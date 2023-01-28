Read full article on original website
What the NFL pool report said about replayed third down, intentional grounding in Bengals-Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — NFL referee Ron Torbert took questions from ESPN reporter Ben Baby after the AFC Championship Game regarding two specific plays in the Bengals’ loss to the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. Specifically, he was asked about the replayed third down play which resulted...
Bengals reluctant to call out officials after AFC Championship Game, fans take different approach
KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Bengals coach Zac Taylor’s voice wasn’t much louder than a whisper during his post-game press conference on Sunday night. Taylor had exhausted his vocal cords in the second half of the AFC Championship Game giving the officiating crew led by Ron Torbert an earful.
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Yardbarker
NFL Fans Concerned For Steelers Great Terry Bradshaw After Absolutely Excruciating Postgame Report In Philadelphia
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have been in the NFL since its inception. The two teams even briefly combined forces during World War II and called themselves the Steagles. The players and coaches didn’t like it then and the two fan bases don’t like each other now. Fans from the same state rarely get along and the vitriol was on display after the Eagles made their second Super Bowl in five seasons.
Miami delivers painful lessons to Cavaliers: Some changes are needed – Terry Pluto’s Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook after the Cavs’ 100-97 loss to Miami on Tuesday night:. 1. The Cavs started the game playing like the Cavaliers are supposed to play – rugged, hustling defense. They had a 16-5 lead. It was some of their best basketball of the season against a gritty opponent. At that point, I thought, “The Cavs are beating Miami at its own game.”
‘There is a beauty in the competition’: What the Heat are saying about their close call with the Cavs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Head coach Erik Spoelstra and his experienced Miami Heat squad threw everything but the kitchen sink at the Cavaliers defensively on Tuesday night.
Cavaliers weather offensive lulls, lessons of playoff-like basketball against the Miami Heat: Behind the numbers
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Experience is the best teacher. Jostling for playoff positioning, the Cavaliers battled against the veteran Miami Heat, falling short, 100-97, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday night. Cleveland remains the fifth seed while Miami inches closer, just a game and a half behind in the sixth spot.
How the Bengals fell short in 23-20 AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs: By the numbers
KANSAS CITY, Missouri -- The Bengals fought hard, but to many self inflicted wounds was their downfall in Sunday’s 23-20 AFC Championship loss vs. the Chiefs. Burrow got off to a slow start as the Bengals put up just six first half points. He finished with 270 on 26-of-41 passing with a TD and two picks, and was eventually taken down a fifth time, forcing the Bengals to punt the ball back to the Chiefs with under a minute remaining.
Who is the best sophomore boys wrestler in NE Ohio? Our picks, your votes!
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Who is the best sophomore boys wrestler in Northeast Ohio? We’re turning to you to figure that out. This is the second of a four-part series by cleveland.com, in which we try to identify the best boys wrestlers in our seven-county coverage area (Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Lorain, Medina, Portage, Summit). And we’re asking you, the fans, to vote for the best of the best.
Joe Burrow sacked six times as Chiefs ratchet up pressure in AFC title game
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Ted Karras, the Bengals’ center and one of the team’s captains, stood at his locker at Arrowhead Stadium and spoke somberly about what had just transpired on the field. One play in particular, though will haunt him for the rest of the offseason. On...
QB Tom Brady retires, insisting this time it’s for good
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady, who won a record seven Super Bowls for New England and Tampa, has announced his retirement. Brady — the most successful quarterback in NFL history, and one of the greatest athletes in team sports — posted the announcement on social media Wednesday morning, a brief video lasting just under one minute.
What Davison Igbinosun’s commitment means for Ohio State football’s cornerbacks
COLUMBUS, Ohio — While Ohio State football’s cornerbacks were limited by injuries last season, depth was not the group’s biggest problem. Those cornerbacks who were healthy enough to play — including veterans with starting experience — often struggled with consistency. Having only six scholarship cornerbacks — including two true freshmen — was clearly not a sufficient reserve. The on-field letdowns of those always expected to be at the top of the depth chart, though, showed up more.
What does the Bengals’ championship window look like? Strictly Stripes Podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals’ championship window has tightened up just a bit after last weekend’s AFC Championship game loss. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has said that his championship window is his entire career. That reflects the team’s standard of not just reaching but winning the Super Bowl after coming up just short in last year’s Super Bowl.
Cavaliers vs. Heat: Live updates as Cleveland continues homestand
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers are looking to stay on the winning track on Tuesday night as they host the Miami Heat. Tipoff from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is at 7 p.m. EST. The Cavs (31-21) have had an interesting couple of weeks, in large part due to Donovan Mitchell’s availability. The All-Star has played in only two of Cleveland’s last seven games due to a groin injury.
What separates the Browns from the league’s top contenders: Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns are once again watching the playoffs from home, including Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship Games. So, how close are the Browns to the teams who competed this weekend? It’s one of the questions our Football Insider subscribers had on Monday’s Hey, Mary Kay! edition of the podcast.
Would Brandin Cooks be a better trade target for the Browns than DeAndre Hopkins? Hey, Mary Kay!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In this week’s edition of Hey, Mary Kay, I answer Browns questions about trading for a receiver, offseason storylines and more. Hey, Mary Kay: What are the chances the Browns end up trading for Brandin Cooks? I know DeAndre Hopkins is the hot name, but Cooks is a younger, possibly cheaper former teammate of Deshaun Watson. Thanks! — James Rutkowski, Olmsted Falls, Ohio.
Cleveland Cavaliers can’t pass playoff-like test in 100-97 loss to Miami Heat
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Donovan Mitchell called Tuesday night a playoff-like test. The Cleveland Cavaliers weren’t able to pass it. Cleveland capped a ruthless month with a stinging 100-97 loss to the surging Miami Heat, who continue to rise up the Eastern Conference standings. Miami is now six games over .500 and one-and-half games back of Cleveland for the fifth seed. The Cavs finished an uneven January with an 8-8 mark and haven’t won consecutive games in nearly four weeks.
