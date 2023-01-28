Read full article on original website
The story behind the man responsible for Black History Month
It's Black History Month. And the man who laid the foundations of this celebration is Carter G. Woodson. He founded Black History Week in 1926. It became a full month in the 1970s. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has this story about some of Woodson's descendants and how they've come together in an unexpected way.
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age
Psychologist Marisa Franco is on a crusade to help people become better friends. In her book, "Platonic," she writes that friendship is just as important to finding happiness and well-being as romantic and family ties. Kavitha George with NPR's Life Kit sat down with Franco to learn how to find new friends and deepen existing friendships.
'Hot Dog' wins Caldecott, Newbery is awarded to 'Freewater'
The top children's book awards were handed out Monday morning, at the American Library Association's annual Youth Media Awards. The Newbery Medal, which the American Library Association awards to the most distinguished American children's book published the previous year, went to Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson. The historical fiction novel revolves around two enslaved siblings' escape from a plantation to a free swamp community called Freewater.
Barrett Strong, an early Motown star, has died at 81
MARVIN GAYE: (Singing) Ooh, I bet you're wondering how I knew 'bout your plans to make me blue with some other guy... SUMMERS: NPR culture correspondent Anastasia Tsioulcas has this remembrance. ANASTASIA TSIOULCAS, BYLINE: Barrett Strong was born in West Point, Miss., in 1941, but left with his family at...
