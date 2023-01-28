Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Louise Dietenberger
July 3, 1940 - Jan. 27, 2023. Louise M. Dietenberger, 82, of West Bend passed away peacefully Friday, January 27, 2023 at Kathy Hospice in the Town of Polk. Louise was born on July 3, 1940, the daughter of the late Albert and Rosella (nee Langenecker) Kuechler of Allenton. After graduating from West Bend High School, she was united in marriage to John (Jack) Dietenberger of Hartford on May 14, 1960, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Allenton.
Greater Milwaukee Today
‘We lost a community gem’
WEST BEND — Long-time West Bend resident, World War II veteran, philanthropist and community leader, Allan C. Kieckhafer, passed away on Jan. 25 at the age of 99. Kieckhafer was born in West Bend on Dec. 25, 1923. He graduated from West Bend High School in 1941. He later attended and graduated from Midshipman School at Columbia University in New York City and served as a lieutenant (junior grade) on the LST (landing ship) 811 in the Pacific Ocean during World War II.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Carolyn A. Rode
Carolyn A. Rode, age 81 of West Bend passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born August 26, 1941 to Gladys (Knudsen) and Gustav Rode in Kenosha. Carolyn was an avid scuba diver, diver for Washington County Search & Rescue Team, constable...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Stephanie E. Grundman
Stephanie E. Grundman of Waukesha passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at the age of 74. She was born in Milwaukee on May 5, 1948, the daughter of Charles and Marilyn (nee Denton) VanPembrock. Stephanie worked as a technical writer for InfoPros for many years. She was a...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Kenneth ‘Ken’ Robert Juedes
Nov. 17, 1954 - Jan. 30, 2023. Kenneth “Ken” Robert Juedes, age 68, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 30, 2023, at his home in West Bend. Kenneth was born on November 17, 1954, to Frederick and Florence (nee Calenberg) Juedes. Ken graduated from West Bend East High School and then attended Moraine Park Technical School, earning an associate’s degree in marketing. He enjoyed retail sales, especially shoe sales at Allen Edmonds in Port Washington for many years.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Eileen ‘Lee’ Mary Waltenberry
Feb. 26, 1947 - Jan. 26, 2023. Eileen “Lee” Mary Waltenberry, age 75, of Ripon, passed away on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Ocala Regional Medical Center in Ocala, Fla. Lee was born on Wednesday, February 26, 1947, in Milwaukee, daughter of William and Margaret (Barth) Nohelty. She graduated from Sussex High School. On December 5, 1981, she married James Waltenberry in Sussex. Lee worked for Waukesha County for over 25 years, retiring as the payroll coordinator. She enjoyed quilting and was a member of three quilt guilds in Waukesha County. Lee was an amazing person who put others first and was always there to listen when anyone needed her.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Terrance Donald ‘Terry’ McCutcheon, 85
Terry McCutcheon of Grafton was taken home for eternal rest, surrounded by his loving family, at his home, after a brief illness on Jan. 25, 2023. Terry was born April 1, 1937, to Donald and Margaret McCutcheon in Milwaukee. His family moved to Grafton when his dad bought McCutcheon’s Mobil on 12th and Highway 60.
Greater Milwaukee Today
David A. Rawls
David A. Rawls of Waukesha passed away peacefully at home on Monday, January 30, 2023, at the age of 68. He was born in Houston, Texas on May 8, 1954, the son of Ernest and Margie (nee Burdine) Rawls. On September 15, 1984, he married Karen (nee Smith) and together...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Muriel Joyce (Hoffmann) McCoy, 95
Born to eternal life on January 18, 2023, at the age of 95, peacefully passing in her sleep at Lasata Crossings, Cedarburg. No formal services will be held; however, a private family celebration of Muriel’s life will be held in the near future, to share stories and remember her spirit of joy, shared with all she met, but especially missed already by her children and dear friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
James and his trains
WAUKESHA — Four-year-old James Huebner loves trains, and living in Waukesha, he has the chance to see them pass by every day. It all started nearly two years ago, right around the time James turned three years old. Playing at Frame Park with his mom, Sara Huebner, James would stand by the tracks so he could watch the train passing by.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Antique mall founding owner remembered for faith, love of antiques
WAUKESHA — John Dutscheck, founding owner of Waukesha Antique Mall, always had an appreciation of antiques. His son, Jerry Dutscheck, said his dad and mom would always go to auctions, estate sales and rummage sales. “They loved doing that kind of thing. Our house was full of antiques and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A fundraiser with heart
MEQUON - Jill Belardi’s Valentine’s Day didn’t exactly go as planned. It was Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, and Belardi was playing tennis with her friend Jane Westreich at North Shore Elite Sports Club in Glendale, just as the pair did every week. Suddenly, Belardi - a healthy and active stay-at-home mom of two who lives in Mequon - let out a scream and collapsed.
Greater Milwaukee Today
New course taking flight at HUHS
HARTFORD — Hartford Union High School announced on Monday that they will be offering the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Foundation High School STEM curriculum starting in fall 2023. “HUHS will offer this new course ‘Introduction to Aviation and Aerospace’, which will complement the Aviation Club program offered by...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A community center for kids
GRAFTON — Most businesses can’t afford to play around with their operations. The Spot-Family Play Studio, playing around is what’s required to succeed. Opened in Grafton in early January by husband-and-wife duo Greg and Jackie Winn, The Spot is aiming to be the go-to indoor playground and hangout space for children of all ages, and has already attracted a healthy amount of curious kids and parents alike in its initial rollout.
milwaukeemag.com
Milwaukee County Used to Be Covered in Farmland
Milwaukee has been a city for so long that we forget it was ever anything else. As difficult as it may be to picture now, our entire region was a wilderness for millennia before we got around to polluting the rivers and paving the roads. Although wetlands were abundant, most of Milwaukee County was covered with maple trees and other hardwoods, forming a canopy so dense that the sun was seldom seen in high summer.
cwbradio.com
State Breweries Seeing Changes in Patron's Habits
(By Hope Kirwan, Wisconsin Public Radio) In recent months, Henry Schwartz from MobCraft Beer said it feels like brewery customers have hit a "hard reset" on their pre-pandemic habits, according to Hope Kirwan with Wisconsin Public Radio. "We've seen a lot of new customers that have shown up, maybe because...
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in Wisconsin
While Wisconsin is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in West Allis along I-94 just outside of Milwaukee.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Taking the family legacy to the next level
WAUKESHA — Jimmy Wollenberg has put in the long hours in the mudroom, and as his high school wrestling career begins to wind down, he’s been able to enjoy the fruits of his labor. Those include bragging rights at the dinner table. Recently, the Waukesha South senior surpassed...
