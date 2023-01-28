The new month arrives in South Florida on Wednesday - and with it could come some record breaking high temperatures across the area. It’ll be a warm and humid midweek forecast. We have lows starting in the low 70s this morning and with some humidity in place it’ll be a muggy day from start to finish. Highs are looking to get into the low 80s, we have 85 for this afternoon’s forecast. This would break the current record of 84 previously hit in 1990.

8 HOURS AGO