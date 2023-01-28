Read full article on original website
What Is Critical Race Theory? Program Under Fire From Florida Gov. DeSantis
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March.
Local Leaders React to Proposed Legislation Eliminating Concealed Weapons Permits
In the wake of proposed legislation by the Florida House Speaker to eliminate concealed weapons permits, politicians and activists from across South Florida are voicing their concerns. "I just don't feel that's a very responsible thing to do because training and safety should be No. 1 with all responsible gun...
6 in Custody After Human Smuggling Boat Found Near Haulover Park: Border Patrol
Six migrants were taken into custody after a human smuggling boat was found early Wednesday morning in the waters near Haulover Park, U.S. Border Patrol officials said. Officials said they intercepted a vessel earlier in the morning, but a second vessel may have been located as well near the park in the 10800 block of Collins Avenue.
Miami Man Arrested for Second Time in 7 Months for Dumping Contaminated Waste
A Miami man was arrested last week for dumping contaminated waste near a southwest Miami-Dade body of water, the second time in the last seven months he has been charged with such crimes. Julio Barreto, 51, was charged with a felony violation of Florida's litter law Friday along with another...
Miami Police Chief Speaks at Whistleblower Hearing for Officers Who Accused Him of Corruption
A whistleblower meeting was held Tuesday for two members of the Miami Police Department who accused the police chief of corruption and racist actions. The city's Civil Service Board was holding the meeting on behalf of Commander Brandon Lanier and Detective Wanda Jean-Baptiste. Lanier and Jean-Baptiste submitted a letter and...
From ‘Kite Runner' to ‘Bluest Eye': Parents Group Pressures Broward Schools to Remove Books
What should and what shouldn’t students see in their school libraries? It’s not a new debate, controversies over this book or that book have raged for decades, all over the country. However, fueled by new laws, the issue is rising again in Florida. On Sunday, the conservative group...
Record Breaking High Temperatures Could Impact South Florida Wednesday
The new month arrives in South Florida on Wednesday - and with it could come some record breaking high temperatures across the area. It’ll be a warm and humid midweek forecast. We have lows starting in the low 70s this morning and with some humidity in place it’ll be a muggy day from start to finish. Highs are looking to get into the low 80s, we have 85 for this afternoon’s forecast. This would break the current record of 84 previously hit in 1990.
‘We Lost Everything': Nearly 200 Displaced by Miami-Dade Apartment Fire Seek Help
Tempers flared at a meeting Monday involving dozens of residents who were forced out of a Miami-Dade apartment building that became engulfed in flames over the weekend. Close to 100 residents of the New World Condominiums Apartments filled a room at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex in Miami Gardens to hear from the building manager.
Cutler Bay Man Bit Head Off Pet Python During Domestic Dispute: Police
A man in Cutler Bay, Florida, was arrested on animal cruelty and other charges after police said he bit the head off a pet python during a domestic dispute. Kevin Justin Mayorga, 22, was arrested Monday on charges of animal cruelty, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer with violence, an arrest report said.
2 Dead, Including Juvenile, After Car Riddled With Bullets in Golden Glades Shooting
Two people, including one juvenile, were killed after someone opened fire on the car they were riding in near an elementary school in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday night. The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the Golden Glades intersection on Northwest 6th Avenue near 151st Street. Miami-Dade Police officials said...
Couple Ran ‘Chop Shop' Out of Pembroke Pines Home, Had Multiple Stolen Cars: Police
A couple is facing charges after police said they ran a "chop shop" out of their Pembroke Pines home where they kept a number of stolen cars and vehicle parts. Edson Baron, 33, and Samorra Baron, 27, were arrested on five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, and felony operating of a chop shop, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday.
Five Outstanding Broward Educators Vie for Teacher of the Year Honors
It’s an incredible honor just to be nominated. We hear that said about a lot of contests, but when it comes to choosing a teacher of the year for Broward County Public Schools, it’s really true. There are five candidates for the title this year. We went to...
Pack's Late Flurry Lifts No. 23 Miami Past Va Tech, 92-83
Nigel Pack had five perfect minutes, and Miami remained perfect at home because of them. Pack scored all 17 of his points in a six-shot barrage late in the second half that lifted the 23rd-ranked Hurricanes to a 92-83 comeback win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. “We made some...
Miami Gardens Apartment Building Issued Several Citations Before Fire That Displaced 200
A Miami Gardens apartment building was issued more than 20 citations before a weekend fire left the building destroyed and up to 200 residents displaced. The NBC 6 Investigators found Miami-Fade Fire Rescue issued the New World Condominiums 21 citations for fire code violations since 2010, most recently in May of 2021.
Police Investigating After Car Crashes Into House in Miramar
Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Miramar Tuesday evening. The incident happened at a home in the 3000 block of Tara Road near Miramar Parkway. Footage showed the car, a dark-colored Ford Mustang, crashed into a corner of the home. Miramar Police officials said there...
