ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

2 Texas cities ranked in top 10 dirtiest cities in America: report

By Caleb Wethington
ValleyCentral
ValleyCentral
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgkAL_0kUUuHzO00

DALLAS (KDAF) — Litter is a problem all across America, but trash in the streets can be a problem in cities more so than in small towns; so, what are some of the dirtiest cities in the U.S.?

Lawn Starter recently released a report on 2023’s dirtiest cities in America and sadly, there are two Texas cities ranked among the top 10.

LawnStarter ranked 2023’s Dirtiest Cities in America following one of the trashiest times of the year, the winter holiday season. We compared over 150 of the biggest U.S. cities across four categories, including pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction,” the report said.

Here’s a look at the top 10 dirtiest cities in the U.S.:

  1. Houston
  2. Newark
  3. San Bernardino
  4. Detroit
  5. Jersey City
  6. Bakersfield
  7. San Antonio
  8. Fresno
  9. Oklahoma City
  10. Yonkers

There were also some other Texas cities ranked in the top 50:

  • El Paso – 29
  • Dallas – 32
  • Amarillo – 35
  • Fort Worth 40

Here’s what Lawn Starter had to say about H-Town:

“Space City lands at the top of our ranking’s trash heap as America’s Dirtiest City. It claims the title from Newark, New Jersey, its 2022 predecessor and this year’s No. 2.

Among the 152 cities we ranked, Space City is the third most polluted. In fact, a recent study found that the city’s petrochemical facilities severely violate EPA safety guidelines.

Our data supports those findings: Houston ranks third worst in greenhouse gas emissions from large industrial facilities. The city has the biggest cockroach problem, too, according to the Census Bureau.

Despite such conditions, Houstonians are still more satisfied with the cleanliness of their city than the residents of 33 other big cities, including Amarillo (No. 33) and Fort Worth (No. 32).”

Lawn Starter

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KVEO-TV.

Comments / 28

Guest
4d ago

I know that the trash down our highways is getting way out of control and it seems that no one even cares. Country going downhill in the last 15 years. This is what happens when you invite everyone into your land that wants to March into it.

Reply(1)
6
wiseoldman
4d ago

what happened to Las Cruces and El Paso? They're pretty trashy run down cities.uvalde and all down in the valley

Reply(1)
6
Ray
4d ago

Houston beat out Newark - Newark is a cess pool. Grew up in Houston area - and never thought it was that bad - must have really gone down hill since then.

Reply(1)
4
Related
106.3 The Buzz

Cheers…Here Are The 10 Drunkest Cities In The State Of Texas

Whether you're a drinker or not, I think everyone will agree that Texans can drink beer - a lot of it. Quite a few of my later college days were filled with trying to get a keg filled for the weekend coming up. After that, all bets were off. Beer and wine are just the beginning, Texans love their alcoholic cocktails too. Total it all up and that's a bunch of drinking in a state as big as Texas.
TEXAS STATE
kurv.com

Two TX Cities Among Top 10 Dirtiest In U.S.

Two Texas cities are among the top ten dirtiest in the U.S. That’s according to a new report out by LawnStarter that compared 150 of the country’s largest cities across four categories — pollution, living conditions, infrastructure, and consumer satisfaction. Houston ranked number one, while San Antonio...
HOUSTON, TX
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Texas

If you live in Texas and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Texas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
TEXAS STATE
wtmj.com

Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, causing the cancellation of more than 1,700 flights nationwide, bringing traffic to a standstill on an interstate through Arkansas and causing crashes that seriously injured two Texas law officers. As the...
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Flights canceled, at least 2 dead as ice storm freezes US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Winter weather brought ice to a wide swath of the United States on Tuesday, canceling more than 1,700 flights nationwide and snarling highways. At least two people died on slick roads in Texas and two law officers in the state were seriously injured, including a deputy who was pinned under a truck, authorities said.As the ice storm advanced eastward on Tuesday, watches and warnings stretched from the western heel of Texas all the way to West Virginia. Several rounds of mixed precipitation — including freezing rain and sleet — were in store for many areas through...
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

State of Texas: ‘You’re not welcome here,’ Bill to limit TX land purchases brings backlash

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A bill filed in the Texas Senate aims to ban citizens of China, Russia, North Korea and Iran from purchasing real estate in Texas. Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, R-Brenham, filed Senate Bill 147 amid concerns from some top Republican officials that foreign adversaries could endanger state interests by buying Texas land. Texas Agriculture […]
TEXAS STATE
Ash Jurberg

Bed Bath & Beyond Cuts Back in Texas with 4 More Store Closures

Popular housewares retailer Bed Bath & Beyond continues to close stores across Texas, with news today of four more store closures. This comes on the back of yesterday's announcement it was closing its Lewisville distribution center, just north of Dallas, Texas, and eliminating 374 jobs. All employees at the facility at 2900 South Valley Parkway are being terminated, with the cuts commencing on March 26 and ending by April 1.
TEXAS STATE
ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 4 and Local 23 News online source for headlines in the Rio Grande Valley. https://www.valleycentral.com/

 https://www.valleycentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy