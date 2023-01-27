ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plano, TX

KENS 5

9-year-old Dallas boy found safe

DALLAS — Dallas police say a young boy that went missing overnight has been found safe. The 9-year-old was reported missing after he was last seen at around 10:45 p.m. on Tuesday. Shortly before 6 a.m. Wednesday, police said the boy was found. More information about the incident was...
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

How bad are the roads in DFW? Here's everything we're seeing out there

DALLAS — Wednesday was the same story as Tuesday: Slick, icy roads across North Texas, and temperatures still below freezing. The National Weather Service early Wednesday expanded the ice storm warning to include Dallas and Collin counties, meaning almost all of North Texas should expect heavy ice into Thursday morning.
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Flight cancellations continue due to winter storm in North Texas

DALLAS — We knew Tuesday and Wednesday wasn't going to be a good day for driving in North Texas. It's apparently not great days for flying, either. Dallas Fort-Worth International Airport saw a combined 1,326 cancellations on flights out of and into DFW, while the smaller Dallas Love Field was at 386 early Wednesday.
DALLAS, TX
KENS 5

Houston's own Beyonce announces 'Renaissance' world tour

HOUSTON — Before sunrise Wednesday, Queen Bey had the hive buzzing with a special announcement. Subtly on her Instagram, Beyonce announced her "Renaissance" world tour, which will make two stops in Texas, including Houston, of course. The tour kicks off May 10 in Sweeden. She will make a stop...
HOUSTON, TX

