MSNBC
The problem with Trump’s imagined ‘peace deal’ in Ukraine
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban argued a few months ago that he had an underappreciated plan to end Russia’s war in Ukraine. “Hope for peace goes by the name of Donald Trump,” the authoritarian leader declared. As Orban argued, the conflict could be resolved through a diplomatic...
Biden Grabs Female Reporter's Hand, Gets Inches From Her Face When Asked About Why the U.S. Health Emergency Will End
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden displayed another instance of questionable behavior. A reporter asked him a question about the end of the U.S. state of emergency, which is set for May 11th.
Evangelicals to Franklin Graham: "You're Fired" if You Continue to Support Donald Trump.
Almost 30,000 people have signed a petition calling for evangelical pastor Franklin Graham to be fired for his support of former President Trump following the deadly Capitol riot. The petition was drawn up by the Christian organization Faith America, which criticizes Graham’s “idolatry” of the former president.
A former GOP congressman says many MAGA Republicans are secretly hoping for Trump's 'mortal demise'
McKay Coppins, a journalist at The Atlantic, said he was "taken aback" by how often he heard MAGA Republicans say they wish Trump was dead.
A recent NBC poll has revealed that 71% of Americans believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction.
Miss Russia says competitors at the Miss Universe pageant 'avoided' and 'shunned' her and alleged the competition was biased in favor of the Ukrainian and US contestants
"The girls from Ukraine and Switzerland simply ran from me like fire," Anna Linnikova told Evening Moscow.
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
Russian Politician Calls for Nuclear Strike on United States
"There is no other way to talk to these fools," State Duma member and former military commander Andrey Gurulyov said.
msn.com
Russian Marines Just Attempted Another Frontal Assault On Ukrainian Positions Around Pavlivka. The Result Was Predictably Bloody.
Three months after it got wrecked trying and failing to punch through Ukrainian defenses, the Russian navy’s unhappiest marine brigade is back in action. And apparently getting beaten, again. The bewildering and tragic plight of the 155th Marine Brigade is a reminder of one of the fundamental flaws in...
MSNBC
McCarthy heads to White House with a threat, but without a plan
As congressional Republicans move forward with their debt ceiling scheme, the White House has repeatedly emphasized a simple point: President Joe Biden has no intention of negotiating with those threatening Americans with deliberate harm. The Democrat did agree last week, however, to meet with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to, as the White House put it, “discuss a range of issues, as part of a series of meetings with all new Congressional leaders to start the year.”
MSNBC
The radical Christian group that is still getting a pass on Jan. 6
Materials the House Jan. 6 committee released during its final days show a deeper link between Christian nationalism and the attempted insurrection than the committee revealed in its final report. These documents raise questions about whether the committee adequately probed these ties and informed the public about them. At the...
MSNBC
Masih Alinejad: Biden administration negotiates with ‘the same murderers’ as they’ve sanctioned
The Justice Department has charged three men with attempting to assassinate prominent Iranian-American activist Masih Alinejad on U.S. soil. Alinejad joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the case and what international communities should be doing to help the Iranian people. “I want the Biden administration to lay out their policy toward the Islamic Republic, because look, at the same time they sanctioned the killers, the Islamic Republic, some of the clerics, revolutionary guards, but the next day they go and negotiate with the same murderers” says Masih.Jan. 30, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump slams U.S. military, says armed forces ‘can’t fight or win’
Just a few days before the 2022 midterm elections, Sen. Josh Hawley tried to rally GOP voters in Arizona with a curious message. “We’ve got a military that is more interested in pronouns than winning wars,” the Missouri Republican complained. It echoed. from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene,...
MSNBC
Losing: See Trump under oath after caving to New York A.G.
In a rare piece of video you see Former President Donald Trump under oath. The never-before-seen footage of Trump’s deposition with the New York Attorney General reveals him taking the 5th more than 400 times. It comes as Trump faces a barrage of legal heat, two federal criminal probes, a Georgia criminal probe with an “imminent” charging decision, and a grand jury in New York hearing Trump’s hush money payments to Stormy Daniels. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by former federal prosecutor Elie Honig on “The Beat.”Feb. 1, 2023.
MSNBC
Porter: Congress Covid probe should be ‘forward thinking and prescriptive’
“I hope the goal here is to be forward thinking and prescriptive. Learning and thinking about what we can do better next time, rather than attempting to simply point fingers and put blame on things in the past,” says Rep. Katie Porter on the House Oversight Committee’s Covid agenda. Feb. 1, 2023.
MSNBC
In the debt ceiling fight, ‘but’ is the GOP’s most dangerous word
When it comes to the Republicans’ debt ceiling strategy, it can be difficult to gauge the appropriate level of concern. GOP officials are making an extraordinary threat — they’re prepared to impose a deliberate economic catastrophe unless their unstated demands are met — but even the most knowledgeable observers find it difficult to answer the underlying question: Would Republicans shoot their hostage?
MSNBC
Why Trump lawyer John Eastman deserves to be disbarred
Every year around this time, a few of my law students ask me to serve as a “moral character” reference for them. Those of you who are not lawyers may not know that such references are a cornerstone of our profession, reflecting lawyers’ position of public trust in our society. That trust has been repeatedly broken by former President Donald Trump’s lawyers — most recently by John Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University School of Law, and one of the architects of the plan to send slates of fake electors to vote in the Electoral College.
MSNBC
Biden WH protects valuable wild salmon fishery in Alaska
The Biden administration protected one of the world's most valuable wild salmon fisheries in Alaska this week, and Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., joins Morning Joe to discuss.Jan. 31, 2023.
MSNBC
Trump (still) behaving like a pro-Russia agent
From the moment he waded into the 2016 presidential race, Donald Trump has behaved like a pro-Russia agent. Along with touting a decidedly anti-American, anti-democratic worldview that aligns with the Kremlin’s in many ways, he literally invited Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election; his campaign reportedly worked to water down language critical of Russia in the Republican National Committee platform that year; and of course, a special counsel investigation found Trump’s campaign sought and received help from Russian officials in the 2016 race — and that Trump may have obstructed the investigation.
