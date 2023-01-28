Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Seth Rollins Tells “Cancerous” CM Punk To Stay Away From WWE
Seth Rollins wants CM Punk nowhere near WWE. In an interview with Wrestling Inc Senior News Editor Nick Hausman ahead of the Royal Rumble, Seth Rollins was asked if he would like to see Punk return to WWE. Rollins simply called CM Punk ‘a cancer’ and said he should stay away from WWE.
bodyslam.net
WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Match Order Revealed
We now know the match order for tonight’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Fightful Select has now revealed the match order for this evening’s Royal Rumble. You can check out the match order below. -Men’s Royal Rumble matchup will open the show. -Mountain Dew Pitch Black matchup...
PWMania
WWE Star Pulled from the Royal Rumble Match?, Updated Royal Rumble Card
The final lineup for today’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas is taking shape. Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble earlier this week, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to defeat his father during the match.
Rocky Romero: AJ Styles Thought It Would Have Been Cool If He Showed Up At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The potential was there for the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to return to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 2016. Prior to winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title at the CMLL Super Viernes event in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. He joined Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about various topics.
rajah.com
Singles Match Added To Thursday's Impact Wrestling Lineup
Crazzy Steve and Sheldon Jean are going on one on soon. Earlier today, Impact Wrestling announced that Steve and Jean will battle it out on the next edition of Impact On AXS TV:. Impact On AXS TV (2/2) * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin...
411mania.com
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz Added To MLW Superfight
Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Taya Valkyrie and Billie Starkz for MLW Superfight 2023. The event happens this Friday at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Valkyrie was originally set to face Delmi Exo, who will get a new opponent later today. The announcement reads:. Major League Wrestling...
rajah.com
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Signs Autographs Ahead Of Smackdown, Best Of Royal Rumble Matches Livestream (Video)
-- Before last nights edition of Smackdown On Fox went live from the The Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas, WWE Superstar and former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre held a signing event. Check out the footage below:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the greatest moments in Royal Rumble...
rajah.com
Report: Michael Cole, Corey Graves Legitimately Surprised At Pat McAfee's Return At WWE Royal Rumble
Michael Cole and Corey Graves were legitimately surprised to see Pat McAfee on Saturday night. PWInsider.com is reporting that the WWE production team, most notably commentators Cole and Graves, were surprised by McAfee's return appearance as special commentator at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view on Saturday night at The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX.
rajah.com
Attendance Figures For This Past Week’s WWE And AEW Television Events
WrestleTix recently revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held this past week, with WWE's Monday Night RAW topping the attendance list at 14,451 tickets sold, WWE's SmackDown selling 7,191 tickets and AEW's Dynamite at the bottom of the list selling 5,224 tickets. You...
rajah.com
WWE Superstars Draw Numbers For Tonight's Men's, Women's Royal Rumble Matches (Videos)
WWE has begun releasing videos showing various Superstars learning their entry numbers for tonight's men's and women's Royal Rumble matches at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view at The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Ahead of tonight's show, which gets started with the Kickoff Show at 7/6c, leading into the...
rajah.com
Main Event Expected For WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 (Possible Spoiler)
The headline bout for the second WWE premium live event of the New Year appears to be locked in. As previously reported, there was talk heading into 2023 that the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view kicking off the New Year would feature Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship showdown as the main event of the show, and that the WWE Elimination Chamber show would feature Reigns vs. Sami Zayn.
rajah.com
Two Entrants Qualify For Men's WWE Elimination Chamber Match At 2/18 PPV In Montreal (Spoiler)
The first two participants in the Men's Elimination Chamber match have been decided. As noted, WWE held a pair of qualifying matches on this week's post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw for the Men's Chamber match at the WWE Elimination Chamber premium live event scheduled for Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
rajah.com
WWE Raw Opener For Tonight Revealed, Two Elimination Chamber Qualifying Matches Announced
You can officially pencil in some matches for tonight's WWE Monday Night Raw lineup. Ahead of tonight's post-Royal Rumble episode of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, the company has announced what will be opening the show. Following his victory in the Men's Royal Rumble match this...
rajah.com
WWE No Longer Recognizes Bryan Danielson's Past Royal Rumble Record
Bryan Danielson is no longer the man who holds the record for being in a Royal Rumble match for the longest amount of time. "The American Dragon," who worked for WWE as Daniel Bryan, previously held the record at 76 minutes and 5 seconds in the 2018 Royal Rumble match, however it was not included in the latest "By The Numbers" stats-package for the annual event.
rajah.com
WWE Royal Rumble Preview For Tonight's Show In San Antonio, TX. (1/28/2023)
The road to the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view has wrapped up. We have arrived at our destination. WWE Royal Rumble 2023 goes down this evening, Saturday, January 28 starting at 7/6c with the Kickoff Show and leading into the main pay-per-view event at 8/7c. from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.
rajah.com
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight's Show In Tulsa, OK. (1/30/2023)
The road to the WWE Elimination Chamber officially begins tonight. With the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view in the rear view mirror, WWE now switches focus to the build-up to their upcoming premium live event in Montreal, Quebec, Canada on February 18, 2023, and things get started with tonight's post-Royal Rumble edition of Monday Night Raw.
rajah.com
Cody Rhodes Reveals He Wasn't Fully Medically Cleared Until Day Of WWE Royal Rumble (Video)
"The American Nightmare" likes to take things down to the wire. That's what he did this weekend. Cody Rhodes spoke with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport after winning the Men's Royal Rumble match and earning his spot in the main event at WrestleMania and revealed that he wasn't fully medically cleared until the day of the show on Saturday.
rajah.com
Road Dogg On Who Came Up With The Idea To Start Having A Women's Royal Rumble Match
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as who came up with the idea to start having a Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
rajah.com
Michelle McCool Reveals When Exactly She Was Contacted About Surprise Return In WWE Royal Rumble Match
When was the call made from WWE to Michelle McCool to secure her return as a surprise entrant in the Women's Royal Rumble match?. The wife of The Undertaker and the former two-time WWE Divas Champion and two-time WWE Women's Champion revealed the answer to this question in a new tweet she shared via her official Twitter page on Monday.
rajah.com
Backstage Reaction To This Past Saturday's WWE Royal Rumble Event
WWE held their 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event last Saturday night from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match kicking off the show and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match headlining the show. "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes would come out of the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as the winner, while The Tribal Chief would end up retaining his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. Immediately following the main event, Sami Zayn would betray The Bloodline and attack Roman with a chair after The Bloodline laid waste to Kevin Owens only for Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa to destroy Sami and Jey Uso to walk out of The Bloodline.
