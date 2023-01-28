Read full article on original website
The white girl who was abducted by Native Americans and returned with a mysterious tattoo
Olive Oatman was born in 1837 in Illinois to Royce and Mary Ann Oatman. She was one of seven children raised in the Mormon faith. In 1850, the Oatmans opted to join a wagon train commanded by James Brewster, whose followers were known as Brewsterites. Brewster had a falling out with Brigham Young's followers after disagreeing with the Mormon leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Hiker dies on viewing platform at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
The 70-year-old is believed to have died from natural causes at the Keanakakoi viewing overlook
Utah's Great Salt Lake is on the verge of collapse, and could expose millions to arsenic laced dust
Scientists say excessive water use is to blame, with 74% of diverted lakewater being used for unsustainable agricultural practices
Moose head-butts woman, sends her to hospital, Idaho officials say. ‘I could have died’
She was defending her dog when the moose charged and head-butted her right in her driveway.
'Incredible mother' to be laid to rest with her children in southern Utah on Friday
A Utah father shot and killed his wife, five children and his wife’s mother Jan. 4 in Enoch, Utah. The Latter-day Saint mother will be remembered for being an “incredible mother” who “served faithfully.”
Coyote Jumps Fence And Goes Nose-To-Nose With A Pitbull In California Park
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
An Idaho Republican said he's 'embarrassed' and apologized after comparing women's health to having 'milked a few cows'
"If you want some ideas on repro and the women's health thing, I have some definite opinions," Rep. Jack Nelsen, a "lifelong dairy farmer," said.
Idaho’s Largest Land Owner Doesn’t Live In The State
Idaho is one of the country's largest geographical states and one of the fastest-growing states in the nation. Fortunately, we're also one of the least populated states, which means we have a lot of land for all Idahoans. Or do we? Have you ever wondered who owns the land in Idaho? We've looked at how much land is owned by the state, the federal government, and private citizens.
9 abandoned puppies rescued from snowy road in northern Utah
Nine abandoned puppies were rescued from a snowy road late Tuesday night near I-15 in northern Utah by two good Samaritans.
What Happened To A Utah College Student Who Mysteriously Vanished From An Airport?
In the early morning hours of June 17, 2019, 23-year-old college student MacKenzie Lueck’s was seen at the airport. Her flight from California had just landed in Utah around 1:35 a.m. and the University of Utah senior was seen in surveillance images gathering her suitcase at the baggage claim before casually getting into a car waiting outside the quiet airport.
Bison Launches Runaway Pit Bull Into The Air At Yellowstone National Park: “JESUS CHRIST, RICHARD”
That pit bull, named Mac, is one very lucky dog. A video from 2014 has gone viral once again almost 8 years to the day, serving as a reminder that nature doesn’t play games, and dad has issues multi-tasking. Taken in Yellowstone National Park, onlookers stopped their cars to...
California Reservoir Water Levels Before and After Rain
California's largest lake by volume, Lake Shasta, has risen by 21 feet in just two weeks.
Driver going 130-170mph arrested in southern Utah
A man who police say was recorded traveling 130 mph was arrested after Utah Highway Patrol troopers were able to successfully spike his tires.
Lake Powell Water Level Projections Revealed in Report
The Bureau of Reclamation projected that the lake's water level will reach its lowest point this year in April.
This Utah sinkhole hits coldest temp in the US
As weather in Utah continues to reach low temps, the coldest location was Peter Sinks. This sinkhole was the coldest place in the country Jan. 30, 2023.
Why is it a travesty when Ducey buses immigrants, but not when Hobbs does it?
I disagree with several policies proposed by Arizona’s new governor but must give credit for one she mentioned at a press conference last week. Katie Hobbs will continue Gov. Doug Ducey’s policy of moving migrants from our strapped border communities to other parts of the country. The only change Hobbs made was adding...
Best Mexican food in Utah
List of Mexican restaurants in Utah that have fantastic food. Where to get Mexican food in Utah. Best Mexican food in Salt Lake City. Best Mexican food in Utah. Best tacos in Utah. Best tacos in Salt Lake City. Best burritos in Salt Lake City.
Here's how much the drought has weakened so far this winter for Utah, the West
The vast majority of Utah remains in drought, but the severity has started to weaken as a result of several major storms that have slammed the state this winter, state water officials say.
Yellowstone’s Train Station Reveals A Secret Idaho Location
It is television's most popular show that captivates audiences from Idaho to Indiana. Yellowstone continues to capture the hearts of real and fantasy cowboys and cowgirls across the country. The show ended on a cliffhanger on Sunday, revealing a real-life Idaho secret location where one can legally murder someone without fear of prosecution.
