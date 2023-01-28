Paul Bryant girls basketball sees bright future with talented underclassmen, led by Kaitlyn Gipson

Paul Bryant girls basketball doesn't have an upperclassman who plays big minutes, which means its young players get major playing time each night.

Already a 1,000-point career scorer, sophomore guard Kaitlyn Gipson leads the Stampede with nearly 18 points per game. At 6-foot-2, guard Adrienne Hunt is a matchup problem for defenses and averages 10 points and rebounds.

In a 39-38 win over Central on Friday, the top three scorers for Bryant (16-10, 3-3) were the usual bunch of three underclassmen: Gipson, who scored 17 points, and freshmen Hunt and Faith Bonner.

On a night its offense didn't stand out, Paul Bryant made clutch defensive stops to sweep the season series against Central (15-10, 0-6).

Like most young teams, Paul Bryant has had many ups and downs. Its highs are encouraging enough, however, for the remainder of this season, and future ones.

"We just stress to go out there and play hard," second-year Bryant coach Eddie Jackson said. "Shots may not fall and everything may not go your way, but if you just play hard that’s going to take care of everything else. ... As they get older, you won’t have to coach effort (and) they’ll always play hard."

Gipson, Hunt and Bonner create a guard trio that makes Bryant dangerous on offense when it plays at a fast, yet under control, pace.

"We’ve all basically grew up together, played AAU, middle school ball," Hunt said. "We all worked together to get to this."

Jackson has coached young teams before at Sumter County, which he led to the 3A state title in 2010. Bryant's chemistry should improve as the team matures. The Stampede must continue to better communicate on defense, find solutions instead of arguing and keep positive outlooks, Gipson said.

"Since we have so many young girls, there are a lot of opportunities for everybody to say what they have to say and learn how to communicate on the bench and on the floor," Gipson said.

Bryant faces Northridge (17-8, 3-3) in the first round of the 6A-Area 6 tournament in the 2- vs. 3-seed game. They split the season series 1-1. The loser's season will end there. Area tournament schedules are finalized Tuesday.

"If you saw how the (freshmen) played last year it’s a big jump, including me, watching them grow and learning to play together and overall and match the pace of the game and shoot with more confidence than they used to," Gipson said.