ComicBook

Jey Uso Responds to Dramatic Final Scene From WWE Royal Rumble 2023 With Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn

Jey Uso is teasing his departure from The Bloodline. The final scenes from Saturday night's Royal Rumble pay-per-view saw Sami Zayn finally turn his back on the rest of The Bloodline when, after watching the group repeatedly attack a helpless Kevin Owens, he cracked Roman Reigns across the back with a chair. This prompted Reigns, Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to beat down Zayn while Jey broke down emotionally in the corner. When Reigns finally took notice, Uso left the ring and walked up the entrance ramp alone.
bodyslam.net

Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE

Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
rajah.com

Jake Roberts Says Today's Wrestlers Don't Sell Their Opponent's Best Moves

WWE Hall of Famer and All Elite Wrestling Star Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently appeared on the "DDP Snake Pit" podcast to talk about a variety of topics such as how if Vince McMahon was not a wrestling promoter, then he would be running revivals and barnstorming the country. Jake...
rajah.com

D-Von Dudley Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Work With The Briscoes

WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley took part in a virtual signing with Signed By Superstars and discussed a variety of topics such as how he never met Jay Briscoe, but he was actually training at the Team 3D Academy as well as how one of his biggest regrets was him and Bubba Ray Dudley not being able to work with The Briscoes.
rajah.com

Zelina Vega Reveals Surgery She Underwent Last May, Talks About The Injury

Zelina Vega recently appeared as a guest on the "Anna Faris Is Unqualified" podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE. During the discussion, the Legado Del Fantasma member spoke about undergoing surgery for an injury she suffered back in May of 2022. Featured below are...
rajah.com

Mick Foley On If He Feels Like Blood Has A Place In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently took to his "Foley Is Pod" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as if he feels like blood has a place in wrestling. “I always felt like [blood] had a place. I’ve been around when it was overused, I’ve been around where it was underused or extinct. I was pretty good with the amount of blood when I was in WWE. Of all the big matches — up until I had my comeback matches, where the blood was more frequent — I think I was only in four or five bloody matches, in my four years in WWE. Less is more. So that when Steve and Bret had their legendary match [at WrestleMania] it really meant something because it wasn’t overdone.”
rajah.com

Kenny Omega Says He Is Still Feeling The Effects Of The WK17 And Escalera De La Muerte Matches

Top AEW Star and one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega spoke with Comicbook.com on a variety of topics such as feeling pretty good prior to competing in the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Match against Will Ospreay and the Escalera De La Muerte Match with The Young Bucks against Death Triangle, but thinking he can no longer be 100% again after that.
rajah.com

Sami Zayn Talks Nasty Spot That Took Place In A Hell In A Cell Match

Top WWE Star Sami Zayn spoke with The Detroit News on a number of topics such as how he was terrified during a nasty spot in a Hell in a Cell Match between Kevin Owens and Shane McMahon. Sami Zayn said:. “You’re talking about micro split-second timing. I almost felt...
rajah.com

What Happened After WWE Royal Rumble Ended (Photo), Piper Niven Reacts To WWE Name Change, Cody Rhodes On IMPAULSIVE

- "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes will be the special guest on the next episode of the IMPAULSIVE podcast hosted by WWE Superstar Logan Paul. The new episode will drop this Tuesday, January 31, 2023 wherever you get your podcasts. To promote the appearance, the official Twitter feed of the IMPAULSIVE podcast tweeted out the following post on Sunday.
rajah.com

Booker T Says He Is Working On Getting NXT Talent Down To Reality Of Wrestling

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently took to his "Hall Of Fame" podcast, where he spoke about a variety of topics such as what he thinks about the late Jay Briscoe. “I never met Jay Briscoe, but one thing, you can always tell a person’s character in this business very, very quick. I have not heard one person have a bad thing to say about this dude in my whole time I’ve heard about the Briscoe Brothers. Nothing but how stand up they are and that these guys go out and get the work done. Of course, one of the guys, you know, they never really got their break because of a post, because of a tweet. That’s one thing I always want to talk to these young people about. Do not put anything out there that you don’t need to be putting out there because it can come back to haunt you for the rest of your life. These guys were great as a tag team. I’ve heard guys praise them as far as their in-ring prowess as far as being able to go out there and make it work in the middle of that ring. It’s a damn shame that they didn’t get a chance to work in WWE. It’s a damn shame they didn’t get a chance to work on AEW TV. But, to still be remembered the way he has been, lets me know a whole lot about this dude, so I just want to say condolences to the family.”

