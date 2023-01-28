MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Pancreatic cancer is often a lethal diagnosis. It's the third leading cause of cancer related deaths, with a five year survival rate for patients at just 11.5%. That's because the illness is often caught too late for doctors to treat it, but that could all be changing thanks to a new study from USA Health. There are symptoms of pancreatic cancer, but it can disguise itself as another illness. Which leaves many vulnerable and unaware that they have cancer. Doctors say it's the kind of illness that sneaks up on you.

6 DAYS AGO