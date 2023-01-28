Read full article on original website
Sami Zayn Turns On Roman Reigns, Bloodline Destroys Sami And Kevin Owens At WWE Royal Rumble
Sami Zayn has made his choice. Roman Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens in the main event at WWE Royal Rumble, finishing him off with a spear inside the ring after tossing Owens back of the head first into the steps on the outside. The...
ComicBook
Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn
Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
PWMania
Ric Flair Believes Steve Austin is More Likely to Appear at WWE WrestleMania 39 Than The Rock
As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE had hoped that John Cena, Steve Austin, and The Rock would all appear at WrestleMania 39 in April. However, it appears that they will not be getting The Rock, who has reportedly told WWE that he does not believe he will have enough time to prepare for a match against Roman Reigns at the event.
rajah.com
Jake Roberts Says Today's Wrestlers Don't Sell Their Opponent's Best Moves
WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how if Vince McMahon was not a wrestling promoter, then he would be running revivals and barnstorming the country. Jake...
rajah.com
Kurt Angle Thinks Seth Rollins Should Be At The Same Level Roman Reigns Is At In The WWE
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed how Seth "Freakin" Rollins is such a great wrestler and a talent as well as how he really likes Rollins. Kurt Angle said:. “I really like Seth Rollins. I love the character...
rajah.com
D-Von Dudley Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Work With The Briscoes
WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took part in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars and discussed a variety of topics such as how he never met Jay Briscoe, but he was actually training at the Team 3D Academy as well as how one of his biggest regrets was him and Bubba Ray Dudley not being able to work with The Briscoes.
rajah.com
Zelina Vega Reveals Surgery She Underwent Last May, Talks About The Injury
Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on the "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the Legado Del Fantasma member spoke about undergoing surgery for an injury she suffered back in May of 2022. Featured below are...
rajah.com
Mick Foley On If He Feels Like Blood Has A Place In Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as if he feels like blood has a place in wrestling. “I always felt like [blood] had a place. I’ve been around when it was overused, I’ve been around where it was underused or extinct. I was pretty good with the amount of blood when I was in WWE. Of all the big matches — up until I had my comeback matches, where the blood was more frequent — I think I was only in four or five bloody matches, in my four years in WWE. Less is more. So that when Steve and Bret had their legendary match [at WrestleMania] it really meant something because it wasn’t overdone.”
rajah.com
Pat McAfee Reveals When Deal Came Together For WWE Royal Rumble Return, What Original Plans Were
No one saw the WWE return of Pat McAfee coming this past Saturday night. While some may have tossed his name out when discussing potential surprise entrants in the 30-man Royal Rumble match, not many predicted that the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event would kick off with the surprise return of McAfee to the commentary table.
rajah.com
Michael Cole Reveals How He Realized He Got Ribbed By Triple H Over Pat McAfee's Surprise Royal Rumble Return
As noted, Michael Cole, Corey Graves and most of the WWE production team were kept in the dark about Pat McAfee's unadvertised return to the commentary desk at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday. Because of this, the reactions we heard on the broadcast from Cole and Graves...
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Reveals He Never Got To Be On Screen With Roman Reigns Until Triple H Took Over Creative
Top WWE Superstar Sami Zayn spoke with Ariel Helwani from BT Sport on a variety of topics such as how he never got to be on screen with current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns until Triple H took the company's creative. Sami Zayn said:. “I can’t say because I...
rajah.com
Kenny Omega Says He Is Still Feeling The Effects Of The WK17 And Escalera De La Muerte Matches
Top AEW Star and one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega spoke with Comicbook.com on a variety of topics such as feeling pretty good prior to competing in the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Match against Will Ospreay and the Escalera De La Muerte Match with The Young Bucks against Death Triangle, but thinking he can no longer be 100% again after that.
rajah.com
Teddy Long Says Sami Zayn Is Going To Be The Next Big Superstar If WWE Pushes Him Right
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently appeared on The Wrestling Time Machine to speak about a variety of topics such as returning to the WWE on the 30th Anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW. Teddy Long said:. “It's always great to go back to the WWE, you know, that's...
rajah.com
Sami Zayn Talks Nasty Spot That Took Place In A Hell In A Cell Match
Top WWE Star Sami Zayn spoke with The Detroit News on a number of topics such as how he was terrified during a nasty spot in a Hell in a Cell Match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Sami Zayn said:. “You’re talking about micro split-second timing. I almost felt...
rajah.com
What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE
- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
rajah.com
Seth Rollins Posts Heartfelt Birthday Message For Becky Lynch: "You Inspire Me Daily ..."
Seth "Freakin'" Rollins knows how to word a "freakin'" tweet for a special occasion. On Monday, the WWE veteran surfaced on social media to share a heartfelt, touching birthday message for his better-half, his wife Becky Lynch. "You inspire me daily to be a better husband, friend, and father," Rollins...
rajah.com
Booker T Says He Is Working On Getting NXT Talent Down To Reality Of Wrestling
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as what he thinks about the late Jay Briscoe. “I never met Jay Briscoe, but one thing, you can always tell a person’s character in this business very, very quick. I have not heard one person have a bad thing to say about this dude in my whole time I’ve heard about the Briscoe Brothers. Nothing but how stand up they are and that these guys go out and get the work done. Of course, one of the guys, you know, they never really got their break because of a post, because of a tweet. That’s one thing I always want to talk to these young people about. Do not put anything out there that you don’t need to be putting out there because it can come back to haunt you for the rest of your life. These guys were great as a tag team. I’ve heard guys praise them as far as their in-ring prowess as far as being able to go out there and make it work in the middle of that ring. It’s a damn shame that they didn’t get a chance to work in WWE. It’s a damn shame they didn’t get a chance to work on AEW TV. But, to still be remembered the way he has been, lets me know a whole lot about this dude, so I just want to say condolences to the family.”
rajah.com
Road Dogg On Who Came Up With The Idea To Start Having A Women's Royal Rumble Match
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as who came up with the idea to start having a Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
rajah.com
Booker T Says He Is Still Waiting For His Invitation To Compete In The Men's Royal Rumble Match
Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as how he has been training and working out, but he is still waiting for his invitation to compete in the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match.
