ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Paul Bryant girls basketball sees bright future with talented underclassmen, led by Kaitlyn Gipson

By Jerell Rushin, The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DTGUA_0kUUwLRs00

Paul Bryant girls basketball doesn't have an upperclassman who plays big minutes, which means its young players get major playing time each night.

Already a 1,000-point career scorer, sophomore guard Kaitlyn Gipson leads the Stampede with nearly 18 points per game. At 6-foot-2, guard Adrienne Hunt is a matchup problem for defenses and averages 10 points and rebounds.

In a 39-38 win over Central on Friday, the top three scorers for Bryant (16-10, 3-3) were the usual bunch of three underclassmen: Gipson, who scored 17 points, and freshmen Hunt and Faith Bonner.

On a night its offense didn't stand out, Paul Bryant made clutch defensive stops to sweep the season series against Central (15-10, 0-6).

Like most young teams, Paul Bryant has had many ups and downs. Its highs are encouraging enough, however, for the remainder of this season, and future ones.

"We just stress to go out there and play hard," second-year Bryant coach Eddie Jackson said. "Shots may not fall and everything may not go your way, but if you just play hard that’s going to take care of everything else. ... As they get older, you won’t have to coach effort (and) they’ll always play hard."

BASKETBALL PRIMER:AHSAA basketball: Tuscaloosa area high school boys and girls primer for last half of season

BASKETBALL STORYLINES:Tuscaloosa-area high school basketball storylines for the second half of season

TOP PERFORMERS:Top performers in Tuscaloosa-area high school basketball for January 23-27

Gipson, Hunt and Bonner create a guard trio that makes Bryant dangerous on offense when it plays at a fast, yet under control, pace.

"We’ve all basically grew up together, played AAU, middle school ball," Hunt said. "We all worked together to get to this."

Jackson has coached young teams before at Sumter County, which he led to the 3A state title in 2010. Bryant's chemistry should improve as the team matures. The Stampede must continue to better communicate on defense, find solutions instead of arguing and keep positive outlooks, Gipson said.

"Since we have so many young girls, there are a lot of opportunities for everybody to say what they have to say and learn how to communicate on the bench and on the floor," Gipson said.

RANKINGS:Tuscaloosa-area girls high school basketball rankings: Who climbed to No. 2?

RANKINGS:Tuscaloosa-area boys high school basketball rankings entering fourth week of January

Bryant faces Northridge (17-8, 3-3) in the first round of the 6A-Area 6 tournament in the 2- vs. 3-seed game. They split the season series 1-1. The loser's season will end there. Area tournament schedules are finalized Tuesday.

"If you saw how the (freshmen) played last year it’s a big jump, including me, watching them grow and learning to play together and overall and match the pace of the game and shoot with more confidence than they used to," Gipson said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Roll 'Bama Roll

Jumbo Package: Jalen Hurts to be first Alabama Super Bowl QB since 1977

Happy Monday, everyone. It was an ugly weekend for the Tide. Gymnastics lost in Lexington, the men’s basketball team played their worst game of the season by far to get blown out in Norman, and the women’s team provided the only relative bright spot by keeping it within 13 against a South Carolina team that generally destroys everyone.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tide 100.9 FM

Attorney Says Darius Miles Facing Death Penalty & More

One of the most tragic cases of 2023 has been a hot topic in recent days in Alabama and even across the United States. News outlets all over have been talking about this case. Police in Tuscaloosa have charged former University of Alabama basketball player Darius Miles and one other man with capital murder after an early morning shooting on the Tuscaloosa Strip that left Jamea Harris of Birmingham dead.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Local students named to University of Alabama President’s, Dean’s Lists

TUSCALOOSA, Ala  – A total of 12,791 students enrolled during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Dean’s List with an academic record of 3 5 (or above) or the President’s List with an academic record of 4 0 (all As).    The UA Dean’s and President’s Lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.  The 2022 fall lists include the following students:  Jonathan Blanks of Arab was named to the President’s List  Madeline Bunch of Arab was named to the President’s List   Kate Collins...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Cullman Tribune

2 local UA Early College students named to fall 2022 Director’s List

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A total of 501 students enrolled in UA Early College during fall semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the Director’s List with an academic record of 3.6 (or higher).  The Director’s List recognizes students enrolled in classes through the UA Early College program. UA Early College allows high school students to get a head start on their college courses. High school sophomores, juniors and seniors enrolled in UA Early College can choose from more than 80 different online and on-campus courses and earn up to 30 hours of college credit.  All high school students who...
CULLMAN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

‘We Were Saying Our Vows, And Putting The Rings On, It Was Real’ Love

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Guest opinion: Birmingham-Southern College alum asking hard questions about public bailout

As a 1982 graduate of Birmingham-Southern College, it pains me to see the financial condition it has fallen into that now threatens its viability as an institution. I count my four years on The Hilltop as some of the most formative and enjoyable years of my life. There, I learned much about myself and much about the world. One of the most significant things I learned there was that learning how to think for oneself is an essential component of being well-educated. So, despite my appreciation for my experience at BSC, it might surprise you to find I’m skeptical of the notion that public funds should be used to create some bridge to the future for my alma mater.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Lil Wayne returning to Alabama on ‘Welcome to Tha Carter Tour’: How to get tickets

Lil Wayne will return to Alabama in 2023 on his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” playing a show on April 24 at Birmingham’s Iron City. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert go on sale Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. (A pre-sale starts on Tuesday at noon, according to the Ticketmaster website.) Tickets are priced at $79.95 for general admission, according to promoter Live Nation/Red Mountain Entertainment. The Iron City website lists prices as $77.50-$348, with the upper level presumably for VIP tickets.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Brandon Smiley, son of Birmingham native Rickey Smiley, passes away at 32

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Comedian and Birmingham native Rickey Smiley announced via Instagram on Sunday that his son, Brandon Smiley, had passed away. “I have bad news this morning,” Smiley said in a video on the social media platform. “I just want everyone to pray for me, pray for my family. My son, Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. I hate to announce this. I just want to give it to you before you hear it in the streets.”
BIRMINGHAM, AL
fox13news.com

Radio personality Rickey Smiley says son has died: 'Pray for our family'

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based radio host and comedian Rickey Smiley announced on Sunday that his son, Brandon, had passed away at 32 years old. "I just had bad news this morning," Rickey said in a video posted on social media. " I’m on my way to the airport to get to Birmingham. I want everybody to pray for me, pray for our family. Our son Brandon Smiley has passed away this morning. Lord have mercy, Jesus."
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Praise 93.3

Missing Brothers Located in Tuscaloosa

UPDATE: The missing boys have been located, family have told police. Their names and photos have been removed from this post. Top Stories from the Tuscaloosa Thread (1/16 - 1/23) 20 of the Top Stories published by the Tuscaloosa Thread during the week of January 16th, 2023.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
BET

Alabama Schools Cancel Black History Month Appearance Of Black Children’s Book Author Amid Wave Of Book Bans

A New York Times bestselling author suspects that he was targeted in the wave of Black writer book bans in red states. Derrick Barnes, a children’s book author, told Alabama station WIAT Thursday (Jan. 26) that he believes school officials in Hoover and Alabaster, Ala., canceled his book readings, scheduled for Black History Month, without explanation for political reasons–motivated by fear and ignorance.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT News 19

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
ALABAMA STATE
The Tuscaloosa News

The Tuscaloosa News

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Tuscaloosa, AL from Tuscaloosa News.

 http://tuscaloosanews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy