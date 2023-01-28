Read full article on original website
Parents, educators weigh in on controversial 'Universal School Choice' bill in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida’s 'Universal School Choice', also known as House Bill 1, would make all students across Florida, regardless of income, eligible to receive state funding for schools of their choice. Some parents and lawmakers are worried the bill could lead to wave of students leaving public...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Governor DeSantis Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher Education
SARASOTA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation for the 2023 Session to further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education, further pushing back against the tactics of liberal elites who suppress free thought in the name of identity politics and indoctrination. Among its many provisions, the legislation will ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization; prohibit DEI, CRT, and other discriminatory programs and barriers to learning; and course correct universities’ missions to align education for citizenship of the constitutional republic and Florida’s existing and emerging workforce needs. For more information, click here.
Florida Democrat agrees with DeSantis on AP African American history course: 'I think it's trash'
Bill Proctor, a Democrat politician from Florida who is African American, agreed with Gov. Ron DeSantis that a proposed AP African American history course was not good.
Florida School Board Residency Requirement Eyed
A Senate Republican on Monday filed a measure that would change a residency requirement for school-board candidates. Under current law, candidates have to live in the districts they are seeking to represent at the time they qualify to run. The bill (SB 444), filed by
mycbs4.com
UF professor reacts to Gov. Desantis blocking DEI & CRT programs
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans today to block colleges in Florida from having programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory. DeSantis says the proposed legislation will "ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." These bureaucracies...
Former Jacksonville teacher speaks out about decision to leave Florida over recent education laws
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A former Duval County teacher is speaking out about his decision to leave the state out of frustration with the recent state's laws and restrictions that prevent teachers from including certain class material to students. From the 'Don't Say Gay' Law, the Stop WOKE Act, and...
WCTV
‘It’s just not fair’: Leon High student speaks out against ban on AP African American Studies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - DeSantis’s decision to ban AP African American Studies courses has prompted legal backlash and criticism from students. Attorney Ben Crump announced last week he would sue DeSantis if the Governor doesn’t allow the course to be taught in Florida schools. Juliette Heckman, a junior...
thefamuanonline.com
Private school vouchers on track to expand
Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said in a column earlier this month that he supports expanding school-of-choice programs for the state’s public and private schools. School choice in Florida allows families to use public resources to receive education outside their neighborhood school and even at private schools. This program is used to help improve academic outcomes, lead to more satisfaction among parents, enhance school safety, reduce criminal behavior, and positively impact later life outcomes such as earnings and knowledge skills.
wlrn.org
Post 'Stop W.O.K.E. Act': Teaching Black history in Florida schools
The Florida Department of Education recently rejected parts of the College Board’s Advanced Placement curriculum covering African American studies for high school students, an action that has spawned criticism and a legal challenge from opponents. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the course violates legislation dubbed the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act"...
Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations
Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
WCTV
Gov. DeSantis proposes changes to teacher tenure review process
Local Covid sites are hoping to adjust following the Biden administration’s announcement to end emergency declarations. ‘It’s just not fair’: Leon High student speaks out against ban on AP African American Studies. Updated: 7 hours ago. DeSantis’s decision to ban AP African American Studies courses has prompted...
usf.edu
FSU's Institute of Politics is in DeSantis' higher education reform plans
Florida State University's Institute of Politics was created by the legislature in 2020 through a million-dollar appropriation. It was modeled after the James Madison Center at Princeton which promotes "advancing the understanding and appreciation of American ideals and institutions." Right now the FSU IOP conducts some public policy polling and...
Local sheriff says DeSantis’ Law and Order Legislation is vital to community
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans that could reform the criminal justice system last week. The list includes changes to the death penalty, cracking down on fentanyl, and strengthening bail laws. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the legislation is vital and necessary. “One of the things I’m really excited about […]
fsunews.com
LGBTQ Floridians are under attack from their own government
Governor Ron DeSantis’s recent request for state universities to provide information on the care they provide to transgender students is just one more instance of the Florida government attempting to oppress its LGBTQ citizenry. There is no good-faith reason for DeSantis to request data from state universities on the...
Destin Log
Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies
The Florida Board of Medicine meeting devolved into chaos. A woman who said she got in line to speak to board members half an hour before the meeting questioned why she hadn’t gotten her chance. Two state lawmakers walked up to the lectern to plead for more time, only to have their microphone cut. A crowd began to chant, “Let them speak!” then, “Let us speak!”
kcrw.com
Does Florida’s AP Black history class violate Stop WOKE Act?
Earlier this month, the state of Florida rejected a proposed Advanced Placement course for high schoolers that covers African American studies. It had been in a trial phase in dozens of high schools across the country, including Florida. But Florida’s Department of Education says the curriculum violates the Stop WOKE Act, a law Governor Ron DeSantis signed last year that restricts how race and sexual orientation can be taught in classrooms. Now a group of students is threatening to sue.
Ron DeSantis Unveils Plan to Reduce Crime in Florida
FloridaGovernor Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his legislative proposal “to maintain and further improve Florida’s 50-year record low crime rate.”. DeSantis announced the proposal in Miami and his office insisted it will help further reduce crime.
WCTV
TCC is first college in Florida Approved by FDOE as Charter School Authorizer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College has been approved by the Florida Department of Education as the first college in the state of Florida as a charter school authorizer on Jan. 18. TCC was one of five Florida College system colleges selected by Governor Ron DeSantis to create career...
Florida Senate weighs tax hike for EV owners
Florida lawmakers met in Tallahassee last week to weigh a proposal to raise taxes on electric vehicle owners so that they pay their fair share of road maintenance.
wqcs.org
Governor Proposes $4 Billion in Road Construction Spending to Relive Congestion
Florida - Monday January 30, 2023: Governor DeSantis has proposed legislation to spend $4 billion of general revenue funds over the next 4 years to expedite road construction projects. If passed by the legislature, the bill would also allow for an additional f$3 bill in funding. The measure has been dubbed Moving Florida Forward.
