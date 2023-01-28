Read full article on original website
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Street Dog Coalition is opening a Free Pet Care Clinic on February 1. From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Lucky Avenue, the clinic will offer services including physical exams, vaccinations, pet supplies, and spay/neuter vouchers for pet owners who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness. The Street Dog Coalition has teamed up with Angels of Assisi to provide a mobile unit and pet food from their food pantry.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Shelters across the country and here at home in Central and Southwest Virginia are quickly filling up with animals looking for their forever homes. Furry Friends on WFXR News gives our local shelters a chance to show off their adorable adoptable pets in hopes their forever family is watching!
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The last of the Trust House residents moved out of the building on Tuesday afternoon. The parent company, ARCH, announced earlier this month that the shelter would close on January 31. 29 residents will now go to apartment housing, the Rescue Mission or other shelters across...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The winter months can have you and your kids experiencing a little bit of cabin fever. Danielle Murray from the Science Museum of Western Virginia dropped by Here @ Home to share a Winter Weather STEM Survival kit for families to do together. Find more information...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hangout Sports Bar and Lounge is approaching its second anniversary in February. 2022 had quite a bit in store for the business. “The plan last year was to get started on cutting out the woods, which we did starting around February of last year. We continued on throughout the summer until we got the stage and everything finalized, where we could actually have this balance out here. Then we started in the fall time with the inside expansion,” said Lori Edwards, owner and operator of The Hangout.
ROANOKE, Va. – The Rescue Mission of Roanoke is looking for more volunteers to help meet the rising demand of people in need. They said they need volunteers specifically during lunchtime, between the hours of 11 a.m to 1:30 p.m., but those hours are flexible. They’re also looking for...
BENT MOUNTAIN, Va. – Bent Mountain is a unique place - most often known for its wild weather. One family is putting it back on the map through its food too. That family is the Markhams. Husband and wife duo, Scott and Lee, began embarking on a search to open a family-style restaurant, and Tree House Tavern fell into their laps within the past year.
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Space Rabbit Coffee has opened a new brick-and-mortar location in Christiansburg. The coffee business has operated out of a mobile trailer since 2020. It now has a drive-through building in Christiansburg. Space Rabbit offers a variety of coffee drinks and made-in-house donuts. Owners say they are...
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Better Business Bureau Serving Western Virginia is teaming up with Botetourt County libraries this week by presenting common online scams and how to prevent becoming victims. The BBB says users posing as a loved one asking for money, users posing as a federal agency officer...
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — When a police officer brought a turkey vulture into the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center, the staff didn't think the bird was going to make it. The bird couldn't move and had unnatural green fluid drooling from his mouth, and blood tests confirmed the vulture had eaten rodenticide poison.
ROANOKE, Va. – Angels of Assisi is providing more opportunities to get free food for your pets. The organization is partnering with Saleeba’s Store of Hope to be a food pantry location for those living in Southeast Roanoke. The building was a grocery store, and leaders held a...
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Dick & Willie Trail in Henry County will soon nearly double in length. Henry County Parks and Recreation received additional funding to connect the two separate Dick & Willie trails together. The trails will be combined, creating a new 11-mile trail from Virginia Avenue...
Kyle “Adam” Mills’ Soul was Set Free on Wednesday January 25, 2023 at 22 Years Old. He was Born in Christiansburg, VA on June 02, 2000. He was Known for His Care Free Spirit. He Could Never Commit to Anything lol!! He was Happy Jumping from Place to Place and Never Worrying about the Future. He was Always Full of Jokes, High Energy and a Contagious Smile. He Wore His heart on His Sleeve, Loved Deeply and Forgave Easily.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A house fire in the 1100 block of 13th Street in southeast Roanoke closed a portion of the road for an hour Tuesday night. Roanoke Fire-EMS received the call at 6:21 p.m. and crews arrived to find the house on fire and contained it shortly after. Roanoke Fire-EMS said there is extensive damage, but it was a vacant house.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia ABC opened up a liquor store Monday in downtown Roanoke. Company and downtown Roanoke officials unveiled the store at 121 Campbell Avenue Southeast Monday afternoon. The store was originally an ABC store in the 1950s. It closed in 1983 and then became a church. Now,...
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Legal Aid Society recently received a grant from The Harvest Foundation to reduce evictions in Martinsville and Henry County. The three-year, $400,000 grant will allow Virginia Legal Aid Society to expand its eviction reduction program. “If residents don’t have stable housing, that creates a cycle...
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE:. A house has been deemed a total loss after a fire in Southeast Roanoke, crews said. The call came in at 6:21 p.m., according to crews at the scene. No injuries were reported and the house was vacant at the time of the fire, authorities said.
MANTEO, N.C (WAVY) – The North Carolina Aquarium on Roanoke Island will be closed from January 30 through February 3. The aquarium is closing for small life support renovations and preparations for future exhibits. Staff will be on-site for training, renovating life support systems on the Close Encounter stingray...
New Rail Trail From Craig Co. To Botetourt Co.
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The latest plan from Roanoke’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission is drawing some concerns from members and the mayor. They are planning to host a talent show for youth in the Star City but the idea isn’t the issue. It’s the cost - $25 thousand.
