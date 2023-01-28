Read full article on original website
SheKnows
Passions Star Reveals Latest Cancer Diagnosis: ‘The Journey Begins’
The daytime alum sets out on another fight ahead. Soaps.com wanted to take a moment to send Passions star McKenzie Westmore (Sheridan) our thoughts and prayers as she sets out to face another battle ahead. On the evening of Wednesday, January 18, the soap alum alerted her Twitter followers that she had been diagnosed with cancer once again.
ahchealthenews.com
From stage 4 colorectal cancer diagnosis to remission
A new liver transplant treatment saved the life of a man with stage 4 colorectal cancer and is giving late-stage cancer patients a lifeline to survival. Bill Sagan from Milwaukee, Wis., was suffering through excruciating pain and met with his primary care provider to find out what was wrong. Further tests showed tumors and he was diagnosed with colorectal cancer in December 2020. He did chemotherapy for a year and a half, but the tumor was inoperable because it had grown to his liver.
curetoday.com
Wondering ‘Why Me’ After a Cancer Diagnosis
I exercised and ate healthy, yet still received a cancer diagnosis, leaving me wondering, “why me?”. In the fall of 2022, my life was changed by a single phone call when I was diagnosed with stage 2 B-cell, non-specified, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a rare and aggressive cancer of the lymphatic system.
Medical News Today
How do doctors diagnose bladder cancer?
Tests such as physical exams, urine tests, and imaging can help doctors diagnose bladder cancer. Doctors may also use a biopsy or cystoscopy to confirm a diagnosis. will receive a diagnosis of bladder cancer in 2023. There is no standard screening test for bladder cancer. However, if a person has...
WPMI
USA Health Doctors working on project to catch pancreatic cancer early
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Pancreatic cancer is often a lethal diagnosis. It's the third leading cause of cancer related deaths, with a five year survival rate for patients at just 11.5%. That's because the illness is often caught too late for doctors to treat it, but that could all be changing thanks to a new study from USA Health. There are symptoms of pancreatic cancer, but it can disguise itself as another illness. Which leaves many vulnerable and unaware that they have cancer. Doctors say it's the kind of illness that sneaks up on you.
Man with terminal cancer cured by new drug
A 49-year-old grandfather in Southern California said a new drug cured him of his lymphoma after a long battle with the disease.The newly-approved drug was recently cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration, according to ABC 7.Juan Yee, the man who claims he was cured, said before the drug he had been told his cancer — follicular lymphoma, the most common type of low-grade non-Hodgkin lymphoma — had returned for a third time. He was told he would have to go through chemotherapy again, but he refused and asked the doctor how long he had to live."’You can...
TODAY.com
2 years after grueling treatment for cervical cancer, Amy Jordan reflects on recovery
It was just a few months ago when Amy Jordan realized she no longer needed to rely on modifications during Pilates classes. Since being diagnosed with an aggressive cervical cancer and undergoing grueling treatment a little more than two years ago, Jordan slowly has been building up her strength in the hope that she'll be able to. move her body as she once did.
An 18-year-old thought working out caused his shoulder pain. He was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer.
Tomas Evans had a lump under his collarbone that he thought was a fitness injury, but was actually a symptom of stage two cancer.
Healthline
Understanding Bladder Cancer Stages
Bladder cancer staging helps determine which treatment options should be pursued as well as your overall outlook. If you receive a diagnosis of bladder cancer, your doctor will want to determine its stage. There are two main ways to stage bladder cancer: the TNM system and the number system. Doctors...
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
Currents Guitarist Ryan Castaldi Diagnosed With Stage 3 Cancer
Currents have revealed that guitarist Ryan Castaldi has been diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer, and that a GoFundMe account has been set up to help the musician with his medical costs. According to a post, the musician was diagnosed in November of 2022 and started his treatment late last month....
Healthline
Is Multiple Myeloma a Type of Bone Cancer?
Multiple myeloma is sometimes considered a type of bone cancer. It develops in white blood cells called plasma cells that are found in your bone marrow. Multiple myeloma, also shortened to myeloma, develops when plasma cells replicate out of control and crowd out healthy blood cells. Cancerous plasma cells can...
curetoday.com
Michael Bublé Discusses His Son’s Cancer, TikTok Star Dies of CRC and More
From Michael Bublé opening up about his son’s cancer diagnosis to the death of “Enkyboys” social media star, here’s what’s happening in the oncology space this week. Michael Bublé discussed how his son’s cancer diagnosis changed his life. Singer Michael Bublé’s son,...
Medical News Today
Leukemia cutis: Symptoms and treatment
Leukemia cutis is a fairly rare form of leukemia that causes skin lesions. The appearance of the lesions varies significantly from person to person. Lesions may appear as small or large lumps, thickened, flat patches, or discolored dry skin. Because leukemia cutis can vary so much, people may mistake the...
rajah.com
How Is Ovarian Cancer Diagnosed?
Ovarian cancer occurs when abnormal cells in or around the ovaries grow uncontrollably, forming into a mass (tumor). Approximately 1.1% of people who have ovaries will receive an ovarian cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. There is no reliable screening test to check for ovarian cancer in people who do not have symptoms. If you have symptoms of ovarian cancer or a strong family history of breast or ovarian cancer, your healthcare provider will perform a pelvic exam to check for fluid and/or lumps around your ovaries. Your healthcare provider may refer you to a gynecologic oncologist (GYO)—a doctor who specializes in...
rajah.com
Medical News Today
What are the early signs of bone cancer?
Primary bone cancer, which is cancer that begins in bones, is very rare. Other types of cancer can spread to bones. Knowing the early signs of bone cancer may help a person get a prompt diagnosis and improve their outlook. symptom of bone cancer, whether cancer originates in the bones...
MedicineNet.com
Myelodysplastic or Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (Leukemia Types)
Both myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPN) are different types of blood disorders. MDS is a group of disorders that affect the production of blood cells in the bone marrow, whereas MPN is a group of disorders that affect the show as well as the function of blood cells.
cgtlive.com
Matt Angel, PhD, on Addressing Unmet Needs in Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Solid Tumors
The chief executive officer and president of Eterna Therapeutics discussed the company’s new collaboration with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. “[T]here are just so few ways of penetrating the tumor microenvironment in solid tumors. Chemotherapy combined with resection [and] radiation, of course, is the standard of care for almost all solid tumors. And for a variety of solid tumors—glioblastoma is a great example—the latest technologies in those areas are usually ineffective.”
