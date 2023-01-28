URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THURSDAY TO 1 AM PST. * WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Thursday to 1 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow...

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO