Up next was the battle for the WWE Raw Women's Championship, where Bianca Belair would be defending her Championship against Alexa Bliss. No one really knew what to expect from Bliss after the last several weeks, and while that did play into tonight's match, it didn't affect the result. Belair and Bliss would go back and forth at the start, but eventually, Belair gained control of the match and was able to pin Bliss and retain her Raw Women's Championship. Then things took a creepy turn afterward, with Uncle Howdy speaking to Bliss and teasing a bigger supernatural turn for her.

2 DAYS AGO