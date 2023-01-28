Read full article on original website
Rocky Romero: AJ Styles Thought It Would Have Been Cool If He Showed Up At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The potential was there for the former two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion AJ Styles to return to the Tokyo Dome for the first time since 2016. Prior to winning the NWA World Historic Welterweight Title at the CMLL Super Viernes event in Mexico City, Mexico on Friday. He joined Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective Podcast and talked about various topics.
PWMania
NJPW New Japan Strong (Nemesis Episode 4) Results – January 29, 2023
NJPW New Japan Strong (Nemesis Episode 4) Results – January 29, 2023. Match starts off with a lock up into the ropes leading to Blake Christian grabbing a side headlock before things quickly broke down into kicks only for Keita to get tripped and dropkicked to the outside. Christian follows him with a low pe into the guard rails then another before a shotgun dropkick kept up Keita’s acquaintance with the barriers.
Wrestle Zone
NJPW President: NJPW STRONG Will Be Reborn In A New Form, Announcement Coming Soon
NJPW STRONG will be reborn soon, according to NJPW President Takami Ohbari. Ohbari previously stated that the brand will rebuild and focus on “quality over quantity.” Meanwhile Hiroshi Tanahashi noted that the show would be ending with the recording on January 7. In a tweet on January 28,...
bodyslam.net
NJPW Strong Nemesis Results (1/28/23)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling aired its latest episode of NJPW STRONG on January 28. Matches were taped on December 11 from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. The event aired on NJPW World. You can read the full results for the show below. – Blake Christian def. Keita. – Mistico...
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Gives Health Update Following AEW Trios Title Series & Wrestle Kingdom Match
Kenny Omega had a very busy last several weeks between the Best of Seven trios series in AEW and his match at Wrestle Kingdom, and he recently gave a update on his health. Omega, who was out of action for much of last year due to his recovery from injuries, spoke with ComicBook.com and talked about how he’s feeling following the matches.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson Reportedly Have Contracts With WWE Until 2027
Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, better known as The OC, are reportedly signed with WWE until 2027. According to Fightful Select, the former tag champions signed a five-year deal with WWE following their return at the tail end of 2022. The duo, also known as The Good Brothers, had runs in IMPACT, NJPW, and AEW after their release back in 2020.
rajah.com
AEW Announces 7 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark: Elevation
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's Dark: Elevation episode, which features 7 matchups such as Dark Order (Alex Reynolds and John Silver) vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry and JD Drake), La Faccion Ingobernable's RUSH vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) vs. Varsity Athletes' Tony Nese and Trustbusters' Ari Daivari, Red Velvet vs. Billie Starkz and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli vs. Blake Christian for the ROH World Championship.
rajah.com
Singles Match Added To Thursday's Impact Wrestling Lineup
Crazzy Steve and Sheldon Jean are going on one on soon. Earlier today, Impact Wrestling announced that Steve and Jean will battle it out on the next edition of Impact On AXS TV:. Impact On AXS TV (2/2) * Bullet Club (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) vs. KUSHIDA & Kevin...
ewrestlingnews.com
Mercedes Mone Calls NJPW Persona An “Evolution” Of Sasha Banks
Mercedes Moné is excited to show what she can do in New Japan Pro Wrestling, and has called her current persona an “evolution” from Sasha Banks. Moné debuted for NJPW earlier this month at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, attacking IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI after her title defense against Tam Nakano.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kenny Omega Says He Is Still Recovering From AEW Ladder Match and NJPW Match Against Will Ospreay
Kenny Omega is on an impressive winning streak that includes capturing two titles, but The Cleaner admits he’s still feeling the physical effects of each contest. Omega recently spoke with Comicbook.com about his NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 showdown with Will Ospreay, then the Escalera De La Muerte ladder matchup between himself, the Young Bucks, and The Death Triangle. Check out what he had to say about each critically acclaimed matchup below.
rajah.com
Kenny Omega Says He Is Still Feeling The Effects Of The WK17 And Escalera De La Muerte Matches
Top AEW Star and one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Kenny Omega spoke with Comicbook.com on a variety of topics such as feeling pretty good prior to competing in the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Match against Will Ospreay and the Escalera De La Muerte Match with The Young Bucks against Death Triangle, but thinking he can no longer be 100% again after that.
rajah.com
Jay Briscoe's Funeral Will Be Streaming Live On Youtube Later Today
It was previously reported that pro wrestling legend Jay Briscoe passed away last Tuesday, January 17 due to a car accident. A tribute show would then be held for the 13-time ROH World Tag Team Champion, which was aired for free on ROH's Honor Club and the official ROH YouTube channel. Jay's brother Mark would then get a compete in the main event of last Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite, when he faced Jay Lethal in Singles action.
rajah.com
IMPACT Wrestling Announces Three Matches For Next Week’s Episode
IMPACT Wrestling recently announced the three matches that have been made official for their flagship show next week. It was announced that Bullet Club (Chris Bey and Ace Austin) will battle Kevin Knight and KUSHIDA in Tag Team action, Savannah Evans will take on Gisele Shaw in Knockouts Division Singles action and The Design (Deaner, Angels and Kon) and Callihan will face Yuya Uemura, Rich Swann, IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Frankie Kazarian in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.
Taya Valkyrie vs. Billie Starkz title match set for MLW SuperFight
Valkyrie was originally scheduled to defend against Delmi Exo.
rajah.com
Road Dogg On Who Came Up With The Idea To Start Having A Women's Royal Rumble Match
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as who came up with the idea to start having a Women’s Royal Rumble Match.
PWMania
Two Title Matches Confirmed for WWE WrestleMania 39, Updated Card
WWE WrestleMania 39 will feature Rhea Ripley vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Ripley triumphed in the Women’s Royal Rumble on Saturday night. She then appeared on Monday night’s episode of RAW to officially announce her choice of Flair as her WrestleMania opponent. As of this writing, Flair has not responded to Ripley, and is unlikely to do so until Friday’s SmackDown.
rajah.com
Undisputed WWE Universal & SmackDown Women's Title Matches Announced For WrestleMania 39 (Spoiler)
You can officially pencil in two big championship matches for this year's WWE premium live event on "The Grandest Stage of Them All." At the post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw this week, Men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes opened up the show and spoke about his victory in his return appearance in the 30-Man bout, as well as his scheduled showdown against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39.
LA Knight Mocks Bray Wyatt, Jamie Hayter Beats Emi Sakura | WWE SD x AEW Recap
Here is your fight size update for WWE Friday Night SmackDown and AEW Rampage on Friday, January 27. - LA Knight played mind games by dressing up like Bray Wyatt and doing his entrance. He started to discuss his Mountain Dew Pitch Black Match against Wyatt before the former Universal Champion interrupted and warned Knight that he's going to meet the man he's been looking for at WWE Royal Rumble. Uncle Howdy appeared in the distance, as he watched over the two rivals.
Wrestling Observer Live: WWE Royal Rumble fallout
Andrew Zarian recaps Cody Rhodes' big win and the implosion of The Bloodline.
wrestlinginc.com
Big Update On WWE Raw Plans For Cody Rhodes
WWE is wasting no time putting the winner of the 2023 men's Royal Rumble match in the spotlight. In a video posted on the company's social media just hours before tonight's "Raw," Byron Saxton revealed that Cody Rhodes will kick off the show. "The American Nightmare" is coming off his...
