Ann@Chovies
6d ago

Recall John Chisholm, your criminal friendly DA. He also let Darrell Brooks out of jail to run over holiday parade participants in Waukesha.

Reply(4)
19
edèr8ger
7d ago

30k for shooting an occupied dwelling, people get higher bail amounts for drug charges. Wtf Milwaukee

Reply(3)
32
SinisterStone
7d ago

She better leave town. This is ridiculous. He’s going to know who it was and can now get revenge since he knows where he’s going.

Reply(1)
14
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man sentenced, shot at kids who threw snowballs at car

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee man convicted of shooting at kids who threw snowballs at his car was sentenced Friday, Feb. 3 to 16 years in prison. Last November, a Milwaukee County jury found William Carson guilty on all seven charges against – two counts of first-degree reckless injury and five counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety – him in connection with the 2020 incident.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Chick-fil-A road rage, Glendale police arrest 3

GLENDALE, Wis. - Road rage at the Glendale Chick-fil-A drive-thru ended with three people arrested Friday afternoon, Feb. 3. Police said a minor accident in the drive-thru led to the road rage argument, during which a 29-year-old Milwaukee man showed a gun. The 29-year-old is facing charges of carrying a...
GLENDALE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin beauty salon employee shoots at co-worker with customers inside, arrested

SOMERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was taken into custody on Friday afternoon after shooting at a co-worker while customers were in the building in southeast Wisconsin. According to a release from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office, on February 3, 2023, around 3:30 p.m., deputies and detectives responded to LG Beauty Salon located a 1543 Sheridan Road in the Village of Somers for a report of shots fired.
SOMERS, WI
CBS 58

MPD: 24-year-old woman shot near 29th and Congress

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot near North 29th and Congress Streets Friday, Feb. 3. Police say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The circumstances surrounding the shooting are under investigation. No arrests...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

17th and Capitol shooting; 15-year-old girl wounded

MILWAUKEE - A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in Milwaukee Thursday night, Feb. 2. It happened near 17th and Capitol around 9:20 p.m. The girl suffered life-threatening injuries. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Abdullah Rashada sought for Reruns shooting

RACINE, Wis. - A celebration of the new year inside a Racine bar ended in a devastating crime scene. The U.S. Marshal Service is asking for your help to find 24-year-old Abdullah Rashada. He is wanted for first-degree intentional homicide. "Utter disregard for a bar full of patrons that were...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee police safely find critically missing 11-year-old girl

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division has announced that Charlene Ruffin has been located safely. They thanked the public for their support in finding her. Published: 8:33 a.m. on Feb. 2, 2023. MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division announced early...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man pleads guilty; accused of placing hand on man's neck

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man in a now-viral video shown grabbing another by his neck pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct in Milwaukee County court on Tuesday, Jan. 31. 62-year-old Robert Walczykowski accused a 24-year-old man of stealing his neighbor's bike. The incident occurred near 25th and Becher in Milwaukee on Oct. 10, 2022. The 24-year-old man, who has special needs, denied the theft. Police say Walczykowski detained the 24-year-old Milwaukee man – in part, by grabbing his neck.
MILWAUKEE, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

38K+
Followers
16K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy