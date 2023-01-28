ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

The story behind the man responsible for Black History Month

It's Black History Month. And the man who laid the foundations of this celebration is Carter G. Woodson. He founded Black History Week in 1926. It became a full month in the 1970s. NPR's Sandhya Dirks has this story about some of Woodson's descendants and how they've come together in an unexpected way.
Making friends is easy when you're young, but it can be harder as you age

Psychologist Marisa Franco is on a crusade to help people become better friends. In her book, "Platonic," she writes that friendship is just as important to finding happiness and well-being as romantic and family ties. Kavitha George with NPR's Life Kit sat down with Franco to learn how to find new friends and deepen existing friendships.
'Hot Dog' wins Caldecott, Newbery is awarded to 'Freewater'

The top children's book awards were handed out Monday morning, at the American Library Association's annual Youth Media Awards. The Newbery Medal, which the American Library Association awards to the most distinguished American children's book published the previous year, went to Freewater by Amina Luqman-Dawson. The historical fiction novel revolves around two enslaved siblings' escape from a plantation to a free swamp community called Freewater.
