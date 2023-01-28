Read full article on original website
Ohio Mother Desperate After Both Of Her Sons Vanished Without A TraceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCincinnati, OH
Tyre Nichols' Life Will Be Honored At His Funeral In MemphisAbdul GhaniMemphis, TN
3 Firefighters have been fired and 2 additional Memphis cops have been placed on leave.Sherif SaadMemphis, TN
Tyre Nichols case sees removal of seventh Memphis police officerSherif SaadMemphis, TN
‘Nobody has more disdain for bad cops than those who serve and protect with honor’Heather WillardDouglas County, CO
Do special police units deter crime or lead to more prosecutions and convictions?
In Memphis, two more police officers have been suspended as city officials continue to investigate the death of Tyre Nichols. Last week, the five officers who were seen on video brutally beating Nichols were fired and charged with murder. They were part of a now disbanded special unit dedicated to cracking down on street crime. For more on the tactics and culture behind these special units, I'm joined now by Paul Butler, a law professor at Georgetown University and author of the book "Chokehold: Policing Black Men." Professor, is there any evidence to suggest that these special units actually deter crime or maybe lead to more prosecutions and convictions?
More than 2,500 people are expected to attend the funeral of Tyre Nichols
NPR's A Martinez talks with Lucas Finton, a reporter for The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, Tenn., about Wednesday's funeral for Tyre Nichols, who was violently beaten by police.
The city of Memphis preparing for the funeral of Tyre Nichols
The city of Memphis is preparing to bury Tyre Nichols, the Black man who died after a brutal beating at the hands of five Memphis police officers. His funeral on Wednesday morning is expected to draw thousands of mourners and also prominent African American leaders. NPR's Adrian Florido is in Memphis and joins us now. Hi, Adrian.
Ex-Memphis police colonel is in shock over the video of police beating Tyre Nichols
The five former Memphis cops involved in the deadly beating of Tyre Nichols are awaiting arraignment on murder charges. They were members of the city's so-called Scorpion unit designed to target crime hot spots. That was disbanded over the weekend. Lawyers for the Nichols family called it a decent and just decision, and they're also calling for more police reforms. Joining us now is pastor and retired Memphis Police Colonel James Kirkwood. He heads the Memphis Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board, known as CLERB. Pastor, you spent more than three decades on the Memphis Police Department. First off, what was your reaction when you saw those videos being released?
Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen on Tyre Nichols killing
Here in Memphis, we also had the chance to meet with Representative Steve Cohen, whose congressional district includes much of the city. I asked him if his constituents had ever spoken to him about similar incidents, even before the police killing of Tyre Nichols. STEVE COHEN: Memphis Police Department has...
A 6th police officer is relieved of duty in the Tyre Nichols death investigation
The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that a sixth officer has been disciplined during the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over on suspicion of reckless driving on Jan. 7. He was seen on police video being brutally beaten by police officers and died three days later in the hospital.
Tennessee state Rep. Justin J. Pearson on Tyre Nichols killing
And finally today, we came here to Memphis to get a sense of how people here are responding to the latest revelations about the death of Tyre Nichols earlier this month, after he was beaten by five former Memphis police officers. Videos of the incident made public Friday show an array of disturbing scenes, including overwhelming brutality and what seems an effort to create a cover story to justify it. One of the people we met here is Justin Pearson. He grew up in Memphis and has made a name for himself as an activist, and he's spent years trying to prevent an oil pipeline from being built over an aquifer here. This past Tuesday, he won a seat in the Tennessee House of Representatives. When he's sworn in later this week, he will be the second-youngest person serving in that body. When we met earlier today, I asked him to share his thoughts about recent events, as well as his hopes to change things.
Memphis and the nation focus on another example of police violence
It's worth noting what is not the news this morning. We do not have news that some people feared violence in response to police videos. Memphis authorities released four videos on Friday night. They show a traffic stop where police seized and beat Tyre Nichols. The 29-year-old later died. The nonviolent response allows us to focus on a different question - how to address the repeated police use of excessive force.
