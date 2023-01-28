ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The problem with Trump’s imagined ‘peace deal’ in Ukraine

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban argued a few months ago that he had an underappreciated plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Hope for peace goes by the name of Donald Trump,” the authoritarian leader declared. As Orban argued, the conflict could be resolved through a diplomatic...
McCarthy heads to White House with a threat, but without a plan

As congressional Republicans move forward with their debt ceiling scheme, the White House has repeatedly emphasized a simple point: President Joe Biden has no intention of negotiating with those threatening Americans with deliberate harm. The Democrat did agree last week, however, to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to, as the White House put it, “discuss a range of issues, as part of a series of meetings with all new Congressional leaders to start the year.”
The radical Christian group that is still getting a pass on Jan. 6

Materials the House Jan. 6 committee released during its final days show a deeper link between Christian nationalism and the attempted insurrection than the committee revealed in its final report. These documents raise questions about whether the committee adequately probed these ties and informed the public about them. At the...
Masih Alinejad: Biden administration negotiates with ‘the same murderers’ as they’ve sanctioned

The Justice Department has charged three men with attempting to assassinate prominent Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad on U.S. soil. Alinejad joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the case and what international communities should be doing to help the Iranian people. “I want the Biden administration to lay out their policy toward the Islamic Republic, because look, at the same time they sanctioned the killers, the Islamic Republic, some of the clerics, revolutionary guards, but the next day they go and negotiate with the same murderers” says Masih.Jan. 30, 2023.
Losing: See Trump under oath after caving to New York A.G.

In a rare piece of video you see Former President Donald Trump under oath. The never-before-seen footage of Trump’s deposition with the New York Attorney General reveals him taking the 5th more than 400 times. It comes as Trump faces a barrage of legal heat, two federal criminal probes, a Georgia criminal probe with an “imminent” charging decision, and a grand jury in New York hearing Trump’s hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on “The Beat.”Feb. 1, 2023.
Porter: Congress Covid probe should be ‘forward thinking and prescriptive’

“I hope the goal here is to be forward thinking and prescriptive. Learning and thinking about what we can do better next time, rather than attempting to simply point fingers and put blame on things in the past,” says Rep. Katie Porter on the House Oversight Committee’s Covid agenda. Feb. 1, 2023.
In the debt ceiling fight, ‘but’ is the GOP’s most dangerous word

When it comes to the Republicans’ debt ceiling strategy, it can be difficult to gauge the appropriate level of concern. GOP officials are making an extraordinary threat — they’re prepared to impose a deliberate economic catastrophe unless their unstated demands are met — but even the most knowledgeable observers find it difficult to answer the underlying question: Would Republicans shoot their hostage?
Why Trump lawyer John Eastman deserves to be disbarred

Every year around this time, a few of my law students ask me to serve as a “moral character” reference for them. Those of you who are not lawyers may not know that such references are a cornerstone of our profession, reflecting lawyers’ position of public trust in our society. That trust has been repeatedly broken by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers — most recently by John Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University School of Law, and one of the architects of the plan to send slates of fake electors to vote in the Electoral College.
Trump (still) behaving like a pro-Russia agent

From the moment he waded into the 2016 presidential race, Donald Trump has behaved like a pro-Russia agent. Along with touting a decidedly anti-American, anti-democratic worldview that aligns with the Kremlin’s in many ways, he literally invited Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election; his campaign reportedly worked to water down language critical of Russia in the Republican National Committee platform that year; and of course, a special counsel investigation found Trump’s campaign sought and received help from Russian officials in the 2016 race — and that Trump may have obstructed the investigation.

