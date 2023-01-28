Read full article on original website
Sonya Deville Shows Off Nasty Cut After WWE Royal Rumble Match
Sonya Deville made her comeback to WWE television back in January 2020 in a non-wrestling role. Fast forward two years, Deville is now an active in-ring competitor, but that’s not the only thing she does now. She was also part of the women’s Royal Rumble match and it sees Deville suffered a nasty cut as well.
Jey Uso calls out Roman Reigns after WWE Royal Rumble betrayal
Jey Uso has long been the alpha dog of The Usos tag team. Sure, there have been stories where Jimmy took center stage, like his angle with Mandy Rose and Naomi that aged particularly poorly considering why WWE decided to fire the leader of Toxic Attraction but ever since The Bloodline came into being, Jey has been afforded center stage as the group’s story mover, with his relationships between Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn serving as focal points of the both RAW and SmackDown.
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
Drew McIntyre Isn’t Happy About His WWE Royal Rumble Match Entrance Number
The 2023 Royal Rumble is set to kick off tonight at 8 PM EST from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The Royal Rumble event is one of WWE’s most exciting Premium Live Events of the year due to the men’s and women’s Royal Rumble matches. However. this year’s event has some other exciting matches lined up for the show as well. We will get to see the first-ever pitch-black match when Bray Wyatt wrestles his first televised match since returning to WWE.
The Bloodline Turns On Sami Zayn & Jey Uso Walks Off In Dramatic WWE Royal Rumble Conclusion
Kevin Owens had warned Sami Zayn time and time again about the true nature of Roman Reigns and The Bloodline. Tonight, KO’s words proved right as The Bloodline turned on The Honorary Uce. Sami Zayn accompanied Roman Reigns for his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Kevin Owens in...
Bianca Belair Retains WWE Raw Women's Title, Alexa Bliss Dark Transformation Takes Shape at Royal Rumble
Up next was the battle for the WWE Raw Women's Championship, where Bianca Belair would be defending her Championship against Alexa Bliss. No one really knew what to expect from Bliss after the last several weeks, and while that did play into tonight's match, it didn't affect the result. Belair and Bliss would go back and forth at the start, but eventually, Belair gained control of the match and was able to pin Bliss and retain her Raw Women's Championship. Then things took a creepy turn afterward, with Uncle Howdy speaking to Bliss and teasing a bigger supernatural turn for her.
Nia Jax Returns At The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble
Nia Jax has made her return to WWE. The 2023 Women’s Royal Rumble saw Jax enter the match as the 30th entrant in the match. She did not last long in the match, but it did take the other 11 competitors in the match to eliminate her. Jax’s appearance...
WWE News: Roman Reigns Reacts to Sami Zayn’s Actions At Royal Rumble, Top 10 Reigns Title Defenses
Roman Reigns left Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn decimated in the ring to close out the Royal Rumble, and Reigns reacted to the moment in a new video. As noted, Reigns and The Bloodline laid waste to Zayn after he hit Reigns with a chair to stop a post-match assault on Owens. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion posted to TikTok after the show, as you can see below.
Jimmy Uso Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Main Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso has responded to what unfolded at last weekend’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view event. In the final moments of the show, Sami Zayn’s time with the Bloodline ended when he refused to attack Kevin Owens and instead struck Roman Reigns with a chair.
“Guilty” Roman Reigns’ manager Paul Heyman reacts to Sami Zayn’s betrayal at WWE Royal Rumble 2023
An unexpected turn in the Bloodline storyline occurred on Saturday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas when Sami Zayn betrayed Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman, manager of Reigns, said only one word about Sami’s actions that evening but that was enough to figure out everything. This year’s Royal...
Sami Zayn wants to be WWE Champion. Now granted, that’s probably not something a member of The Bloodline should say, what with Roman Reigns currently holding the belt, but in a conversation with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Zayn laid out why he’d love to win the Royal Rumbleand how he believes nine months of storytelling could get fans behind him.
SmackDown And NXT Stars Backstage At WWE Raw
Two non-brand competitors are backstage at WWE Raw tonight in Tulsa, Oklahoma. According to PWInsider, SmackDown’s Mansoor and NXT’s Damon Kemp are both at the show. There’s currently no word on whether or not either wrestler will make an appearance. You can keep up with all your...
WWE Royal Rumble Preview For Tonight's Show In San Antonio, TX. (1/28/2023)
The road to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view has wrapped up. We have arrived at our destination. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 goes down this evening, Saturday, January 28 starting at 7/6c with the Kickoff Show and leading into the main pay-per-view event at 8/7c. from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
Not For Her: Update On Why Ronda Rousey Is Not Working The WWE Royal Rumble
There’s a reason for that. There are certain wrestlers who bring a star power into the company that cannot be manufactured. Whether it is success elsewhere, a natural charisma or success in another field, that wrestler feels like they are something special and the fans often notice. The promotion can as well, and now that star power is preventing someone from being on a show.
Backstage News on The Rock And/Or 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Appearing at WWE's Royal Rumble
-- There is a lot of anticipation for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble, specifically the men's Rumble match or the main event with fans expecting one of The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin at tonight's event. According to fightfulselect.com, talent has noted that they haven't been told anything but that it is a well known fact that WWE wants one of them there with Austin getting more attention lately as WWE upped the amount of money they offered him - in the summer for a match against Brock Lesnar and now significantly more for a match against Roman Reigns.
More Possible Names For Tonight's Royal Rumble Matches (Potential Spoilers)
-- Fightfulselect.com is reporting that several wrestlers are speculating that Pat McAfee could be back with WWE soon, possibly as early as tonight's Royal Rumble by competing in the men's match. -- Dana Brooke was heard speaking as if he was going to be competing in the Royal Rumble. Shotzi...
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Tulsa, OK. (1/30/2023)
The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber officially begins tonight. With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view in the rear view mirror, WWE now switches focus to the build-up to their upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, 2023, and things get started with tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night Raw.
Spoiler: Match Order For Tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Pay-Per-View Revealed
The match order for the first WWE premium live event of the New Year has been revealed. Fightful Select is reporting the following match order for tonight's WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 MATCH ORDER. * Men’s Royal Rumble matchup...
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
The Undertaker Shares Thoughts On WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Michelle McCool's Return, Hardy's Performance
"The Dead Man" was in the house this past Saturday night. WWE Hall of Fame legend The Undertaker was among the many WWE personalities in attendance inside the jam-packed Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas this past weekend. "The Phenom" was at the event in his home state of Texas with...
