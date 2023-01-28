Read full article on original website
Related
Woman who was clinically dead for 15 minutes describes 5 years she spent in heaven
A woman who was clinically dead for about 15 minutes claims that she spent about five years in heaven and has detailed memories of what it was like. Dr. Linda Kramer went to the toilet in the early hours of the morning on May 6, 2001, and felt like she was going to sleep, but she was actually experiencing what would have been a far more final rest than simple slumber.
HS2 has been a complete disaster – billions lined up for it would be better spent transforming the North and Midlands
GARETH Morgan is just the sort of businessman they need in the North. The company he founded near Sheffield employs 100 skilled workers who manufacture high-tech parts for the aerospace industry, which they sell abroad to countries including the USA. But when his customers from America fly into Manchester, they...
BBC
Nicola Bulley: Partner describes perpetual hell over missing mum
A woman who vanished while walking her dog has "two little girls that need their mummy home", her partner has said as a major search continues. Nicola Bulley, 45, was last seen walking on a footpath by the River Wyre off Garstang Road, in St Michael's on Wyre, at about 09:15 GMT on Friday.
BBC
Government green heating scheme off to slow start
A major new grant scheme to replace gas boilers in England and Wales has got off to a slow start, government figures released on Thursday show. Under The Boiler Upgrade Scheme households can apply for vouchers to help them switch to a heat pump. The government aims to give out...
BBC
Hannah Warren: Woman died at docks after failings by Met Police
The family of a woman from London found dead in disused docks in Wales has told the Met to make "significant changes" after it made mistakes in the case. Hannah Warren, 28, drove her car into a quay in February 2016, after being reported missing the day before. An inquest...
BBC
Police appeal to woman after foetus left outside Barnet hospital
The Metropolitan Police is urging a woman to come forward after a foetus was found in a box outside a hospital in north London. Officers were called at about 09:00 GMT on Monday when the box containing a 16-week-old foetus was discovered. Police said a man in his 30s, wearing...
Atlas Obscura
Meet Caterina Sforza and Other Warrior Queens History Forgot
In Atlas Obscura’s Q&A series She Was There, we talk to female scholars who are writing long-forgotten women back into history. Horses neighed and fires crackled as Queen Tamar of Georgia walked among her troops on the eve of battle in July 1203. Her enemies outnumbered her soldiers nearly two to one. Still, the queen did not waver as she spoke words of courage to the assembled army. In a show of humility, she stood before them barefoot while wearing lavish garments full of religious symbolism to inspire a righteous bravery in all who saw her. As she finished her rousing speech, hardy, battle-worn soldiers stood, raised their spears, and shouted, “To our king!” The next day, the Georgian army decimated their foe.
BBC
Finn handler PC David Wardell investigated over dog welfare
An officer whose police dog was almost killed when confronting an armed teenager is under investigation over police dog welfare issues. PC Dave Wardell was stabbed in the hand but protected by German shepherd Finn, now retired, during the attack in 2016. Finn won several bravery awards and the incident...
BBC
Project to dismantle Derbyshire weir sees fish breed
A project to dismantle and take away a weir has helped fish to breed more successfully, environmental groups have said. The project, on the River Ecclesbourne, near Duffield in Derbyshire, saw the weir - built in the 1970s - removed. Experts said it had blocked salmon from swimming upstream where...
BBC
Harpole Treasure reveals medieval garnet on 'unique' cross
A large garnet has been found at the centre of a "unique" silver cross uncovered by archaeologists at an ancient burial site. It is the latest discovery at Harpole, near Northampton, where a 1,300-year-old grave, thought to be of a woman of high status, has been uncovered. The Museum of...
BBC
The family that bought the King's bed for £100
When Wendy Martin bought a mysterious old bed, elaborate but in pieces, she and her family knew it was special. But it took 30 years for them find out its true purpose - to accommodate the monarch the night before their coronation. King Charles will likely sleep in his own...
BBC
Richmond: Arrest as dead badger found near disturbed sett
A man has been arrested and his three dogs seized as part of an investigation into badger baiting. North Yorkshire Police said officers responded to reports of poaching near Richmond on Wednesday. A dead badger and a disturbed sett were found, the force said. The man, who is in his...
BBC
Caterham dog attack: Natasha Johnston named as victim
A woman who was mauled to death while walking a group of dogs has been named as Natasha Johnston. Ms Johnston, 28, from London, was set upon in Caterham, Surrey, at a dog walkers' spot on 12 January. Her name has been listed on the Surrey Coroner's Court website, and...
Mysterious shipwreck identified as warship that sank in 1672
A 17th-century shipwreck off the coast of southern England has been identified as the Dutch warship Klein Hollandia, which sank after a surprise attack in 1672, heritage body Historic England said Friday.Dubbed the "Unknown Wreck off Eastbourne" since it was discovered near the seaside resort, the 44-gun Klein Hollandia was identified through research by the agency and Dutch counterparts working with nautical archaeologists.The wreck, which is 103 feet underwater, was found by a local dive operator in 2019. The ship "was considered so important that it was granted the highest level of protection in the same year," under the Protection...
How Richard Dimbleby's radio report of Belsen liberation shocked Britain
Richard Dimbleby was the first British journalist to report on the horror of Bergen-Belsen when the Nazi concentration camp was liberated in April 1945.
BBC
Greater Manchester Police officer sacked after improper relationship
A police officer has been sacked after having an "improper" relationship with a vulnerable victim. Paul Banks, who worked at Greater Manchester Police (GMP), advised the woman to create an email account and then accessed explicit videos and pictures that she had uploaded to it. GMP said Banks knew "full...
BBC
LGBT people hunted by gangs and police in Egypt
A BBC News investigation has revealed how violent criminal gangs are finding, abusing and extorting people from the LGBT community they meet online in Egypt. Using masking technology to hide the identities of the people he meets, Ahmed Shihab El-Din navigates the complex online and real-life world of people who identify as queer and who have been repeatedly targeted by a gang with violent viral video humiliations and police arrests.
BBC
Retired vicar banned over 'virulently antisemitic' posts
A Church of England priest who shared "virulently antisemitic" material has been barred from ministry for 12 years. The Reverend Dr Stephen Sizer, 69, was found by a church tribunal to have engaged in conduct "unbecoming to the office and work of a clerk in Holy Orders". The Archbishop of...
BBC
'Batman wannabe' stopped after driving uninsured in Manchester
A "Batman wannabe" who drove his eye-catching motor around Manchester city centre overnight has had his car seized. He caught police attention while over-revving the engine before being stopped by officers. They found the driver was uninsured and tweeted that they "did the Joker a favour and seized the Batmobile".
BBC
Laura Winham: Gas worker could hold key over flat death, say police
An inquest hearing into the death of a woman found three years after she was last seen has been told investigators are looking for a gas engineer who went to her home. Laura Winham's body was found in social housing in Woking, Surrey, in May 2021. She is thought to...
Comments / 0