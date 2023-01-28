Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 2 Buckeyes comeback falls short, lose to Purdue 73-65The LanternColumbus, OH
Addressing the Semiconductor CrisisBuilding Indiana BusinessWest Lafayette, IN
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Penn State Preview
#1 Purdue (21-1, Big 10 10-1) vs. Penn State (14-7, Big 10 5-5) Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team. F 10 Andrew Funk Sr 6'5" 200 Warrington, PA Bucknell. G 11 Camren Wynter Sr 6'2" 200 Hempsted, NY Drexel. G 22 Jalen Pickett Sr 6'4" 209 Rochester,...
hammerandrails.com
Matchups to Watch | Purdue vs. Penn State
With their dominating win against the Michigan State Spartans at home, Purdue moved to 21-1 on the season and took a three game lead in the B1G race (thanks in part to Iowa) and became the first unanimous #1 this season. Purdue was led by Zach Edey’s dominating 38 points and 13 rebounds along with the late clock heroics of David Jenkins Jr. while their defense was able to limit a talented Spartans team to just 61 points.
hammerandrails.com
Recruiting Wire | 2025 Purdue Target Trent Sisley | Interview & Overview
Over the next few weeks, we will take a look at some recruits that Coach Matt Painter and his staff are looking at or have committed in the incoming classes. In this series we provide an overview of the player, provide a comparison to a former Purdue basketball player, where Purdue stands with the recruit, and hopefully hear from the player or one of their coaches. Let’s jump into one of Purdue’s 2025 top targets in Heritage Hills power forward Trent Sisley.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball on a Roll - Plus, Unanimity!
Despite what Jason Whitlock might say we know that you care about women’s sports. At Purdue that means volleyball and basketball. So we tried to take some time on this latest episode of the podcast to talk about the turnaround of the women’s basketball team under head coach Katie Gearlds. We brought on Gabi to join us and chat about both basketball teams.
hammerandrails.com
I guess we can't win them all
Cathedral 4-star D-lineman Kendrick Gilbert picks Kentucky over Purdue. It would have been nice to be able to keep a local player, but just more fallout from Brohm leaving, I guess. At least he didn't pick another Big Ten school or Louisville. Glad he didn't follow Brohm.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Football: Arhmad Branch Commits!
Purdue added a key piece to their 2023 recruiting class on Sunday with the commitment of wide receiver Arhmad Branch. Branch, a composite 3*, 6’1”, 175 pound receiver/defensive back out of Festus, MO (just south of St. Louis) is considered a “sleeper” by some folks. I don’t see a player 247 sports rates as 4* (90) and the 8th best player in Missouri as a “diamond in the rough”. To me, he looks like a diamond in the open. I’m not sure what the other recruiting services are missing, because Branch is an elite athlete.
hammerandrails.com
2023 Purdue Men’s Basketball…….Dominant and Historic
I fell in love with college basketball in 1981 and have seen several dominant teams through the years. Hoyas Paranoia, UNLV of the early 90s, Back to Back Florida teams, and a team that I won’t mention that wears the wrong shade of Blue. This Purdue team is simply dominant and to think it’s late January and they only have one loss which without a blown defensive rotation this team would be undefeated. The dominance is of course led by the most dominant player since Ewing and Ralph Sampson (if you never saw them play Google them) neither of those Bigs dominated scoring like Edey but were dominant bigs. This team has passed every test and has only one remaining game where they are underdogs and that IU and I expect them to win there by 7-12 points.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue adds commitment from under-the-radar WR in class of 2023
Purdue added a late commit to its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday evening. The Boilermakers earned a commitment from 3-star receiver Arhmad Branch. Purdue offered him a scholarship earlier this month. Here’s his announcement:. Purdue is the only major scholarship offer that Branch received during his recruitment. He attends...
hammerandrails.com
Thunder From Down Under Abbey Ellis Drops 26 in Purdue’s Upset Win Over #2 OSU 73-65
Things were looking bleak just a few weeks ago when Purdue had lost 3 of a 4 game stretch; including a home loss to Nebraska. The Boilers bounced back with a convincing win over Minnesota in Mackey but the schedule ahead was daunting. The next three foes were all ranked… 2 of the 3 were on the road.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Non-Conference Tracker: 1/30/23
To see the previous update, check here. Happy Monday everyone! Not much has changed for your #1 Boilermaker’s non-conference schedule as most games are pretty much locked into their quadrants by now. Milwaukee, however, is on the cusp of becoming a Q3 win again while Hofstra and Florida State are working to improve their NET rankings each week. Here’s a look at Purdue’s non-con outlook:
WLFI.com
2023 Mrs. Tippecanoe County prepares for Mrs. Indiana pagent
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Mrs. Indiana Pageant is just a little over a month away and Mrs. Tippecanoe, Rachael Stainko is preparing to take the stage March 4th for the first time in a decade. She shared with WLFI her unlikely start in the pageant world and what representing Tippecanoe County means to her.
Luke Bryan 2023 tour to make 2 stops in Indiana
Tickets for "Country On Tour" go on sale on Friday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. at Lukebryan.com.
This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
Fast-casual chain Slim Chickens to open its first Indiana location
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — An Arkansas-based fast-casual chicken chain is coming to roost in the Hoosier state for the first time ever. Slim Chickens will open its first Indiana location in West Lafayette on Monday, February 6 at 2901 Northwestern Avenue, near the campus of Purdue University. So what’s on the menu? Fried chicken sandwiches, […]
Indiana City Named One of the Best Places to Live in Entire U.S.
One city in Indiana was named one of the best places to live in the United States. Do you think you know which city it is?. I am proud to be a native of Indiana. I've lived here my whole life and while I wish we were closer to places like the beach, we still have a lot of great things to offer for a "flyover state". Indiana is full of many small towns with a great deal of charm. We also are home to a few big cities that have a lot to offer residents. Recently, one of these Indiana towns was named one of the best places to live in the country. While it's not my hometown, I think it is a pretty big accolade for the state.
tourcounsel.com
Clay Terrace | Shopping mall in Carmel, Indiana
Clay Terrace is a community lifestyle center in Carmel, Indiana. Opened in 2004, it is managed by Washington Prime Group. Clay Terrace opened in 2004. It, Jefferson Pointe in Fort Wayne, and Metropolis in Plainfield were the first three lifestyle centers in Indiana.[2] Among the first stores announced for it were Dick's Sporting Goods, Wild Oats Market and DSW. Aeropostale closed January 27, 2015, making the Clay Terrace location the only one in central Indiana to close. Delia's, New York & co., Paradise Bakery, and the Children's Place all closed around the same time.
MyWabashValley.com
Wally’s in Greencastle
WARNING: The attached video might make you very hungry! Wally’s in Greencastle, Indiana started in a food trailer and now has a great new home for everyone in the family to come enjoy. Wally’s has uniquely served BBQ, pork chops, and even burritos (with a barbeque twist, of course).
Current Publishing
Inflation, site conditions lead to Greyhound Activity Center at CHS costing 60 percent more than estimate
Because of fast-rising inflation and site grading issues, the cost to build the Greyhound Activity Center at Carmel High School is set to cost nearly 60 percent more than initially estimated. The Carmel Clay Schools board of trustees discussed the increased cost at its Jan. 30 meeting before voting 5-0...
Current Publishing
Riverview Health names interim president, CEO
Riverview Health has named Keith Jewell as its interim president and CEO. Jewell, who took over the role Jan. 18, comes to Riverview Health with more than 30 years of health care experience and most recently served as chief operating officer at OnPoint Real Estate Solutions in Fishers. He previously worked at St. Vincent Health in Evansville as president and oversaw a multi-hospital region of St. Vincent Health, according to a news release.
readthereporter.com
Comfort food makes a comeback at Ford’s Garage in Noblesville
The results are in from the National Restaurant Association’s “What’s Hot” Culinary Forecast, and comfort fare is making a comeback, landing the number two spot in macro dining trends for 2023. Ford’s Garage, the burger and beer joint inspired by the heritage of the Ford Motor...
