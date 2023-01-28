Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Will it snow in north Georgia? Yes and no...
FOX 5 meteorologist Jonathan Stacey was at Snow Island at Margaritaville on Tuesday afternoon to take a look at one place where snow can be found in north Georgia. He takes a look to see if Mother Nature will be providing any more the rest of the winter.
WTVF
Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)
This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
Brrr: How long will we have these cold temps in Oregon?
Break out the heavy comforter and the hot chocolate. Portland’s overnight temperatures will remain freezing through early Thursday morning as a stream of dry, frigid air continues to blow through the region.
KOMO News
Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning
SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WSAZ
Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
Snow, freezing rain could make for dicey road conditions in Metro Detroit as temperatures drop
Metro Detroiters are dealing with slick roads Sunday morning after the latest round of winter weather hit the area. Untreated roads are expected to remain icy as temperatures drop throughout the day.
LIVE RADAR: Winter Storm Warning issued for all of North Texas
The potential for freezing rain and sleet will begin on Monday, with a cold rain expected further east and south. Impacts to the PM commute are possible as bridges and overpasses may become slick.
niemanreports.org
How Rising Temperatures Are Becoming a Labor Story
On a recent trip to Oregon, I found myself in sitting in a café with a group of Portland-area natives who were eager to enlighten a lifelong East Coaster like myself on Pacific Northwest. I droned on about the rain — I had yet to see the sun on my visit — to which my tablemates assured me that the long, overcast winters were worth summers spent on the coast or in the mountains. But that reassurance came with caveats: Summers in Oregon are pleasant, but only before fire season renders the air unbreathable, or the next triple-digit heat wave hits the state.
KTLO
Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions
Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
WWEEK
Wind Chill Could Be Life-Threatening Tonight, County Officials Warn as They Open Shelters
Multnomah County officials warned that overnight lows and high winds this weekend could be life-threatening to people sleeping outdoors, and pledged to open four severe weather shelters tonight. The National Weather Service’s Portland office says tonight could see a dusting of snow in scattered locations across the Willamette Valley—but the...
Winter Storm To Bring Accumulating Snow Tonight Through Saturday, Details
A potent winter storm will impact portions of the forecast area starting late tonight, maximizing Saturday morning and ending Saturday afternoon/evening. Read on for the full details with the ISC models for snow and wind within this article...
kjluradio.com
Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast
Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend
After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
WISN
Snow totals: Southeast Wisconsin sees its highest snowfall this winter season
MILWAUKEE — Interactive Radar | Weather Watch Map Room | Traffic Conditions | Closings. Southeast Wisconsin has seen the most snowfall this winter season. Totals are the highest in Racine county, with a few totals nearing and reaching 10 inches. A 10 inch snowfall total was reported in Sturtevant.
stormlakeradio.com
Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening
Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
-20 degree wind chill to bring life-threatening conditions to part of Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, wind chill is expected to drop as low as negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit in parts of Colorado between Sunday and Monday night. This is the result of a polar air mass moving into the state. The National Weather Service is telling the public to...
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
Minnesota weather: Get ready for a 1-2 winter punch
If you thought we’d squeeze by with just those seven cold days leading up to Christmas this winter, you’re mistaken. While the typically frigid air has been exploring Siberia for the past month, it’s had its fill there and wants to visit Minnesota again. Some perspective is...
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 30: Manhunt underway in OR for suspect in attempted murder, semi fire closes I-90 and below freezing temps for daytime highs today
Police are searching for an attempted murder suspect who reportedly uses dating apps to contact his victims. A semi truck caught fire and closed I-90 east of Ellensburg and temperatures won't make it above freezing across the region today.
