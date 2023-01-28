ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 The Ticket

Bucksport Boys Beat MDI 58-54 [STATS & PHOTOS]

The Bucksport Boys Basketball Team beat the MDI Trojans 58-54 in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, January 31st, as the Trojans attempted a 4th Quarter comeback. Bucksport led 14-13 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 29-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Bucksport increased their lead to 10 points at the end of the 3rd Quarter, leading 46-48. MDI would get within 1 point in the 4th Quarter, but was never able to tie the game.
BUCKSPORT, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ellsworth Boys Remain Undefeated Beat Hermon 67-44 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Boys Basketball Team remained undefeated, beating the Hermon Hawks in Hermon 67-44 on Tuesday, January 31st. Ellsworth led 13-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and then outscored Hermon 23-8 in the 2nd Quarter to take a 36-15 lead at the end of the 1st Half. The Eagles led 55- 29 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
ELLSWORTH, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Girls Fall to Narraguagus 49-39[STATS]

The Narraguagus Knights Girls Basketball Team beat the Sumner Tigers 49-39 in Harrington on Monday, January 30th, but the game was within 1` point at the end of the 3rd Quarter. Narraguagus led 15-14 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Sumner led 26-23 at the end of the...
HARRINGTON, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Sumner Boys Defeat Narraguagus 60-50 [STATS]

The Sumner Boys defeated the Narraguagus Knights in Harrington 60-50 on Monday, January 30th. Sumner led 18-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter. Narraguagus trimmed the lead to just 1 point, 29-28 at the end of the 1st Half, outscoring Sumner 16-11. Sumner led at the end of the 3rd Quarter 44-36.
SUMNER, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Nokomis Girls Top Brewer 38-26 [STATS]

The Nokomis Warriors Girl's Basketball Team defeated Brewer 38-26 in Brewer on Saturday, January 28th. Nokomis led 9-3 at the end of the 1st Quarter, but Brewer cut into the lead in the 2nd Quarter, outscoring the Warriors 11-7, to cut Nokomis' lead to just 2 points, 16-14 at the end of the 1st Half. Nokomis then outscored Brewer 12-5 in the 3rd Quarter to increase their lead 28-19.
BREWER, ME
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in Maine

MAINE -If you are looking for the best hot dog places in Maine, you have come to the right place. Whether you are looking for one in Portland or a hot dog shop in Cape Neddick, Maine, we have the answers. We've covered you, from Flo's Hot Dogs in Cape Neddick to Simones' World Famous Hot Dogs in Lewiston.
MAINE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Maine

If you live in Maine and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Maine that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MAINE STATE
92.9 The Ticket

Aho Scores Again, Hurricanes Beat Bruins 4-1

Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the...
BOSTON, MA
92.9 The Ticket

Hampden Academy’s Charlie Collins Named Maine Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year

Congratulations to Hampden Academy's Charlie Collins who was named the Maine Gatordae Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year, on Monday, January 30th. Charlie finished 1st in 9 of the 10 races he ran this fall, including 1st the Class A State Race, and the Festival of Champions in Belfast. He helped lead Hampden Academy to the Boys Class A State Title.
HAMPDEN, ME
newscentermaine.com

Tick lab at UMaine has new line of defense against ticks

ORONO, Maine — While more than a foot of snow rests on the ground in most places, ticks are probably not top of mind right. But deer ticks, which carry Lyme and other diseases, can survive under that snow and can start to bite as early as March. Thanks...
ORONO, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Marlins Acquire Reliever Matt Barnes in Trade with Red Sox

The Miami Marlins acquired reliever Matt Barnes in a trade with the Boston Red Sox on Monday. Miami sent left-hander Richard Bleier to Boston for Barnes, and the Red Sox will pay the Marlins $5,625,000 to cover more than half the $10.25 million Barnes is guaranteed. The 32-year-old Barnes was designated for assignment when the Red Sox signed outfielder Adam Duvall last week.
BOSTON, MA
94.3 WCYY

A Tiny Town in Maine Doesn’t Want to Exist Anymore

Most of the time, when you hear about town council meetings up in Maine, it's about new ordinances, taxes, or how to build up things bigger and better. What you rarely hear about after a council meeting is a town that no longer wants to exist. According to the Maine Monitor, that's exactly what is taking place is a tiny town in Washington county.
DENNYSVILLE, ME
