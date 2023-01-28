ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 8

Related
flaglernewsweekly.com

Governor DeSantis Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher Education

SARASOTA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation for the 2023 Session to further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education, further pushing back against the tactics of liberal elites who suppress free thought in the name of identity politics and indoctrination. Among its many provisions, the legislation will ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization; prohibit DEI, CRT, and other discriminatory programs and barriers to learning; and course correct universities’ missions to align education for citizenship of the constitutional republic and Florida’s existing and emerging workforce needs. For more information, click here.
SARASOTA, FL
mycbs4.com

UF professor reacts to Gov. Desantis blocking DEI & CRT programs

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced plans today to block colleges in Florida from having programs on diversity, equity, and inclusion as well as critical race theory. DeSantis says the proposed legislation will "ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization." These bureaucracies...
FLORIDA STATE
thefamuanonline.com

Private school vouchers on track to expand

Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush said in a column earlier this month that he supports expanding school-of-choice programs for the state’s public and private schools. School choice in Florida allows families to use public resources to receive education outside their neighborhood school and even at private schools. This program is used to help improve academic outcomes, lead to more satisfaction among parents, enhance school safety, reduce criminal behavior, and positively impact later life outcomes such as earnings and knowledge skills.
FLORIDA STATE
wlrn.org

Post 'Stop W.O.K.E. Act': Teaching Black history in Florida schools

The Florida Department of Education recently rejected parts of the College Board’s Advanced Placement curriculum covering African American studies for high school students, an action that has spawned criticism and a legal challenge from opponents. Gov. Ron DeSantis has said the course violates legislation dubbed the "Stop W.O.K.E. Act"...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Tallahassee Taliban? Bare arms, short skirts for Florida's women lawmakers are dress code violations

Good news. Apparently, state legislators may be running out of everyday Floridians to mess with, so they’ve decided to go after each other. This has taken the form of a flyer being distributed among Florida lawmakers that advises women lawmakers that they should not wear skirts or dresses with hemlines that are more than 1 inch above their knees when they’re at work in the Capitol.
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Gov. DeSantis proposes changes to teacher tenure review process

Local Covid sites are hoping to adjust following the Biden administration’s announcement to end emergency declarations. ‘It’s just not fair’: Leon High student speaks out against ban on AP African American Studies. Updated: 7 hours ago. DeSantis’s decision to ban AP African American Studies courses has prompted...
usf.edu

FSU's Institute of Politics is in DeSantis' higher education reform plans

Florida State University's Institute of Politics was created by the legislature in 2020 through a million-dollar appropriation. It was modeled after the James Madison Center at Princeton which promotes "advancing the understanding and appreciation of American ideals and institutions." Right now the FSU IOP conducts some public policy polling and...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Local sheriff says DeSantis’ Law and Order Legislation is vital to community

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Governor Ron DeSantis announced plans that could reform the criminal justice system last week. The list includes changes to the death penalty, cracking down on fentanyl, and strengthening bail laws. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith said the legislation is vital and necessary. “One of the things I’m really excited about […]
FLORIDA STATE
fsunews.com

LGBTQ Floridians are under attack from their own government

Governor Ron DeSantis’s recent request for state universities to provide information on the care they provide to transgender students is just one more instance of the Florida government attempting to oppress its LGBTQ citizenry. There is no good-faith reason for DeSantis to request data from state universities on the...
FLORIDA STATE
Destin Log

Before vote to ban trans youth healthcare, Florida doctor board skewed comment toward allies

The Florida Board of Medicine meeting devolved into chaos. A woman who said she got in line to speak to board members half an hour before the meeting questioned why she hadn’t gotten her chance. Two state lawmakers walked up to the lectern to plead for more time, only to have their microphone cut. A crowd began to chant, “Let them speak!” then, “Let us speak!”
FLORIDA STATE
kcrw.com

Does Florida’s AP Black history class violate Stop WOKE Act?

Earlier this month, the state of Florida rejected a proposed Advanced Placement course for high schoolers that covers African American studies. It had been in a trial phase in dozens of high schools across the country, including Florida. But Florida’s Department of Education says the curriculum violates the Stop WOKE Act, a law Governor Ron DeSantis signed last year that restricts how race and sexual orientation can be taught in classrooms. Now a group of students is threatening to sue.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy