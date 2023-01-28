The Watertown Public Schools will host an informational evening about vocational and career technical education opportunities for Watertown students. In past years, Minuteman High School was the choice for a majority of Watertown students looking to learn a trade or take part in vocational education. In recent years, the school in Lexington has not had capacity to accept students from outside the district, and Watertown is not part of the Minuteman District.

