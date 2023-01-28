ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

Will it snow in north Georgia? Yes and no...

FOX 5 meteorologist Jonathan Stacey was at Snow Island at Margaritaville on Tuesday afternoon to take a look at one place where snow can be found in north Georgia. He takes a look to see if Mother Nature will be providing any more the rest of the winter.
GEORGIA STATE
WTVF

Storm 5 Alert through midday Wednesday(1.31.23)

This Afternoon: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain Returns |High: 38|N 5-10 Tonight: Cloudy, Rain/Freezing Rain |Low: 29| N 5-10 Tomorrow: Mo. Cloudy, AM Rain/Freezing Rain, PM Shower Chance |High: 40| N 5-10 In Depth:. The second round of rain and winter weather will arrive this afternoon from the southwest; then, it'll spread...
KOMO News

Light lowland snow falls in parts of western Washington Tuesday morning

SEATTLE — Lowland snow fell in parts of the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, creating the possibility of slick roads for drivers as temperatures remained below freezing. The National Weather Service first reported “some very light snow showers” in the north interior around 6 a.m. Tuesday. Around the same time, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) reported “light snow accumulation” in Skagit and Whatcom counties.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
WSAZ

Sleet, snow, ice affect driving conditions across Southeastern Ohio

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ice, snow and sleet have caused obstacles for drivers throughout the day Tuesday. If you left your car outside overnight, you probably had to pull out the ice scraper to get rid of built-up ice on the windshield. When it comes to traveling on roadways,...
OHIO STATE
niemanreports.org

How Rising Temperatures Are Becoming a Labor Story

On a recent trip to Oregon, I found myself in sitting in a café with a group of Portland-area natives who were eager to enlighten a lifelong East Coaster like myself on Pacific Northwest. I droned on about the rain — I had yet to see the sun on my visit — to which my tablemates assured me that the long, overcast winters were worth summers spent on the coast or in the mountains. But that reassurance came with caveats: Summers in Oregon are pleasant, but only before fire season renders the air unbreathable, or the next triple-digit heat wave hits the state.
OREGON STATE
KTLO

Winter weather causes unsafe driving conditions

Freezing rain, sleet, and snow have created unsafe driving conditions on local roadways. While local and state crews work diligently to clear streets and highways residents need to exercise caution when traveling.According to IDrive Arkansas and the Missouri Department of Transportation (MODOT), the major highways in north central Arkansas and south central Missouri roads are covered in ice.
ARKANSAS STATE
kjluradio.com

Winter Weather Advisory issued for parts of mid-Missouri, extends to most of southeast

Parts of mid-Missouri, along with most of the southeastern part of the state is under a winter weather advisory. The National Weather Service issued an advisory that went into effect Sunday and lasts until 9:00 a.m. Monday for the following counties: Miller, Maries, Camden, Pulaski, Phelps, Dallas, Laclede, Texas and Dent. A mix of freezing drizzle, light sleet, and light snow is possible. Snow and sleet accumulations of half an inch are possible, with ice accumulation of less than one-tenth of an inch. Roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
MISSOURI STATE
Q 105.7

Deadly -30° Arctic Cold To Shock Upstate NY This Weekend

After one of the warmest Januaries on record, Mother Nature is ready to shock Upstate New York with a sub-zero start to February. After a month of ‘where is winter?’, our 40-degree days are switching to forty below this weekend. Despite the persistence of La Nina bringing warm...
ALBANY, NY
stormlakeradio.com

Winter Storm Warning Kicks in Late This Evening

Another round of snow is expected to come through Storm Lake and the surrounding area late tonight (Fri) through tomorrow (Sat) morning. Alex Trellinger is a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Sioux Falls...(audio clip below :31 ) The wind will also be increasing on Saturday...(audio clip below...
STORM LAKE, IA
newscenter1.tv

4.1 magnitude earthquake rattles portions of Montana

BOZEMAN, MT – a 4.1 magnitude earthquake took place about 25 miles east of Bozeman, Montana, just north of interstate 90 around 12:28 PM Monday. The depth is estimated to be about 5 kilometers beneath the surface (3.1 Miles). No damage has been reported, but light shaking was observed...
BOZEMAN, MT
WEHT/WTVW

Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
INDIANA STATE

