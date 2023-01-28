ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Miami

What Is Critical Race Theory? Program Under Fire From Florida Gov. DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday announced plans to block state colleges from having programs on diversity, equity and inclusion, and critical race theory. The Republican governor debuted the proposal as part of a larger, higher education legislative package that is expected to be taken up by the GOP-controlled statehouse when its regular session begins in March.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

6 in Custody After Human Smuggling Boat Found Near Haulover Park: Border Patrol

Six migrants were taken into custody after a human smuggling boat was found early Wednesday morning in the waters near Haulover Park, U.S. Border Patrol officials said. Officials said they intercepted a vessel earlier in the morning, but a second vessel may have been located as well near the park in the 10800 block of Collins Avenue.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Record Breaking High Temperatures Could Impact South Florida Wednesday

The new month arrives in South Florida on Wednesday - and with it could come some record breaking high temperatures across the area. It’ll be a warm and humid midweek forecast. We have lows starting in the low 70s this morning and with some humidity in place it’ll be a muggy day from start to finish. Highs are looking to get into the low 80s, we have 85 for this afternoon’s forecast. This would break the current record of 84 previously hit in 1990.
NBC Miami

Cutler Bay Man Bit Head Off Pet Python During Domestic Dispute: Police

A man in Cutler Bay, Florida, was arrested on animal cruelty and other charges after police said he bit the head off a pet python during a domestic dispute. Kevin Justin Mayorga, 22, was arrested Monday on charges of animal cruelty, false imprisonment, and resisting an officer with violence, an arrest report said.
CUTLER BAY, FL
NBC Miami

Couple Ran ‘Chop Shop' Out of Pembroke Pines Home, Had Multiple Stolen Cars: Police

A couple is facing charges after police said they ran a "chop shop" out of their Pembroke Pines home where they kept a number of stolen cars and vehicle parts. Edson Baron, 33, and Samorra Baron, 27, were arrested on five counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony possession of a vehicle with an altered VIN, and felony operating of a chop shop, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
NBC Miami

Pack's Late Flurry Lifts No. 23 Miami Past Va Tech, 92-83

Nigel Pack had five perfect minutes, and Miami remained perfect at home because of them. Pack scored all 17 of his points in a six-shot barrage late in the second half that lifted the 23rd-ranked Hurricanes to a 92-83 comeback win over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night. “We made some...
BLACKSBURG, VA
NBC Miami

Police Investigating After Car Crashes Into House in Miramar

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a house in Miramar Tuesday evening. The incident happened at a home in the 3000 block of Tara Road near Miramar Parkway. Footage showed the car, a dark-colored Ford Mustang, crashed into a corner of the home. Miramar Police officials said there...
MIRAMAR, FL

